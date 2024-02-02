Wales vs Scotland predictions: Rugby betting tips, Six Nations odds and free bets

Wales vs Scotland predictions Scotland -3.5 points - 10/11 with BetVictor

Duhan van der Merwe first try-scorer - 8/1 with BoyleSports It will be a packed house at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday as a new-look Wales faces Scotland in their opening game in the Six Nations (4.45pm, BBC One). have seen a steady stream of money for Scotland, and they are now as short as 1/2 with to get their first victory in Cardiff since 2002, having been available at 4/6 earlier in the week. If money talks, the Welsh are in for a tough afternoon. Fly half Finn Russell will be leading the Scots onto the pitch, and this world-class player is always a handful when finding top form. Taking on the captain's responsibility for the match, he can be expected to play an essential role for the Scots throughout. The handicap mark has settled at around 3.5 points from 2.5 points but with the potential for the to shift further in Scotland’s favour as the game approaches based on current trends. Wales have selected two uncapped players in their matchday squad, and another six players will have their first taste of Six Nations action. It has not gone unnoticed by that this is not the same squad that performed with credit in the Rugby World Cup last year.

Inexperienced hosts appear vulnerable Of the uncapped pair, full back Cameron Winnett has been named in the starting line-up and forward Alex Mann is on the bench, while, while Dafydd Jenkins is handed the captaincy in the absence of Jac Morgan. The Exeter player, at 21, will be the youngest Welsh captain since Gareth Edwards, who led the Welsh out in 1968. Jenkins is no stranger to the title role, though, and first captained Exeter when he was 19. It would be a remarkable story if he were to lead the six-time Six Nations champions back to their glory days. The average age of the Welsh squad is 25. Home advantage is undoubtedly a boost for such a young team, but it may be a big ask for everything to come together against a more settled-looking Scottish squad.

Established 1994 England to Win the 6 Nations 100/1 VISIT SITE 18+ Opt in, bet max £1 on England – Outright – Six Nations 2024 Winner. No cash out. Enhanced odds paid in Free Bets, expire in 7 days. Offer valid until 23:59 UK time on 15/02/24. Click for T&Cs. GambleAware®: Gambling Help & Gambling Addiction

The Scots faced an uphill task in the World Cup when drawn against the might of South Africa and Ireland, but there have been many positive aspects to their play. Scotland impressed in their early games in last year’s Six Nations, and if they get off to a positive start in the match, Wales will have their work cut out to get the upper hand. A wager on Scotland in the handicap market on looks the best option. If the Scots dominate the early exchanges, they will grow in confidence as the game progresses, and a wide-margin win would not be an earth-shattering surprise. Having totally outplayed Wales in a 35-7 triumph in Edinburgh last year, Scotland look capable of ending their Cardiff hoodoo and covering the favourable handicap. Wales vs Scotland Tip 1: Scotland -3.5 points - 10/11 with BetVictor

Scots speedster to hit the ground running The first try-scorer market is always interesting and the 8/1 on offer on South African-born Duhan van der Merwe scoring the opener has caught the eye. Scotland’s imposing winger has 21 tries to his name in 34 appearances, most notably bagging seven from 11 games last year. He is in the starting line-up, and the Scots will be keen to stretch the Welsh wide from the off. Van der Merwe will be one of the key players for Scotland in this match and throughout the tournament. He comes into the game in good form and should soon be making an impression. Indy Betting Newsletter Sign up to the new Independent Betting newsletter here for weekly tips and free bet offers

He is already in the top ten list of try-scorers for Scotland and can improve his record further throughout the Six Nations. He is also worth considering at around 11/8 with to score a try at any time. Wales vs Scotland Tip 2: Duhan van der Merwe to score the first try - 8/1 with BoyleSports

Free bet offers for the Six Nations There are plenty of offers currently on the market but perhaps the biggest and the best is Parimatch's price boost on England to win the championship. Parimatch are offering new customers odds of 100/1 on the seven-time Six Nations champions capturing the title again this year.