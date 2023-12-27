Everton vs Manchester City tips: Premier League predictions with best odds and free bets

Established 1994 Festive Season Bundle Bet £10 Get £50 in Bonuses! VISIT SITE 18+ New Customers Only. Opt in and bet £10 on football (odds 2.00+) within 7 days. No cash-out. Get 4x£10 Free Bets for set markets and a £10 Slot Bonus for Sugar Rush Xmas, 30x wagering, to withdraw max £250. Rewards expire in 10 days. Offer valid from 10:00 UK time on 13/12/2023 until 23:59 UK time on 02/01/2024. Card payments only. T&Cs apply. GambleAware®: Gambling Help & Gambling Addiction | Please gamble responsibly

Pep Guardiola’s team aren’t long back from winning the Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia and it’s up for debate whether they’ll be fatigued by their trip to the Middle East or rejuvenated by it. have priced Manchester City as favourites to claim all three points, but Everton are a dangerous opponent right now.

City to face stern test at Goodison Park Manchester City’s recent record at Goodison Park is strong. Indeed, they have won their last seven away matches against Everton, but this Toffees team is in a good place right now. Everton have won four of their last five matches in the league and have won their last two Premier League games at home, scoring five and conceding none in the process. Sean Dyche will look to make it difficult for City to play through the middle of the pitch. Everton did this against Spurs last week and were unfortunate not to take something from the match.

On top of this, Everton will pose a threat in the wide areas where there is often space to exploit against Manchester City. Dyche will push Jack Harrison and Dwight McNeil high up to provide service to Dominic Calvert-Lewin. City could have Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland back for Wednesday’s trip to Merseyside, but Guardiola might not want to rush back the pair, especially in the case of the former who has missed the majority of the season so far. aren’t offering much value in backing City, so we’re going for a double chance wager considering the likelihood that this match is a tight encounter decided by the odd goal. Tip: Everton-Draw Double Chance - 29/20 at BetUK Marauding Everton full back to pose shooting threat Everton have found the back of the net at least once in each of their last six matches in all competitions, hinting that they will score against Manchester City too. They will at least have chances to do so. Much of the Toffees’ goal threat comes from their ability to move the ball wide and get service into Calvert-Lewin as the focal point of the attack, with Abdoulaye Doucoure backing up and winning second balls around the penalty box.

However, Vitaliy Mykolenko also poses a threat with his runs from the left back position, registering no fewer than 13 shots in his last seven league appearances, scoring against Brighton and Crystal Palace. City have struggled against opponents that play in quick transition this season and Mykolenko is a willing runner when joining Everton attacks on the break. That could give the visitors to Goodison Park a problem. Tip: Vitaliy Mykolenko shots on target over 0.5 - 10/3 at BetVictor Andre Gomes to get caught up in midfield battle Andre Gomes made his first Premier League appearance of the season in the 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur with the Portuguese midfielder scoring Everton’s only goal of the game. Gomes was also shown a yellow card in the 66 minutes he was on the pitch against Spurs and could pick up another booking against Manchester City on Wednesday evening.

The centre of the pitch will be a battle and Everton will need their midfielders to engage City in their attempts to play through the low defensive block of the home team. There have been over 3.5 cards in seven of Manchester City’s last eight away matches, highlighting how they force opposition teams to make difficult decisions when chasing the ball for large periods of the match. Amadou Onana and James Garner could also be in the firing line for a booking against City, but Gomes has a history of picking up a lot of bookings and so have reflected this in his price to receive a card. Tip: Andre Gomes to be shown a card – 19/10 at Unibet Get Free Bets on Premier League football If you’re new to sports betting or if you’re just in the market for a new bookmaker to explore, there are many options to avail of when signing up as a new customer. such as Kwiff offer new customers the option of getting £30 in free bets if they deposit and bet £10 when they first register and similar promotions can be found at other bookmakers.

