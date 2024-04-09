Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund tips: Champions League predictions, odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund tips Atletico to win by one goal – 13/5 bet365

Antoine Griezmann first goal scorer – 9/2 William Hill

Alvaro Morata over 1.5 fouls – 21/20 SpreadEx Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund will both fancy their chances of securing a Champions League semi-final spot going into the first leg of their quarter-final clash at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday (8pm, TNT Sports 2). Atletico battled past Inter on penalties in the round of 16 to earn their place in the last eight, while Dortmund overcame PSV Eindhoven. Diego Simeone’s men last reached the semi-finals in 2017 and their home record suggests this is a good opportunity to put the pressure on the German outfit ahead of the return leg. Their form this season has been up and down, and they’re in a tight race to finish in the top four in LaLiga, but Los Rojiblancos are entering the game with momentum after beating Villarreal on the road 2-1 last time out.

Dortmund saw their five game winning streak in all competitions snapped by Stuttgart in their last outing, damaging their hopes of a top four finish in the Bundesliga. Edin Terzic’s men are unbeaten in their last seven Champions League matches and will hope to keep that record intact. Bookmakers don't like the Germans' chance though and Atletico are odds-on with to get the win on home soil. Dortmund are 19/5 to snatch the victory in Madrid.

Can Atletico make a strong start? Los Rojiblancos edged past Inter by the finest of margins in the last round, defeating the Italian side on penalties. Federico Dimarco’s effort in the second leg saw them fall 2-0 behind in the tie, but Antoine Griezmann equalised on the night before Memphis Depay found the net to send the game into extra-time. Atleti would hold go on to win the shootout 3-2. A trip to the Metropolitano is not a game Dortmund will relish. Simeone’s men have lost only two of 22 matches at home this season, although those two defeats have come in their last five outings. Atletico were played off the park by Barcelona in their last home match, while they were also beaten by Athletic Club, who triumphed on their way to Copa del Rey success. The Barca defeat was a real outlier and Los Rojiblancos have been excellent on their own patch in the Champions League this season, winning all four matches.

They’ve been excellent in the final third, scoring 13 times in those games, including a 6-0 hammering of Celtic. They’ve been on point to defeat a talented Feyenoord outfit along with Lazio and showed plenty of fighting spirit to launch a comeback against Inter. However, Dortmund have only lost one of four away Champions League games this season, suffering a 2-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in their group opener. Die Schwarzgelben have won three straight away games in all competitions, including a 2-0 win over Bayern in their last road outing. are heavily favouring an Atletico win, but Dortmund’s away form should at least give them a fighting chance heading into the second leg. We’re backing the Spanish outfit to earn the victory by a one-goal margin at 13/5 with , but the tie is likely to still be in the balance heading to Germany. Atletico vs Borussia Dortmund Tip 1: Atletico to win by one goal – 13/5 bet365

Big game Griezmann to shine again Griezmann returned from injury against Inter in the last round to score a huge goal for Madrid to keep their Champions League hopes alive. The Frenchman was forced off in the first leg and missed four matches before he made his comeback in the second leg. Griezmann has been outstanding in the Champions League this season, scoring six goals in eight appearances. If Atletico can keep their run going in the tournament, he could become a lively contender in the to finish as the tournament's top scorer.