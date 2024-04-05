Saturday’s Kempton and Kelso tips: ITV racing predictions, best odds and free bets

Established 2022 Bet £10, Get £10 Free Bet VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New customers only. Available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more. Offer only applies to players who are residents of United Kingdom and Ireland.

1.50 Kelso tip From a betting point of view, the racing at Kelso looks tough and will take some unravelling. The one runner that stands out at the meeting is Major Fortune, who goes in the first race of the day over three miles and two furlongs and is favoured by He joined trainer Dan Skelton last September, and after a couple of moderate runs at the end of last year, he has run up a winning sequence of five in 2024. Admittedly, the first four were far from strong events, but he can do no more than beat the rivals he has faced. However, he showed marked improvement when he stepped up in class on his latest start at Lingfield at the beginning of March. Ridden with supreme confidence by his regular partner, Harry Skelton, he won in an absolute canter. He never had to be asked a question, jumped neatly, and gave the impression that plenty of improvement could come from the relatively unexposed six-year-old. The very testing conditions on that occasion suited him well, and with similar ground expected at Kelso at the weekend, he is likely to take some beating. Several of his rivals have claims, particularly Aodhan May and Feival, but none look as open to improvement as Major Fortune, who seems sure to see out the trip strongly. He is a best-priced 9/4 on , and that price may not be around for too long. ITV racing tip 1: 1.50 Kelso – Major Fortune @ 9/4 with Unibet

2.05pm Kempton tip Choisya is a very likeable filly who showed steady improvement throughout last year, culminating with an excellent win over this one-mile course in November. In 11 races in 2023, she was out of the frame on only three occasions, and she again seems sure to be competitive this season. She is very much the sort who will have done well from a three to four-year-old and should only need to pick up where she left off last year to bag this valuable Listed race. She showed an excellent attitude when asked to quicken from the two-furlong pole on her latest start, and although only winning by a neck, she won cosily. The early-season runners for Simon and Ed Crisford have been showing good form, and Choisya can add her contribution to an excellent start for the training team. Providing she can gain a handy slot behind the early leaders, she should be poised to make full use of her excellent burst of speed from a furlong or so from home and can snatch a vital advantage before holding the late closers at bay. She was as short as 7/2 in the early betting exchanges, but most have marked her up at 9/2, which seems like a fair price for an improving filly. ITV racing tip 2: 2.05 Kempton – Choisya @ 9/2 with BetGoodwin

2.40pm Kempton tip The mile and three furlongs Rosebery Handicap could see John and Thady Gosden’s Intinso follow up on a decent win on the all-weather at Wolverhampton last month. He was not the most straightforward ride last season but has since been gelded. He still raced keenly at Wolverhampton but gave the impression he was far more like the finished article. Always prominent, he was sent on turning for home by Hollie Doyle and readily went clear. It was a big step up on last year’s form, and he won with plenty in hand. Looking at his rivals on , this is a tougher-looking task, but he will likely come forward again and should be there or thereabouts if Doyle adopts similar tactics. ITV racing tip 3: 2.40 Kempton – Intinso @ 5/1 with William Hill

How to claim free horse racing bets With the Grand National nearly upon us, bookmakers have begun ramping up their sign-up offers ahead of the Aintree showpiece. While bettors may want to wait and use the they can gain by signing up for betting sites to follow our , they can also be used to bet on this Saturday's action at Kelso and Kempton.