Premier League predictions: Betting tips, 82/1 accumulator and free bets for Saturday's games

Premier League fixtures & odds December 30th | 12:30pm Home Draw Away Luton LUT 21/4 7/2 8/15 Chelsea CHE December 30th | 3:00pm Home Draw Away Wolves WOL 13/8 23/10 7/4 Everton EVE December 30th | 3:00pm Home Draw Away Crystal Palace CRY 6/5 23/10 5/2 Brentford BRE December 30th | 3:00pm Home Draw Away Aston Villa AVL 4/11 17/4 15/2 Burnley BUR December 30th | 3:00pm Home Draw Away Man City MCI 1/11 12/1 28/1 Sheffield SHU December 30th | 5:30pm Home Draw Away Nottingham NFO 9/4 13/5 23/20 Man Utd MUN December 31st | 2:00pm Home Draw Away Fulham FUL 5/1 7/2 4/7 Arsenal ARS December 31st | 2:00pm Home Draw Away Tottenham TOT 7/9 16/5 3/1 Bournemouth BOU January 1st | 8:00pm Home Draw Away Liverpool LIV 5/11 4/1 6/1 Newcastle NEW January 2nd | 7:30pm Home Draw Away West Ham WHU 6/4 11/4 7/4 Brighton BRI

Aston Villa vs Burnley predictions Aston Villa’s title odds on have taken a hit over the festive period, dropping points at home to Sheffield United before their Boxing Day capitulation against Manchester United. That makes the visit of struggling Burnley a must-win game and the Villans showed enough in the opening 45 minutes at Old Trafford to suggest they can make it 16 wins from the last 17 home league games. Opponents Burnley give up far too many chances to think they can hold out at Villa Park with the Clarets having been powerless to stop Liverpool opening them up consistently in their 2-0 home defeat to the Reds on Boxing Day.

This could be a good opportunity for Ollie Watkins to end his recent goal drought and Villa may need him to score more than one if given they can’t keep the backdoor closed at the moment. Burnley have scored in three of their last four Premier League away games – a massive improvement on their previous goalscoring efforts on the road – and they may cause some alarm by finding the back of the net, albeit in a losing effort. Aston Villa vs Burnley tip: Aston Villa to win & both teams to score – 15/8 with bet365

Crystal Palace vs Brentford predictions A win for either Crystal Palace or Brentford would be a huge way to end the year given their recent struggles. Palace are winless in eight in the league with boss Roy Hodgson coming under mounting pressure, while Brentford have lost six of their last seven matches, losing 4-1 at home to Wolves last time out. History suggests both sides will be left disappointed with the previous five meetings in a draw, but the Eagles may just have the talent to edge out the Bees on this occasion.

Michael Olise has shone since his return from injury, scoring his third of the season at Chelsea, while Eberechi Eze completed his first 90 minutes since November in the same game. Those two excellent attacking talents have only played two full games for the Eagles this season and could make a big difference now they are back together. Brentford won’t have any of the players back from their lengthy injury list for this game, according to boss Thomas Frank, and they’ve looked far more off it than Palace lately with the hosts falling victim to a number of late goals. Crystal Palace vs Brentford Tip: Crystal Palace to win – 5/4 with Betfred

Manchester City vs Sheffield United predictions Manchester City could move within two points off the Premier League summit with a win on Saturday if they can justify the quotes on of 1/10 to beat Sheffield United, who are 33/1 for the upset. The Citizens showed their championship credentials to come from behind and beat Everton 3-1 on Wednesday – only their second league win in the last seven games. Meanwhile, bottom side Sheffield United have now taken one point from their last three games after a significant home defeat to Luton on Boxing Day and it could be a case of damage limitation for Chris Wilder’s side at the Etihad Stadium.

With the Blades sitting back, it could be a City shooting gallery and Rodri is an interesting option to score any time at 4/1 with BetMGM. The defensive midfielder has four goals to his name this season – as many as he got in the entirety of the previous campaign – and scored in the reverse fixture at Sheffield United. The Spain international is averaging 2.1 shots per game in the Premier League, the fourth highest average amongst City players, and yet his price to score amongst the is much larger than some of his fellow City midfielders. In game where City could potentially run up the score, Rodri may end up on the scoresheet. Manchester City vs Sheffield United tip: Rodri to score any time – 4/1 with BetMGM

