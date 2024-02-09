Scotland vs France predictions: Six Nations betting tips, rugby odds & free bets

Scotland vs France predictions Scotland +5.5 - 8/11 with Betfred

Over 45.5 total points - Evs with SpreadEx

Peato Mauvaka to score a try at any time - 3/1 with SpreadEx France saw their Six Nations Grand Slam ambitions go up in a puff of green smoke in round one and next up is Scotland in Edinburgh, where they never seem to have an easy ride (2.15pm, BBC One). Ireland gave a clear demonstration to France that they remain the top dog in the northern hemisphere, inflicting Les Bleus’ heaviest home defeat in a century as they ran out 38-17 winners in Marseille. The French looked a pale imitation of the side that had gone into a home World Cup with dreams of lifting the Webb Ellis Trophy on home soil. The disappointment from their quarter-final exit lives on and the demanding nature of French club rugby, coupled with the absence of star man Antoine Dupont, means Fabien Gathie's men have been put in a tough spot. Still, a reaction is expected from such a talented group of players at Murrayfield, where make the French favourites for victory. Scotland will have something to say about that as they seek to back up their nerve-jangling win in Cardiff in round one. Gregor Townsend’s men nearly blew a 27-0 lead against Wales but held on to win by one point. Another victory here and Scots will start to dream of a first-ever Six Nations title.

This is a huge test of both sides' title credentials, likely resulting in another keenly fought contest between two nations who bring out the best in one another. Brittle France won’t enjoy Murrayfield exam France coach Galthie has largely kept faith with the side that disappointed him in Marseille a week ago, making just two changes. Louis Bielle-Biarrey comes in on the wing for Yoram Moefana, while lock Cameron Woki replaces the suspended Paul Willemse after his red card against Ireland. It means the likes of Maxime Lucu, who struggled to fill Dupont’s shoes at scrum-half, get a chance to show what they can really do. France lacked the physicality, speed and defensive resolve that had made them such a dangerous opponent pre-World Cup and it seems unlikely they’ll just click back into gear against Scotland.

Murrayfield has been an unhappy hunting ground for past French sides too. They won on their last visit in the Six Nations in 2022 but that’s one of just two wins they’ve enjoyed in the last seven visits to Edinburgh. Scotland also won in Paris in 2021 in a game that cost France the Six Nations title, while these two teams know each other very well, having played three times last year, with the French recording two wins. Scotland were in each of those three games though and they appear to play with more confidence against France than against some of the other more elite nations given previous successes. The Scots showed against Wales that when on their game they can cut through most opponents and had they not lost their heads in the second half, they could have been looking at a record win in Cardiff. Scotland’s tendency to lose their way in games is a concern, especially for those thinking of backing them to pull off the upset outright on .

Instead, a more cautious approach might be prudent with Scotland taken to cover the 5.5-point handicap at 8/11 with . Two of the three meetings last year were settled by four points or fewer, while Scotland have been handicap winners in five of the last seven Six Nations games at Murrayfield. Scotland vs France Tip 1: Scotland +5.5 - 8/11 with Betfred Big score wouldn’t be a surprise The weather forecast for Saturday in Edinburgh is dry so there’s no reason why two teams with bags of attacking talent can’t put on a good show like they’ve done in the past. The last six Six Nations games between the two at Murrayfield have featured at least 52 points, while four of the last five encounters anyway have past the half century mark. This game features two of rugby’s top wingers in Duhan van der Merwe, who has scored seven tries in his last eight games for Scotland, and Damian Penaud.

Penaud has scored 15 tries in his last 11 internationals for France and will have his Bordeaux team-mate and rising star Bielle-Biarrey, who scored four tries at the World Cup, on the opposite wing. Scotland will need their mercurial fly-half Finn Russell to be at his best to have a chance in this game, but the Bath man will back himself to unlock a French defence that’s conceded four tries in their last two Six Nations games. Going the other way, France averaged over 34 points per game in last year’s Six Nations and their forwards could be just as effective as their backs when in sight of the try line with concerns over how Scotland’s pack will stand up to the French physicality. Scotland vs France Tip 2: Over 45.5 total points - Evs with SpreadEx

Move out the way for Mauvaka Scotland’s team shows two changes from the Wales game, both in the forwards, with co-captain Rory Darge and Grant Gilchrist recalled to bolster a pack that struggled at times in round one. The Scots set pieces creaked in Cardiff and if France did one thing well last week, it’s scrummage. If they can improve their lineout, the French forwards could have a big say in this game. That brings out focus on to Peato Mauvaka in the any time try scorer market on and the Toulouse hooker is one of those who needs a big performance to stay in the team. Mauvaka has a decent try-scoring record, bagging three tries at the World Cup, while he’s gone over six times for Toulouse this season. He’s 3/1 to score his 10th international try this week among the and should get more of a sniff of the tryline than he did against Ireland. Scotland vs France Tip 3: Peato Mauvaka to score a try at any time - 3/1 with SpreadEx

