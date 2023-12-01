Horse racing tips: Our 16/1 each-way bet for Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle

Fighting Fifth Hurdle Tip:

The Grade 1 BetMGM Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle over two miles marks the return to the track of the dazzling Constitution Hill, who won the corresponding race last year.

He is odds-on with to extend his unbeaten run to eight races over hurdles and it is almost impossible to oppose him in this valuable event.

The Nicky Henderson-trained six-year-old has yet to be asked a serious question in any of his races, which, apart from his winning debut over hurdles, have all been in Grade 1 company. It would be a massive surprise if any of his four rivals were to bring his unbeaten run to an end.

Fighting Fifth Hurdle odds

After winning the Supreme Novices Hurdle by 14 lengths at the festival in just his second race of his debut season, he proved even better when winning all four of his outings last season.

That included the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham Festival, where he barely broke a sweat, and the William Hill Aintree Hurdle at the Grand National meeting.

He is already odds-on with to retain his Champion Hurdle crown in March, and a win in the Fighting Fifth this weekend will swell his career earnings to over £700,000.

Constitution Hill has a high cruising speed and the response at the slightest shake of the reins by his jockey Nico de Boinville is instant. With Henderson reporting his superstar in fine fettle, the stage is set for another exhibition performance and he is expected to win the race with plenty to spare.

Fighting Fifth Hurdle each-way tip

With five runners going to post, online bookmakers offer each-way betting on the first two home and a strong case can be made for You Wear It Well, who is our choice to chase Constitution Hill home in this race.

The Jamie Snowdon-trained mare is a stand-out 16/1 with , which equates to 5/2 if she finishes second to any of her rivals.

You Wear It Well showed steady improvement in her novice season, winning three of her first four starts over hurdles before producing the best performance of her career at Cheltenham Festival.