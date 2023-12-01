Jump to content
Horse racing tips: Our 16/1 each-way bet for Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle

With Constitution Hill heavily odds-on, racing tipster Paul Millward has an alternative each-way selection on the Grade 1 race
Last Updated: 1st of December 2023
Paul Millward
Horse Racing Writer
Fighting Fifth Hurdle Tip:

The Grade 1 BetMGM Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle over two miles marks the return to the track of the dazzling Constitution Hill, who won the corresponding race last year. 

He is odds-on with UK betting sites to extend his unbeaten run to eight races over hurdles and it is almost impossible to oppose him in this valuable event.

The Nicky Henderson-trained six-year-old has yet to be asked a serious question in any of his races, which, apart from his winning debut over hurdles, have all been in Grade 1 company. It would be a massive surprise if any of his four rivals were to bring his unbeaten run to an end.

Fighting Fifth Hurdle odds

After winning the Supreme Novices Hurdle by 14 lengths at the festival in just his second race of his debut season, he proved even better when winning all four of his outings last season.

That included the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham Festival, where he barely broke a sweat, and the William Hill Aintree Hurdle at the Grand National meeting.

He is already odds-on with horse racing betting sites to retain his Champion Hurdle crown in March, and a win in the Fighting Fifth this weekend will swell his career earnings to over £700,000. 

Constitution Hill has a high cruising speed and the response at the slightest shake of the reins by his jockey Nico de Boinville is instant. With Henderson reporting his superstar in fine fettle, the stage is set for another exhibition performance and he is expected to win the race with plenty to spare.

Fighting Fifth Hurdle each-way tip

With five runners going to post, online bookmakers offer each-way betting on the first two home and a strong case can be made for You Wear It Well, who is our choice to chase Constitution Hill home in this race.

The Jamie Snowdon-trained mare is a stand-out 16/1 with bet365, which equates to 5/2 if she finishes second to any of her rivals.

You Wear It Well showed steady improvement in her novice season, winning three of her first four starts over hurdles before producing the best performance of her career at Cheltenham Festival. 

Sent off a 16/1 shot for the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle, she was soon taking the field along, was unchallenged throughout and took the race with something left in the tank. 

She failed to show much in her final start of the season at Aintree, but had probably gone over the top by then and the run is probably best ignored.

You Wear It Well was arguably better than ever on her return at the beginning of November, though, when she won a minor listed race at Wetherby. Although she had to be kept in check by her regular jockey, Gavin Sheehan, she was a worthy winner.

She gave the impression that the run will have brought her on further and she can be expected to be much sharper in this weekend’s big race. 

The six-year-old will almost certainly be sent to the front early, where she likes to be, and while it is doubtful she can hold Constitution Hill she will be battling all the way to the line, and the others may find it challenging to get to her.

Other Fighting Fifth Hurdle runners

Love Envoi is a best-priced at 15/2 with BetVictor and has won an impressive seven from 10 races over hurdles. 

She is another who produced the best form of her career at Cheltenham Festival when running the very useful Honeysuckle to less than two lengths in the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle.

She was never at the races on her final appearance of the season when she was beaten a long way in a Grade 1 race at Punchestown.

Although she does not have the benefit of a run under her belt going into this contest, Love Envoi runs well when fresh. Her trainer, Harry Fry, has been pleased with her preparation for the race, but his focus is on Cheltenham Festival again.

Not So Sleepy is the most experienced in the field but wins for Hughie Morrison’s gelding come few and far between nowadays and he will do well to make his presence felt.

Benson, who will be sent off at a huge price, completes the line-up but has little chance of making the frame on all known form.

Paul Millward for independent.co.uk
Paul Millward

Paul has been professionally involved with sports betting since joining the Racing Post in 1986. Although greyhound racing was his first passion, he has also written multiple articles on a wide range of sports from a betting perspective.

