Tottenham vs Brentford predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

Ivan Toney marked his return from suspension with a decisive impact to get Brentford back to winning ways in their last outing. Toney scored a controversial free-kick to kickstart the Bees’ victory over Nottingham Forest, which ended a five-game losing run in the Premier League. Thomas Frank’s side are still only six points clear of the relegation zone and further wins are required to distance themselves from trouble. After looking at the , here are our predictions for Tottenham vs Brentford.

Will Spurs bounce back from FA Cup disappointment? Tottenham lost for the first time to Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in their FA Cup defeat. Ake struck at the death to dump Spurs out of the cup in a result that will likely extend their trophy drought into a 17th year. Postecoglou and his team now need to redouble their efforts in the Premier League without cup competitions or European football to add to their workload in the remaining four months of the campaign. Spurs’ form before the winter break was solid, losing only one of their last six. Although Son Heung-min, Pape Sarr and Yves Bissouma are all away on international duty, there is light at the end of the tunnel for Postecoglou as James Maddison returned to action against City off the bench and will be pushing for a starting role.

After a series of poor results in November and early December, Spurs have won their last three league games in front of their fans, including a 3-1 win over Bournemouth on New Year’s Eve. Whereas, Brentford have lost their last four on the road, conceding nine goals in the process. Despite Toney’s return, the Bees are still missing a host of key players, notably the injured Bryan Mbeumo. Frank’s side beat Forest with a spirited performance, but their issues at the back remained after conceding two cheap goals. Spurs could profit from those deficiencies with a bounce back display. With Maddison ready to return to the fold, we’re taking a Tottenham win and over 2.5 goals at 23/20 with . Tottenham vs Brentford Tip 1: Tottenham win and over 2.5 goals – 23/20 BoyleSports

Richarlison back on the goal trail Richarlison has been one of Tottenham’s key players in their recent good run of form in the Premier League. The Brazilian has scored in five of the last six games, including a brace in Spurs’ win over Newcastle on home soil. He has found his confidence in the final third, notching strikes with predatory instincts, the sort of goals that he would not have scored last season. Postecoglou deserves a lot of credit for instilling his forward with belief, and Richarlison and Spurs are reaping the rewards.

Richarlison was held in check in Tottenham’s defeat to Manchester City, failing to register an effort at goal for the first time since the 3-3 draw between the clubs in the Premier League where he played only four minutes. Brentford have struggled to contain teams, especially strikers in the final third, last keeping a clean sheet in their 2-0 win over Chelsea in October. We’re taking a price of 11/8 with BetUK for Richarlison to score anytime against the Bees. Tottenham vs Brentford Tip 2: Richarlison to score any time – 11/8 BetUK

Tottenham cards on the agenda Spurs’ high-pressing game has resulted in Postecoglou’s men being one of the worst disciplined teams in the Premier League. They’ve collected the joint-most red cards in the top flight with four to their name and only four teams have received more cautions than their 54 in 21 games. Even without Sarr and Bissouma, who have collected nine yellow cards between them, Spurs have a number of candidates to draw the ire of the referee. Destiny Udogie, Dejan Kulusevski and Cristian Romero have all received at least four cautions in the top flight.

Referee David Coote has been assigned the game and has averaged 4.78 yellow cards in his nine Premier League matches this term. Coote has not officiated Spurs this season, but in his one Brentford game, he dished out a combined 10 yellow cards and two reds in their clash with Aston Villa. After looking at the odds on betting apps, we’re backing Tottenham to receive over 2.5 cards at 9/10 with . Tottenham vs Brentford Tip 3: Tottenham over 2.5 cards – 9/10 Unibet

