2024 World Snooker Championship Day Four predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds and free bet

World Snooker Championship Day 4 predictions
- Jack Lisowski to beat Ding Junhui – 6/5 at bet365
- Mark Allen -3.5 frames to beat Robbie Williams – 4/5 at William Hill
- Kyren Wilson -4.5 frames to beat Dominic Dale – Evs at William Hill
It is day four of the World Snooker Championship on Tuesday at the Crucible. The first round matches continue, with four ties set to begin. We will also have the conclusion of two matches that go into their final session.
Shaun Murphy became the latest player to book his place in the second round on Monday morning. The Magician has set up a clash with Stephen Maguire in the last 16.
For those looking for our World Snooker Championship outright predictions, they are still available. Here, we've got three picks for the matches on Tuesday at the Crucible.
Ding Junhui vs Jack Lisowski predictions
(10am, Eurosport 1 & BBC Two)
The pick of the matches in the first round of this year’s World Snooker Championship is the tie between Ding Junhui and Jack Lisowski. The former can be forgiven for feeling a little unfortunate to have drawn to play Jackpot, who qualified for the tournament with victories over Liu Hongyu and Matthew Stevens.
Lisowski, who is ranked 17th in the world standings, showed what he was capable of at the Crucible two years when he reached the quarter finals. He beat former runner-up Stevens in the first round and then he took the notable scalp of Neil Robertson in the second round, defeating the Australian 13-12 in a classic. His run ended in another final frame decider, as he went down 12-13 to John Higgins.
The 32-year-old was scoring heavily in qualifying at the England Institute of Sport, hitting six centuries across his two matches. Those games will ensure he goes into the main draw with some strong practice behind him, something which seems to be helping the qualifiers this year.
Ding on his day is a potential contender for the title in this tournament, however, it has been a long time since he has produced his best in Sheffield. The Chinese player has been eliminated in the first round in each of the last three renewals. The last time he got to the last eight or beyond was in 2018.
Lisowski is the underdog with betting sites for this tie, but he can send out another top seed in the first round.
World Snooker Championship tip 1: Jack Lisowski to beat Ding Junhui – 6/5 at bet365
Kyren Wilson vs Dominic Dale predictions
(10am, Eurosport 1 & BBC Two)
One of the biggest storylines from qualifying for this year’s World Snooker Championship was that Dominic Dale booked his spot at the Crucible for the first time in 10 years. The Spaceman’s reward for that success is a match with 2020 runner-up Kyren Wilson.
This venue tends to bring the best out of Wilson. He has reached the quarter finals or better in six of the last eight years. It has not been his best season on tour, but he can salvage that with a big run at this year’s World Championship.
Dale, the oldest player in this year’s tournament at the age of 52, has lost his last six encounters with Wilson. This should be a straightforward victory for the seeded player, who can cover a -4.5 frame handicap on gambling sites.
World Snooker Championship tip 2: Kyren Wilson -4.5 frames to beat Dominic Dale – Evs at William Hill
Mark Allen vs Robbie Williams predictions
(2.30pm, Eurosport 1 & BBC Two)
Mark Allen’s bid for a maiden World Snooker Championship begins this year against Robbie Williams. The Northern Irishman needs the title at the Crucible to complete his Triple Crown set, as he has prevailed in the UK Championship and Masters.
Allen equalled his best run in this tournament 12 months ago when he reached the semi-finals. He had comfortable victories over Fan Zhengyi, Stuart Bingham and Jak Jones. His 13-4 triumph against the former world champion, Bingham, was particularly impressive. Unfortunately for the Pistol, he lost 15-17 to Mark Selby in the last four.
The Antrim potter has three titles to his name this season. He lifted the trophy at the Shoot Out, Players Championship and Champion of Champions. The latter included a 10-3 success against Judd Trump in the final.
This is Williams’ first appearance at the Crucible since 2017, so he may have one or two nerves at the Home of Snooker. The man from Merseyside has never been past the first round in three attempts.
Allen should have little trouble in his opening game this year. Allen is 4/5 to cover a -3.5 handicap on certain betting apps, including William Hill, and he's in the kind of form to cover that number. A 10-6 victory or better for Allen will be enough here.
World Snooker Championship tip 3: Mark Allen -3.5 frames to beat Robbie Williams – 4/5 at William Hill
Free bet offers for the World Snooker Championship
For those wishing to follow any of our World Snooker Championship predictions, make sure to check out these free bet offers to see if you are eligible for a free bet on the snooker.
William Hill have the top price on two of our snooker predictions for Tuesday and they are currently giving new customers £30 in free bets to wager on snooker.
Just sign up using the link below and make a minimum deposit of £10. Finally, place a qualifying bet of £10 or more at odds of 1/2 (1.50) or greater.
Once the qualifying bet has been settled, William Hill will credit your account with £30 in free bets, which can be used to wager on any snooker, including snooker.
Hills also run a number of casino sites, featuring a wide selection of UK slots online.
Before joining William Hill or any new betting sites, ready the terms and conditions of the welcome offer first. If you do have a bet on the snooker, please gamble responsibly.
Last Updated: 22nd April 2024, 03:42 PM