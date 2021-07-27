The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Update: Amazon, AO, Asda and John Lewis could all drop today. Read on for more information.
It’s been eight months since the launch of the PS5, but persistent supply problems and a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed production of the next-generation console to a crawl. New stock is hard to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out fast.
With that said, things are slowly improving. In May, we saw restocks from all major UK retailers for the first time since the console’s release. The comeback faltered in June, but in-store restocks at Game did make a small resurgence. July has been a mixed bag so far, but restocks have been picking up pace again, with four drops last week from the likes of Very, Smyths Toys, Argos and Game. Today, it looks like we could see a drop at Amazon, AO and more.
If you’re looking to get your mitts on a PS5, there’s still hope. We’re on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up and much more. Happy hunting.
Amazon PS5 stock could drop today
Amazon last had a restock of the disc edition console on 14 July, and stock sold out within half an hour. It was a pretty lengthy drop for the online retailer, who usually has short, sharp drops. It’s probably down to the fact that Amazon reserved its consoles for Prime members for the first time. Shortly before the drop, Amazon updated the PS5 listing with a message at the bottom, explaining that Prime customers would get priority access. This hasn’t happened yet – so we’ll be waiting to see if Amazon repeats what it did a couple of weeks ago.
The retailer usually releases the PS5 disc edition before the PS5 digital edition, so be aware if you see one go live before the other. You can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime if you don’t have it already.
What PS5 stock drops could we see today?
Yesterday was horrendously dry for PS5 stock drops. We didn’t even receive any retailer news from the insiders above. But that could all change today. Amazon, AO.com, John Lewis, Asda, ShopTo and Ace Studio are all rumoured to have a restock today. For those who weren’t counting, that’s six whole drops, if we’re lucky.
Be warned that the dates below are mostly based on previous restock patterns, so we might not see all of them come to fruition. We’ll be keeping an eye out nonetheless and will alert you here on the blog as soon as stock drops.
The PS5 restocks should start tomorrow
Been a quiet day, huh? Sadly, Mondays are always a little dead for PS5 drops, but tomorrow the PS5 restock fun should begin, with drops expected at Amazon, AO and Asda. Thanks for following along with our coverage today. We’ll be back here bright and early tomorrow morning to provide you with some more PS5 stock updates. For now, have a great evening, and head on over to our main PS5 stock guide for all the latest dates and retailer tips.
Need some new earbuds?
In search of a new pair of wireless earbuds? We’ve tested a range of the latest models in our review of the best, primarily focusing on audio quality, but also checking out the various features and styles currently on the market.
Whether you’re a style-conscious pop lover or a fitness fan on a budget, there’s something for everyone in our earbuds guide. Our top pick are the Sennheiser CX 400BT true wireless earbuds. Our reviewer said that they were a “top-notch” pair for those who don’t want to splash out.
PlayStation Store summer sale is on now
Been waiting for your chance to stock up on some new PS5 and PS4 games? This is it. Sony is currently running a PlayStation Store summer sale, with the price of some games being slashed by up to 70 per cent. Demon’s Souls is now just £52.49 at Playstation.com, while Hitman 3 costs £27.49, reduced from £54.99.
Both games feature in our round-up of the best PS5 games – all of which are on sale right now in the PlayStation summer sale.
‘Hades’ PS5 launches next month
Hades fans, get hyped! The award-winning dungeon-crawler game is finally coming to the PS5 next month. The PlayStation 5 version runs at 4K at a target 60 frames per second, and it will take advantage of the dualsense controller’s haptic feedback, making it feel like your heart is literally in your hands.
The PS5 version will come with a complimentary download code for the Hades original soundtrack and a 32-page full-colour character compendium booklet with artwork from the game. It is released on 13 August.
An update on Currys PS5 stock
Currys reportedly received a new PS5 disc edition shipment on 19 July, and it was a tiny one. According to the @PS5StockAlertUK Twitter account, there were only 400 consoles available, and they have been reserved for those who had already redeemed a PS5 VIP passcode in their local store.
For those uninitiated, Currys used to run a PS5 VIP pass draw, in which people would be randomly selected to buy a PS5 from the retailer. It closed to new entrants in early June, reopened again in late June and closed again last week. If you didn’t sign up, well, tough luck – sadly it’s the only way to secure a console from the retailer right now. We’ll let you know if it reopens or if it becomes available again more widely.
Best PS5 games
Although the games releasing on PS Plus next month might be a little naff, there are some great games that have already been released on the PS5. We’ve reviewed a bunch and compiled a list of our favourites in our round-up of the best PS5 games.
In Spider-Man: Miles Morales (£44.99, Currys.co.uk), Peter Parker is replaced with his awkward teenage protege, Miles Morales. “A next-generation spin-off, Spider-Man: Miles Morales refines the original’s formula,” our reviewer said. “This is a streamlined adventure with a more focused story, far less busy work and an endearingly clumsy protagonist still getting to grips with his powers.”
Meanwhile, Demon’s Souls (£57.99, Currys.co.uk) on PS5 is a showcase of what the new console is capable of. “The oppressive gothic architecture, yawning arches and festering dungeons of this cult classic look spectacular on the new hardware, while remaining faultlessly faithful to the aesthetic and vibe of the original game,” our reviewer added.
‘Fifa 22’ PS5 release date
While we wait for the PS5 to drop, did you know that Fifa 22 on PS5 is releasing very soon? Two weeks ago, it was revealed that Fifa 22 would be released on 1 October, later this year. Fifa 22 integrates something called HyperMotion technology into the game, which basically combines match capture and machine learning to provide an ultra-realistic Fifa experience.
If you pre-order the ultimate edition of the game before 11 August, you will receive an untradeable FUT Heroes player, so it’s worth pre-ordering if you want a head-start on making a solid team.
