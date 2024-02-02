Dublin Racing Festival betting preview: Leopardstown tips and free bet offers

Saturday’s showpiece event is the €140,000 Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup. Somewhat disappointingly, the race has only attracted four runners. The awesome Galopin Des Champs won this race last year before winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup. Although beaten by Fastorslow at Punchestown in November, he was imposing when winning the Savills Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas. On that form, he cannot be sensibly opposed. are taking no chances with the Willie Mullins-trained star a best price of 4/9 with . Fastorslow has a 2-1 lead over Galopin Des Champs in the three races they have met and is a top-priced 3/1 with BetGoodwin. They are tempting odds, but Fastorslow has yet to convince that he is in love with this track, and the race is probably best watched without money riding on it. Indy Betting Newsletter Sign up to the new Independent Betting newsletter here for weekly tips and free bet offers

Saturday 1.20 Leopardstown A more exciting betting proposition is the still-improving Jetara in the Novice Hurdle at 1.20pm on Saturday. The six-year-old mare receives 7lb from the geldings in the race, making her a serious contender. She was thought good enough to be entered at Cheltenham last season and although well beaten in the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle, she was far from disgraced. She was ring rusty in her comeback race early in November but has improved out of all recognition since with three classy-looking wins on the spin. Her latest success came at this track in a Grade 3 Mares Hurdle at the end of December. Jetara won that with ease, giving the impression that there is still better to come, and this slightly longer trip will likely suit her even more. The booking of Rachael Blackmore also looks significant. Tip: Saturday 1.20 Leopardstown - Jetara @ 10/3 with Unibet

Juvenile Hurdle tip The Irish Arkle Novice Chase at 2.25pm on Saturday will see Marine Nationale go off an odds-on favourite. He is yet to be beaten in six races and looked the real deal on his chase debut over course and distance just before the new year. The 2/5 on offer with does not appeal to me. The Juvenile Hurdle at 1.50pm sees Storm Heart on offer at a more interesting price of 6/4 with . The French import made an instant impression in his first race in Ireland, winning with any amount in hand in a maiden hurdle at Punchestown on New Year’s Eve. There are plenty of exciting prospects in the race. Storm Heart has the makings of an exceptional juvenile, though, and with Paul Townend on board, he is the one they all have to beat. Tip: Saturday 1.50 Leopardstown – Storm Heart @ 6/4 with BetVictor

Ladbrokes Novice Chase tip Sunday promises to bring more big race success for Mullins, who saddles State Man in the Irish Champion Hurdle at 2.45pm and El Fabiolo in the Dublin Chase at 2.10pm. Both are certain to go off at prohibitive odds, and better value opportunities can be found elsewhere. The Ladbrokes Novice Chase at 1.10pm is another Mullins-dominated Grade 1, and it is difficult to split market leaders Gaelic Warrior and Fact To File. The former has looked impeccable in both his novice chase appearances this season. His first was by 15 lengths at Punchestown, and it could have been double that or more such was his dominance. His second success came in a valuable event at Limerick, where he again won as easily as he liked. He already looks like champion material. While Fact To File has improvement to come, Gaelic Warrior will be extremely tough to beat on what has been seen of the pair so far. Tip: Sunday 1.10 Leopardstown – Gaelic Warrior @ 10/11 with BetVictor

Grade 1 Novice Hurdle pick Ballyburn is another Mullins runner in the Grade 1 Novice Hurdle at 1.40pm. He impressed when winning over two-and-a-half miles here on his second start of this season’s campaign. The drop back to two miles is unlikely to prove a negative. He is short enough in the betting but gives the impression that he is another exceptional performer we will hear much more about in the coming weeks. Tip: Sunday 1.40 Leopardstown – Ballyburn @ 10/11 with BetGoodwin

