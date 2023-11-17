England Euro 2024 squad betting tips, predictions and football odds

England Euro 2024 squad predictions Nick Pope to be selected – 2/1 with BetVictor

Ezri Konsa to be selected – 6/1 with BetVictor

Conor Gallagher to be selected – 1/1 with BetVictor With England's spot at next summer’s European Championship in Germany in the bag, bookmakers have opened the markets on which players will end up going to the tournament. Boss Gareth Southgate will likely have a good idea on many of the players he’s planning to take, but competition is fierce for several spots. And with two-thirds of the season still to go in the Premier League, there’s plenty of time to change Southgate’s mind. The likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Kalvin Phillips, Marcus Rashford, Levi Colwill and Jordan Henderson are all odds-on with the majority of to go to the Euros, despite various concerns over game time, form or even the league they play in. That quartet won’t be alone in looking over their shoulders as we examine some of the contenders that may end up sneaking onto the plane.

Here’s the current top 30 in the betting to be in the final squad: Odds to make England’s Euro 2024 squad Jude Bellingham – 1/12

Bukayo Saka – 1/10

Jordan Pickford – 1/10

Harry Kane – 1/10

Marcus Rashford – 1/8

Jack Grealish – 1/8

Declan Rice – 1/6

Kyle Walker – 1/6

Kieran Trippier – 1/6

John Stones – 1/5

Harry Maguire – 1/4

Phil Foden – 1/4

Aaron Ramsdale – 1/4

Luke Shaw – 1/4

Levi Colwill – 2/5

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 2/5

James Maddison – 2/5

Marc Guehi – 2/5

Reece James – 1/2

Ben Chilwell – 1/2

Sam Johnstone – 4/7

Kalvin Phillips – 8/13

Lewis Dunk – 4/7

Jordan Henderson – 8/11

Callum Wilson – 4/5

Ollie Watkins – 5/6

Conor Gallagher – Evens

Eberechi Eze - Evens

Fikayo Tomori – 5/4

Mason Mount – 11/8

Jarrod Bowen – 5/4 The first thing to note is that 26 players are odds-on to go to the Euros. England were allowed to take a squad of 26 to the World Cup but Uefa reduced the squad size to 23 players for the Euros. Let’s break down the squad by position group to see where, if any, the late bolters might emerge from.

Goalkeepers Jordan Pickford has been England’s No 1 largely since Southgate took charge and the Everton stopper can do little wrong in the eyes of the Three Lions boss. The race to be Pickford’s back up could be more open than the odds suggest if Ramsdale can’t get back in the Arsenal first-team or secure regular football via a January move. Crystal Palace’s Sam Johnstone was the third goalkeeper selected during November’s international break, getting the nod ahead of Nick Pope. The Newcastle stopper has the third-best save percentage in the Premier League and has kept a joint-high five clean sheets, alongside Johnstone. Pope was called up by Southgate for last summer’s internationals but had to withdraw through injury and hasn’t been selected since. Pope, who has had his distribution questioned at the international level but went to the 2022 World Cup, may end up forcing his way back into the squad if he can maintain his strong domestic form and is 2/1 with BetVictor to go to the Euros.

Defenders Southgate only took four recognised full-backs to the World Cup so one of the odds-on quintet of Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Luke Shaw, Reece James or Ben Chilwell could end up missing out. The versatile Rico Lewis’s regular involvement with Manchester City’s first-team and maiden call-up to the senior side for November’s international will keep him in the conversation and he’s a 3/1 chance with BetVictor to go to Germany. Centre-back is arguably England’s weakest area. Southgate's stalwarts Harry Maguire and John Stones are certain to be included if fit, with Lewis Dunk, Marc Guehi and Colwill odds-on to join them. It will be hard to dislodge that trio with Colwill’s versatility and Dunk’s distribution key assets. But Fikayo Tomori has potential at 5/4 with to go given his form for AC Milan and continued involvement in the squad.

Eric Dier and Conor Coady, who both went to the World Cup, are unlikely to force their way back in, but 6/1 chance Ezri Konsa could prove undervalued after being called up in November. The Villa defender ranks in the Premier League’s top 10 for pass completion percentage this season, an asset Southgate clearly values highly and has marshalled Aston Villa’s defence well. Another person of interest is Jarrad Branthwaite, who is enjoying a breakout season for Everton. He has split opinion amongst bookmakers, with making him 4/1 to be on the plane, while he’s 16/1 with . Midfielders Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice and James Maddison seem nailed on to go, as does Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Liverpool ace was in danger of not going to the World Cup in 2022 as a full-back before eventually being selected but is now firmly entrenched in the squad after being shifted to midfield. Southgate has shown plenty of loyalty to those players that have served him well, making it difficult to imagine either Kalvin Phillips or Jordan Henderson missing out.

That’s six midfielders already, as many as went to the World Cup, and that’s without Conor Gallagher, who was also part of the Three Lions squad in Qatar. Since then, he's earned more minutes for England and is now a regular for Chelsea. He’s even-money with to be selected, but if he can maintain his current trajectory, could edge ahead of a few more established names. Cole Palmer’s inclusion for November’s games after a strong start to the season with Chelsea was eye-catching and he’s a bigger price than Mason Mount to go to Germany. Mount, once an England regular, has been omitted from the last two squads and has struggled for form at Manchester United. James Ward-Prowse is another priced up as a contender, but while he’s been in decent form for West Ham, he’s not been involved in an England squad since their disastrous 2022 Nations League campaign. Forwards Southgate faces a tough choice in narrowing down his attacking options with some high-quality players destined to miss out. Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish are all likely to go, despite the latter two having been out of sorts at the start of the season.

That leaves quite a few players fighting for one or two spots. Ollie Watkins and Callum Wilson are battling it out to be Kane’s back-up. Wilson has a slight edge having been more involved for England recently but his injury record is a concern. Is there anyone that could muscle their way into that particular fight? Tammy Abraham is working his way back from a serious knee injury so looks a long shot, although he’s a shorter price than Dominic Calvert-Lewin to go to Germany. The Everton striker is 12/1 to make a surprise return to the national team having not been involved since Euro 2020. The big concern with Calvert-Lewis is his fitness, but Southgate is known to be a fan and if he can maintain his current form, he’s one to keep an eye on at a big price.

