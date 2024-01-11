Jump to content
Betting > NFL

Wild Card weekend betting tips: NFL predictions, 38/1 accumulator and free bets

We've got a tip for each of this weekend's Wild Card games as the NFL play-offs get underway
Last Updated: 11th of January 2024
Chris Rivers
·
NFL Writer
Wild Card weekend betting tips: NFL predictions, 38/1 accumulator and free bets

NFL betting tips

We are down to the final 14 teams in the race to the Super Bowl as we enter the NFL play-offs, which kick off with the always exciting Wild Card weekend. 

While the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers get a bye through the first round of the postseason courtesy of being the No 1 seed in their respective conferences, the remaining franchises will square off for a spot in next week’s Divisional Round.

We’ve gone to NFL betting sites to select a tip for each of the six Wild Card games, which can be combined into an accumulator that returns at over 38/1 with bet365. Let’s dive into our NFL predictions.

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans predictions 

(9.30pm Saturday, Sky Sports Main Event)

The Texans ended a four-season exile from the play-offs by winning the AFC South in a shootout against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18. Outstanding rookie quarterback CJ Stroud delivered another emphatic performance to combine with receiver Nico Collins to edge their team over the line. 

But, DeMeco Ryans’ men now face a top-notch Browns defence, which ranked first overall in the NFL in the regular season. Cleveland are particularly strong against the pass, placing Stroud and his wideouts under the spotlight.

Browns quarterback Joe Flacco is enjoying a renaissance in the twilight of his career, ushering the franchise back into the post-season, and Houston know how dangerous he can be. He threw for 368 yards and three touchdowns in the Browns’ win over the Texans in December at NRG Stadium.

Stroud will need to respond score for score unlike his stand-in against Cleveland that day, Davis Mills, who cracked under the pressure. That may play into the hands of a Cleveland defence that feasts on the pass. 

We’re backing the Browns to hold Stroud under 245.5 passing yards in the contest at odds of 10/11 with bet365.

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans Tip: CJ Stroud under 245.5 passing yards – 10/11 bet365

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs predictions

(1am Sunday, Sky Sports NFL)

The reigning champion Chiefs are playing in the Wild Card Round for only the second time since Patrick Mahomes became the team’s starter in 2018. Kansas City were underwhelming in the second half of the campaign, posting a 4-4 record after their bye week. 

Mahomes and his offence struggled for fluency; even his connection with Travis Kelce was not quite as efficient as in past seasons. It could play into the hands of a Miami team that stuttered over the line themselves.

The Dolphins allowed the Buffalo Bills to snatch the AFC East title from under their noses in Week 18 and have a poor record against play-off teams this season, winning one of five games. 

The contest is also predicted to be played in freezing conditions, further strengthening the Chiefs’ hands against the sun-loving Dolphins. We’re backing Kansas City to take care of business and cover a 3.5-point spread with the bet paying out if KC win by four points or more.

Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs Tip: Kansas City Chiefs -3.5 – 17/20 BetMGM

BetMGM UK Sports
Established 2023
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. 3 days to claim & 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills predictions 

(6pm Sunday, Sky Sports NFL)

The Bills have a potential banana skin against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round. Sean McDermott’s men are the overwhelming favourites, facing third-string quarterback Mason Rudolph and a Steelers defence without star linebacker TJ Watt. 

Watt’s knee injury against the Ravens was a bitter blow for a Pittsburgh team that battled its way into the post-season. With Watt sidelined and facing a mediocre Steelers offence, Buffalo should ease their way into the Divisional Round, although it’s never straightforward with Josh Allen at quarterback.

The Bills won six straight to reach the play-offs and win the AFC East title, but Allen’s play has been up and down. He threw two interceptions in the final game of the regular season against Miami, taking his tally to 18 for the season, and has thrown at least one interception in 14 of the Bills’ 17 games. 

If Pittsburgh are to compete, they’re going to need turnovers, and we’re backing them on betting apps to pick off Allen at least once.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills Tip: Josh Allen over 0.5 interceptions – 4/5 BoyleSports

BoyleSports
Established 2007
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys predictions

(9.30pm Sunday, Sky Sports Main Event)

The Dallas Cowboys’ 16-game winning run at home should be put to the test by an improving Green Bay Packers team that won its final three games of the regular season to sneak into the play-offs.

The Packers have kicked on in the second half of the campaign with quarterback Jordan Love, in particular, looking very strong. Love, in his first season as a starter, finished second only to Dallas QB Dak Prescott for touchdown passes thrown in the regular season.

Betting sites expect plenty of points in this one and Green Bay’s defence, which has let the team down at times this season, is set to be stretched by a Cowboys team averaging over 38 points per game at home.

