Jump to content
The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission. Learn More
Betting > Rugby

Wales vs Scotland predictions: Rugby betting tips, Six Nations odds and free bets

Our rugby tipster previews the Six Nations clash between Wales and Scotland and picks out his best bets
Last Updated: 2nd of February 2024
Paul Millward
·
Rugby Writer
Wales vs Scotland predictions: Rugby betting tips, Six Nations odds and free bets

Wales vs Scotland predictions

It will be a packed house at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday as a new-look Wales faces Scotland in their opening game in the Six Nations (4.45pm, BBC One). 

Rugby betting sites have seen a steady stream of money for Scotland, and they are now as short as 1/2 with BetVictor to get their first victory in Cardiff since 2002, having been available at 4/6 earlier in the week. If money talks, the Welsh are in for a tough afternoon.

Fly half Finn Russell will be leading the Scots onto the pitch, and this world-class player is always a handful when finding top form. Taking on the captain's responsibility for the match, he can be expected to play an essential role for the Scots throughout.

The handicap mark has settled at around 3.5 points from 2.5 points but with the potential for the Six Nations odds to shift further in Scotland’s favour as the game approaches based on current trends.

Wales have selected two uncapped players in their matchday squad, and another six players will have their first taste of Six Nations action. It has not gone unnoticed by gambling sites that this is not the same squad that performed with credit in the Rugby World Cup last year.

Wales vs Scotland odds
Best Odds
February 3rd | 4:45pm
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
% Chance
Wales Wales
57.90%
--
--
--
4/6
8/11
--
Draw
4.35%
--
--
--
20/1
22/1
--
Scotland Scotland
45.45%
--
--
--
6/5
11/10
--
Handicap : No odds available at this time
Over 43.5
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Under 43.5
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Wales Wales
60.02%
--
--
--
4/6
--
--
Scotland Scotland
45.45%
--
--
--
6/5
--
--
Wales +3.5 Wales +3.5
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Scotland -3.5 Scotland -3.5
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Teams Best Odds
Wales Wales
8/11 BoyleSports
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
8/11 BoyleSports
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
4/6 Bet365
Draw
22/1 BoyleSports
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
22/1 BoyleSports
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
20/1 Bet365
Scotland Scotland
6/5 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
6/5 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
11/10 BoyleSports
Over 43.5
--
Under 43.5
--
Wales Wales
4/6 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
4/6 Bet365
Scotland Scotland
6/5 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
6/5 Bet365
Wales +3.5 Wales +3.5
--
Scotland -3.5 Scotland -3.5
--
Close X
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
Close X
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
Visit Site
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
Close X
£30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza
Visit Site
#AD 18+ New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
Close X
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
Close X
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
Close X
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply

Inexperienced hosts appear vulnerable

Of the uncapped pair, full back Cameron Winnett has been named in the starting line-up and forward Alex Mann is on the bench, while, while Dafydd Jenkins is handed the captaincy in the absence of Jac Morgan. The Exeter player, at 21, will be the youngest Welsh captain since Gareth Edwards, who led the Welsh out in 1968.

Jenkins is no stranger to the title role, though, and first captained Exeter when he was 19. It would be a remarkable story if he were to lead the six-time Six Nations champions back to their glory days.

The average age of the Welsh squad is 25. Home advantage is undoubtedly a boost for such a young team, but it may be a big ask for everything to come together against a more settled-looking Scottish squad.

Parimatch Sports
Established 1994
England to Win the 6 Nations 100/1
VISIT SITE
18+ Opt in, bet max £1 on England – Outright – Six Nations 2024 Winner. No cash out. Enhanced odds paid in Free Bets, expire in 7 days. Offer valid until 23:59 UK time on 15/02/24. Click for T&Cs. GambleAware®: Gambling Help & Gambling Addiction

The Scots faced an uphill task in the World Cup when drawn against the might of South Africa and Ireland, but there have been many positive aspects to their play.

Scotland impressed in their early games in last year’s Six Nations, and if they get off to a positive start in the match, Wales will have their work cut out to get the upper hand. A wager on Scotland in the handicap market on betting sites looks the best option.

If the Scots dominate the early exchanges, they will grow in confidence as the game progresses, and a wide-margin win would not be an earth-shattering surprise. 

Having totally outplayed Wales in a 35-7 triumph in Edinburgh last year, Scotland look capable of ending their Cardiff hoodoo and covering the favourable handicap.

Wales vs Scotland Tip 1: Scotland -3.5 points - 10/11 with BetVictor

Parimatch Sports
Established 1994
England to Win the 6 Nations 100/1
VISIT SITE
18+ Opt in, bet max £1 on England – Outright – Six Nations 2024 Winner. No cash out. Enhanced odds paid in Free Bets, expire in 7 days. Offer valid until 23:59 UK time on 15/02/24. Click for T&Cs. GambleAware®: Gambling Help & Gambling Addiction

Scots speedster to hit the ground running

The first try-scorer market is always interesting and the 8/1 BoyleSports on offer on South African-born Duhan van der Merwe scoring the opener has caught the eye.

Scotland’s imposing winger has 21 tries to his name in 34 appearances, most notably bagging seven from 11 games last year. He is in the starting line-up, and the Scots will be keen to stretch the Welsh wide from the off.

Van der Merwe will be one of the key players for Scotland in this match and throughout the tournament. He comes into the game in good form and should soon be making an impression.

Indy Betting Newsletter
Sign up to the new Independent Betting newsletter here for weekly tips and free bet offers

He is already in the top ten list of try-scorers for Scotland and can improve his record further throughout the Six Nations.

He is also worth considering at around 11/8 with betting apps to score a try at any time.

Wales vs Scotland Tip 2: Duhan van der Merwe to score the first try - 8/1 with BoyleSports

Parimatch Sports
Established 1994
England to Win the 6 Nations 100/1
VISIT SITE
18+ Opt in, bet max £1 on England – Outright – Six Nations 2024 Winner. No cash out. Enhanced odds paid in Free Bets, expire in 7 days. Offer valid until 23:59 UK time on 15/02/24. Click for T&Cs. GambleAware®: Gambling Help & Gambling Addiction

Free bet offers for the Six Nations

There are plenty of Six Nations free bets offers currently on the market but perhaps the biggest and the best is Parimatch's price boost on England to win the championship. 

Parimatch are offering new customers odds of 100/1 on the seven-time Six Nations champions capturing the title again this year. To claim the offer, open an account with Parimatch by clicking this link and make a minimum £5 deposit using a debit card or Apple Pay.

Opt in to the promotion and then head to the Six Nations outright winner market. Place a £1 maximum bet on England and if Steve Borthwick's team clinch the title, bettors will receive £2 in cash and £99 in free bets to use on the Parimatch sportsbook.

Fans of online casinos and live casino sites will also be able to enjoy those options on Parimatch once they've opened their account.

Before signing up with any new betting sites, check the terms and conditions of the welcome offer first. If you are having a bet on the Six Nations this weekend, remember to gamble responsibly.

Parimatch Sports
Established 1994
England to Win the 6 Nations 100/1
VISIT SITE
18+ Opt in, bet max £1 on England – Outright – Six Nations 2024 Winner. No cash out. Enhanced odds paid in Free Bets, expire in 7 days. Offer valid until 23:59 UK time on 15/02/24. Click for T&Cs. GambleAware®: Gambling Help & Gambling Addiction
Paul Millward for independent.co.uk
Paul Millward

Paul has been professionally involved with sports betting since joining the Racing Post in 1986. Although greyhound racing was his first passion, he has also written multiple articles on a wide range of sports from a betting perspective.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.