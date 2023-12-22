Wednesday’s Chepstow tips: Welsh Grand National predictions, odds and free bets

Welsh Grand National tip
The Coral Welsh Grand National (14.50) at Chepstow is one of the busiest betting races down for decision over the festive period.
The three-mile six-furlong course is renowned as one of the stiffest marathon tests in racing. It requires accurate jumping and a stack of stamina to complete the course, and that something extra to win the prestigious event and £85,000 prize fund.
With 20 runners set to go to post, UK betting sites make Wednesday’s race a wide-open contest.
A case can be made for several of the runners, but siding with the progressive Autonomous Cloud could be the best option.
Sky’s the limit for O’Brien contender
A 7/1 chance with horse racing betting sites, Autonomous Cloud caught the eye from the start of his novice season, finishing second three times but improving with each outing. He then bagged a decent handicap at Uttoxeter on his fourth and final appearance of the campaign.
He made his seasonal debut at the end of November, again at Uttoxeter, and was never in danger after being left clear three fences from home. The seven-year-old was moving very sweetly at the time and would likely have won the race anyway.
The fact that he did not need to become involved in a prolonged battle on that occasion can be taken as a plus. It also represents his best performance to date, and he should come into this race in peak condition.
Trainer Fergal O’Brien rates the horse highly and feels he could become a serious contender for the Grand National at Aintree. His jockey, Paddy Brennan, described him as an ‘enormous horse’ who deserved his chance in the Welsh National.
Another significant factor is that Autonomous Cloud will be shouldering a handy weight in a race that has only seen five winners this century carry more than 10st 10lbs to victory.
He has a high cruising speed, enjoys his racing, and is a neat jumper. He seems comfortable being ridden up with the pace and away from potential trouble. If there is a concern, it would be that he still looks relatively green and gives the impression that he thinks he has done enough when hitting the front.
However, if he can be produced at the right time and sees out this extended trip, he will give his supporters a run for their money.
Favourite may not have the stomach for Chepstow test
The 10-year-old Iwilldoit won this race for Sam Thomas in 2021 and features prominently in the market on betting apps to repeat the feat. No horse this century has won under 12st, though, and only a single 10-year-old has prevailed in the same period.
A win in such circumstances would be exceptional. He needed the run when finishing second on his seasonal debut, so he can be expected to come on for the outing and is 7/1 with BetMGM to win again.
Super Survivor heads the betting for the Welsh Grand National with the majority of bookmakers. Jamie Snowden’s gelding has shown promise but finished a long way behind Autonomous Cloud and Iron Bridge at Uttoxeter in March.
The Welsh National course will likely prove very challenging for him, and he is hard to get excited about at the prices on offer, with Unibet’s 9/2 the best price currently available.
Truckers Lodge, who is 14/1 with bet365, is ridden by leading claimer Freddie Gingell, and in a race that is being run in memory of his mother, Kim, there would not be a more popular winner. He was a good winner for Gingell over 3.5 miles at Sandown last time and is a lively contender on that run.
Only human to take Blade Runner interest
Another interesting runner is the lightly weighted Blade Runner, who can be backed at 33/1 with BoyleSports.
He has campaigned over hurdles and the bigger obstacles and is better when chasing. He produced a decent run on his debut this season in a modest event at Chepstow, and the runner-up has since boosted the form with a runaway success next time out.
Blade Runner followed up with another good win in a better event at Plumpton before taking no interest in a hurdles contest on his latest start. There could be more to come from Chris Gordon’s runner, who will be suited to the trip.
It should prove a fascinating race, but Autonomous Cloud ticks all the right boxes and can land the Welsh Grand National before going on to even better things.
14.50 Chepstow Tip: Autonomous Cloud - 7/1 with BetGoodwin
Paul has been professionally involved with sports betting since joining the Racing Post in 1986. Although greyhound racing was his first passion, he has also written multiple articles on a wide range of sports from a betting perspective.