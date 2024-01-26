Jump to content
The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.
Betting > Tennis

Men's Australian Open final predictions: Tennis betting tips & odds for Sinner vs Medvedev

Our tennis tipster is expecting more Australian Open final misery for two-time runner up Daniil Medvedev
Last Updated: 26th of January 2024
Rory Jiwani
·
Tennis Writer
Men's Australian Open final predictions: Tennis betting tips & odds for Sinner vs Medvedev

Australian Open Men’s Final betting tips: 

There will be a new name on the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup on Sunday with Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev contesting the Australian Open men’s singles final.

Despite this being Sinner’s first Grand Slam final, the Italian is a warm favourite at 2/5 with tennis betting sites to become Italy’s first men’s singles major champion since 1960. 

That is mainly due to the 22-year-old’s dominant display against 10-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals.

Unibet Sports
Established 1997
Back Jannik Sinner -5.5 games at 23/20 with Unibet. Get money back as a bonus if your first bet loses.
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply

Djokovic won just three games in the opening two sets before taking a third-set tiebreak. But he was unable to continue the revival as Sinner won the fourth to make it three victories in his last four matches against the Serbian superstar. 

Most notably, the world number one – who had been the clear favourite in the outright Australian Open odds lists – failed to create a single break point in the match.

Men's Australian Open Winner Odds
Best Odds
BetVictor
BoyleSports
Unibet
Bet365
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Jannik Sinner
71.43%
--
2/5
--
--
--
--
Daniil Medvedev
33.33%
--
2/1
--
--
--
--
Teams Best Odds
Jannik Sinner
2/5 BoyleSports
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
2/5 BoyleSports
Daniil Medvedev
2/1 BoyleSports
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
2/1 BoyleSports
Close X
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
Visit Site
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
Close X
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
Close X
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
Close X
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
Close X
£30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza
Visit Site
#AD 18+ New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
Close X
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)

Medvedev makes third AO final

Having made light work of (statistically) the third-best returner on tour, Sinner now faces the number one in Medvedev. This will be the Russian’s third AO final after he went down to Djokovic and Rafael Nadal in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Medvedev was in real trouble against Alexander Zverev in his semi-final, struggling to handle the German’s serve and going two sets down. But he then upped his game and two tiebreaks went his way before Zverev rather lost the plot in the decider.

NetBet Sports
Established 2001
Bet £5 & Get a £10 Free Bet
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. New customers online only. Min Odds 3/1 (4.00), Min 3 Selections. Free Bet Valid For 7 Days

It was a gruelling match with plenty of long rallies, in part thanks to cool temperatures which made for slow court conditions. Medvedev eventually came out on top after four hours and 22 minutes with Sinner requiring an hour less.

The former skiing prodigy should be the fresher having had far fewer minutes on court with all of his wins prior to the semi-final coming in straight sets. 

Meanwhile, Medvedev had to fight back from two sets down in his second-round match against Emil Ruusuvuori, and needed a fifth set to account for Hubert Hurkacz in the quarter-finals.

Recent head-to-head record favours Sinner

Head-to-head records can be untrustworthy when it come to predictions, but this one certainly warrants attention. 

Medvedev won their first six meetings up to and including last year’s Miami Masters final, but Sinner has prevailed in their last three encounters. 

The first of those was the China Open final last October, in slower conditions than Melbourne, with Sinner winning in straight sets. 

Then came two three-set victories, in the final in Vienna in similar conditions to this Australian Open, and then in the semi-finals of the ATP Tour Finals in Turin on one of the fastest courts of the year.

BzeeBet Sports
Established 2022
Bet £10, Get £10 Free Bet
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers Only. Max one £10 Free Bet. Qualifying bets at Odds of 1/1(2.00) or greater. Paid as Bonus Token with Min 4/5(180) Odds Req. Skrill, Neteller & Paypal not eligible. BeGambleAware.org. T&Cs Apply

Those wins over Medvedev, combined with the players’ respective form, strongly suggest that Sinner will come out on top. Perhaps the only notes of caution are that Djokovic was clearly not at his best in the semi-final, and that Sinner might feel pressure in his first Slam final.

The key to the match is whether Medvedev can do much on return. On the evidence of this tournament, the answer could be no with Sinner being broken just twice this fortnight. By contrast, Medvedev has been broken at least three times in five of his six matches.

On first serve, Sinner has the edge, winning 78 per cent of points to Medvedev’s 75 percent. But the big difference is on second serve with Sinner operating at 60 per cent against Medvedev’s 48.2 per cent. 

Part of that is due to Medvedev serving 43 double faults to Sinner’s 10. In short, the 2021 US Open champion is going to have to raise his level significantly on serve.

Australian Open final predictions

Based on all the evidence, Sinner could run out a comfortable winner. While he could get tight with a first Slam title in sight, he is the superior player across almost every metric at present. 

It could well follow a similar pattern to the semi-finals with Sinner on top in the first two sets and Medvedev fighting back in the third.

Based on the expectancy that Sinner will prove hard to break, our main play will be for him to win on the games handicap. 

Zet Bet Sports
Established 2022
Bet £10, Get £10
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £10 bonus, valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible. T&Cs Apply

While a handicap of 4.5 games is available on almost all UK betting sites, some offer alternative game handicaps, including the 23/20 about Sinner -5.5 games with Unibet makes most appeal.

Set betting is also common on gambling sites and, despite this being their first best-of-five clash in a Slam, we think Sinner’s superiority is such that he can win in straight sets. 

A best price of 12/5 is available with bet365

Get a free bet on the Australian Open final

The first Grand Slam event of the year wraps up this weekend but there's still time to claim a free bet to wager on the remaining action in Melbourne.

For example, by using the Betfred promo code Welcome40, new customers can unlock £30 in free bets to use on Betfred’s sportsbook, as well as £10 to use on their UK online casino

Betfred Sports
Established 2005
Get £40 in Bonuses When You Stake £10
VISIT SITE
New UK 18+ only. Register (excl. 13/04/2024) with promo code WELCOME40, Bet £10+ on Sports in one transaction within 7 days of registering. Get £30 Free Bets & £10 extra spins within 10hrs of bet settlement. Bonuses expire 7 days after issue. Min odds, eligibility & payment exclusions apply. T&Cs apply.

To earn the Betfred bonus, punters will need to open an account before depositing and betting a minimum of £10 on any sport. They will then receive their £30 in free bets, which can be used on tennis or any other sport.

Before signing up for any betting apps or websites, always read the terms and conditions and if you do have a bet on the Australian Open this weekend, remember to gamble responsibly. 

Rory Jiwani for independent.co.uk
Rory Jiwani

Rory Jiwani is a familiar face in the world of betting and sports media with extensive experience working for sports publications like the Sunday Mirror, ITN, Sky Sports News, Stan James, Talksport and the Olympic Channel. Rory is a keen follower of most sports, including horse racing, tennis, cricket and golf. He contributes betting tips for The Independent.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.