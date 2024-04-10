Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Jump to content
The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission. Learn More
Betting > Grand National

Aintree Tips: Four to follow at the Grand National Festival

Our racing expert picks four horses to follow at the Aintree Festival
Last Updated: 10th of April 2024
Diarmuid Nolan
·
Grand National Writer
Aintree Tips: Four to follow at the Grand National Festival
Sign up to our betting newsletter

Aintree Betting Tips

The 2024 Cheltenham Festival has come and gone and the Aintree Grand National odds now have our full attention. 

The seemingly perpetually falling rain means the ground is now extremely soft, but we are still due a superb few days of racing.

Tote Sports
Established 1929
Up to £10 Free Bet if your first bet loses + 50 Extra Spins
VISIT SITE
New customers online only. Place your first bet on racing pools and if you lose, we’ll match your stake up to €/£10 in Tote Credit + 50 Extra Spins on a selected game within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Max Tote Credit is €/£10. Tote Credit cannot be withdrawn, exchanged, or substituted and expires after 7 days. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the bet-slip. Totewin will be the qualifying bet when a Totewin and a Toteplace bet are struck at the same time. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. GambleAware®: Gambling Help & Gambling Addiction .

Aintree Tips: Four To Follow

Meetingofthewaters – Aintree Grand National (Saturday, 4pm)

On Saturday at 4pm we have one of the biggest horse racing events in the world – the Aintree Grand National – which is a race that truly extends into the general public’s imagination every year.

All of this year’s participants have a chance, as they always do in the Grand National, and the likes of I Am Maximus, Vanillier and Mr Incredible will all be popular with punters, as of course will last year’s winner Corach Rambler who is now 11/2 across the board, though Bzeebet still have him at 12/1. 

If he turns up on song, he is a very strong favourite and should be respected, but I have a nagging doubt that his excellent third in the Gold Cup at Cheltenham has left a mark on him. 

If I am correct, it is an extremely open affair, and I like the chances of Meetingofthewaters. He was brilliant at Christmas when effortlessly taking the ultra-competitive Paddy Power Chase and won that day at Leopardstown in the shape of a horse who was far better than a mere handicapper. 

He was unlucky when unshipping his jockey at the Dublin Racing Festival and thereafter he ran a perfect preparation race when third in the Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival.

Meetingofthewaters should handle the test an Aintree Grand National will throw at him, he looks like he still has plenty of room to manoeuvre off his current mark of 147, and 9/1 on horse racing betting sites looks a really good price.

Tip 1: Meetingofthewaters – Aintree Grand National – 8/1 with BetGoodwin

BetGoodwin Sports
Established 2022
Bet £10 get £40 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

Nurburgring – Boodles Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle (2.20 Aintree, Thursday)

This is a cracking race, with Sir Gino sure to go off a very short price.

My issue with this horse is that we still have no real grasp as to how fit the team are down at Seven Barrows and the form of his victory last time wasn’t exactly franked at the Cheltenham Festival. We just have no idea the validity of his form and his wellbeing. You must take him on in my opinion.

The likes of Kargese, Kalif Du Berlais and Inthelotto will have their supporters, but I feel Nurburgring is overpriced at 10/1 on betting sites currently.

His form ties in very well with the best horses in this division over the season and he can be marked up massively on finishing fourth in the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham last time. It seemed a poorly judged ride and when he was starting to get going, the protagonists on the day had already flown. He simply could not land a blow.

Nurburgring has a big chance and can easily get involved at very reasonable odds of 10/1 on racing betting apps

Tip 2: Nurburgring – Boodles Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle - 10/1 with bet365

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Promo Code: INDY2024
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Shantreusse – Topham Handicap Chase (4.05 Aintree, Friday)

One of the best races of the meeting, the Topham Handicap Chase is a frenetic handicap over two miles and five furlongs over the Grand National fences and never fails to entertain. Shantreusse looks a very big price at 25/1 on gambling sites this year.

As with the Grand National, there are a plethora of horses with chances, but Shantreusse fits the bill to run a big race each-way at the very least. He jumps excellently and that will help him massively and last time he showed a lot more than he had previously when simply bumping into a very well handicapped horse.

He will love the ground, jumps for fun and could cause a mini shock here.

Tip 3: Shantreuse – Topham Handicap Chase – 25/1 with Unibet

Unibet Sports
Established 1997
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply

Densworth – Alder Hey Handicap Hurdle (5.15 Aintree, Friday)

This is a typically open Aintree Festival handicap, but Densworth won in the shape of a very talented horse last time and looks well capable of handling a 10-pound rise.

