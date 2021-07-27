Will the coveted console restock today? (The Independent)

Update: Amazon, AO, Asda and John Lewis could all drop today. Read on for more information.

It’s been eight months since the launch of the PS5, but persistent supply problems and a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed production of the next-generation console to a crawl. New stock is hard to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out fast.

With that said, things are slowly improving. In May, we saw restocks from all major UK retailers for the first time since the console’s release. The comeback faltered in June, but in-store restocks at Game did make a small resurgence. July has been a mixed bag so far, but restocks have been picking up pace again, with four drops last week from the likes of Very, Smyths Toys, Argos and Game. Today, it looks like we could see a drop at Amazon, AO and more.

If you’re looking to get your mitts on a PS5, there’s still hope. We’re on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up and much more. Happy hunting.

