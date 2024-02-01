France vs Ireland predictions: Rugby betting tips, Six Nations odds & free bets

France v Ireland betting tips: Ireland +5.5 - 10/11 Betfred

Bundee Aki to score a try at any time - 16/5 BetUK The 2024 Six Nations begins in some style as the last two champions, Ireland and France, square off on Friday night in Marseille (8pm, ITV1). After a failure of a home Rugby World Cup in which they were eliminated at the quarter-finals, Les Bleus have backed existing head coach Fabien Galthié to move them forward towards their seventh title of the Six Nations Championship and go level with England in the all-time standings. There’ll be a new feel to the French campaign as they move around the country, starting in Marseille before heading to Villeneuve-d'Ascq and Lyon whilst their usual Stade de France home undergoes renovations ahead of the Olympics. Despite a tired and uninspired 32-19 loss to Ireland in Dublin during the second round of the 2023 Six Nations, are anticipating Les Bleus will enact revenge, though they haven’t had a particularly easy time at home to the Irish in recent years.

Both sides are missing their figureheads in the retired Jonny Sexton and Olympic-bound Antoine Dupont, leading to a change in captaincy. Despite the significant departures, these two are still ranked one and two to win the title in the , with the winner of this fixture going on to claim the title each of the last two years. Plucky Irish to make life difficult This is being described as the World Cup final that never was but perhaps should have been, so we’re hoping for a contest that lives up to such a billing. The now scrapped method of seeding for World Cups saw the four best nations in the world lumped into one half of the bracket, and as a result, France and Ireland were both narrowly ousted in the final eight despite playing some excellent pool stage rugby. Ireland ended a three-game losing streak to France last year, but prior to that had lost in Paris by margins of just eight and six points.

In fact, one has to go way back to 2010 to find the last time that France recorded a double-digit win over the Irish on home soil, and in terms of changes to personnel, they’re probably a little worse off than the men in green with three-time Six Nations Player of the Tournament Dupont making himself unavailable. France have lost just two of their last 30 matches on home soil, which is why we’re playing the handicap instead of the head-to-head, despite being confident in Ireland’s ability to pull out a big game. Both will be desperate to erase their World Cup pain and Ireland’s determination to complete back-to-back Grand Slams makes them a dangerous opponent. For our handicap bet on Ireland +5.5 to be successful, Ireland will either have to avoid defeat or lose by five points or less. France vs Ireland Tip 1: Ireland +5.5 - 10/11 Betfred

Mauvaka to make the most of his start Peato Mauvaka has been determined for quite some time now to become France’s starting hooker and took a big leap forward in doing so during the World Cup when an injury to Julien Marchand opened the door. What we are most interested in as punters is his try scoring ability. In that regard, Mauvaka has a good record of crossing the whitewash before, during and after the World Cup for both club and country. Mauvaka scored in three of his five World Cup appearances, as well as a summer warm-up game against Fiji, and has since followed up with tries in five of his 10 games for Toulouse, where he has also been fighting hard to be the number one choice. Based on those recent numbers, the 2/1 offered by for Mauvaka to contribute to France’s points total could prove generous. France vs Ireland Tip 2: Peato Mauvaka to score a try at any time - 2/1 BetVictor

Aki can pick up where he left off in France Bundee Aki cut through defensive lines like a hot knife through butter at last year’s World Cup, winning the Irish Player of the Year award from the Rugby Writers of Ireland organisation and even a nomination for Player of the Year from World Rugby. The 33-year-old became the first Connacht player in 30 years to win the former honour and, despite the heartbreak of having to return to Paris for the World Rugby ceremony as a nominee, says he’s never been in a better place ahead of a new international season. Aki scored tries in four of six games for Ireland before and during the World Cup. Since returning to action for Connacht, he’s gone over against Ulster and Saracens, showing that he’s entering the new calendar year in excellent touch. He’s 16/5 with to continue his recent try-scoring success on French soil. France vs Ireland Tip 3: Bundee Aki to score a try at any time - 16/5 BetUK