A horse always highly regarded by connections, he stepped up beyond anything he had previously shown on his reappearance at Doncaster where he was superb, hammering a field on heavy ground by 16 lengths, winning with his head firmly in his chest. 

He did get a rise of 10 pounds, but looked like a horse who will end up on a higher mark than 130 and the talented Beau Morgan will claim three pounds which will help matters.

Ben Pauling is enjoying a terrific season, and this could be further enhanced by Densworth who is in to 12/1 from 20/1 on betting apps

Tip 4: Densworth – Alder Hey Handicap Hurdle – 12/1 with bet365

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Promo Code: INDY2024
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Grand National Betting Offers

UK betting sites are now offering a host of Grand National betting offers and free bets for this year's big race.

Most bookmakers will have competitive sign-up offers, enhanced odds and extra places available among their Grand National betting promos.

Click on the links below to find out what betting promos are on offer from the leading horse racing betting sites in 2024.

Diarmuid Nolan for independent.co.uk

Updated by

Diarmuid Nolan

Last Updated: 10th April 2024, 06:00 PM

Share:

You might also like

Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham tips: Europa League predictions, football odds & free bets
Football
Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham tips: Europa League predictions, football odds & free bets
Liverpool vs Atalanta tips: Europa League predictions, football odds & free bets
Football
Liverpool vs Atalanta tips: Europa League predictions, football odds & free bets
Masters Betting Sites: Best Online Bookmakers for 2024 US Masters
Golf
Masters Betting Sites: Best Online Bookmakers for 2024 US Masters
BetMGM Masters betting offers: US Masters promos for 2024
Golf
BetMGM Masters betting offers: US Masters promos for 2024
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday
Premier League Darts Night 11 tips, predictions, best odds and free bets
Darts
Premier League Darts Night 11 tips, predictions, best odds and free bets
Aston Villa vs Lille predictions: Europa Conference League betting tips, odds and free bets
Football
Aston Villa vs Lille predictions: Europa Conference League betting tips, odds and free bets
PSG vs Barcelona betting tips: Champions League predictions, football odds & free bets
Football
PSG vs Barcelona betting tips: Champions League predictions, football odds & free bets
William Hill Grand National Offer: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
Grand National
William Hill Grand National Offer: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
The Masters 2024 specials tips, predictions & best golf odds
Golf
The Masters 2024 specials tips, predictions & best golf odds
Ipswich vs Watford tips: Championship predictions, odds and free bets
Football
Ipswich vs Watford tips: Championship predictions, odds and free bets
Bet365 Grand National Offer: Bet £10 get £30 in Free Bets
Grand National
Bet365 Grand National Offer: Bet £10 get £30 in Free Bets
The Masters betting tips: 2024 winner predictions, each-way bets and best golf odds
Golf
The Masters betting tips: 2024 winner predictions, each-way bets and best golf odds
Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund predictions: Champions League tips, football odds and free bets
Football
Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund predictions: Champions League tips, football odds and free bets
Next Liverpool manager odds: Ruben Amorim odds-on for Anfield hot seat
Football
Next Liverpool manager odds: Ruben Amorim odds-on for Anfield hot seat
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Tuesday
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Tuesday
Republic of Ireland vs England betting tips: Women's Euro 2025 qualifying odds and free bets
Football
Republic of Ireland vs England betting tips: Women's Euro 2025 qualifying odds and free bets
Leeds vs Sunderland tips: Championship predictions, betting odds and free bets
Football
Leeds vs Sunderland tips: Championship predictions, betting odds and free bets
Real Madrid vs Manchester City tips: Champions League predictions, betting odds and free bets
Football
Real Madrid vs Manchester City tips: Champions League predictions, betting odds and free bets
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Monday
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Monday
Arsenal vs Bayern tips: Champions League predictions, betting odds and free bets
Football
Arsenal vs Bayern tips: Champions League predictions, betting odds and free bets
Best Free Bet Clubs: Top Betting Sites with Free Bet Clubs
Betting
Best Free Bet Clubs: Top Betting Sites with Free Bet Clubs
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Saturday
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Saturday
Sheffield United vs Chelsea betting tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets
Football
Sheffield United vs Chelsea betting tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets
Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest tips: Betting preview with predictions, odds & free bets
Football
Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest tips: Betting preview with predictions, odds & free bets
Saturday’s accumulator tips: Premier League predictions, 39/1 acca and odds
Football
Saturday’s accumulator tips: Premier League predictions, 39/1 acca and odds
Manchester United vs Liverpool betting tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets
Football
Manchester United vs Liverpool betting tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets
Brighton vs Arsenal betting tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets
Betting
Brighton vs Arsenal betting tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets
Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.