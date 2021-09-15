The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock - live: Today’s restock updates from Smyths, Game, Argos and more
We’re bringing you live Xbox restock updates from Amazon, Currys and more
We’re almost a full year into the lifespan of the Xbox series X, and Microsoft’s latest console is still almost impossible to find in stock anywhere online. Supply chain problems combined with a global shortage of microchips have slowed hardware production to a crawl, leaving UK shoppers wondering where to buy the new Xbox.
The cheaper and less powerful Xbox series S is more readily available, but the more advanced Xbox series X is restocked less often and sells out almost as soon as new stock appears. Knowing when and where the Xbox will be restocked is key to getting hold of one.
If you want to know where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, you’ve come to the right place. Our stock tracking liveblog will update you with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates and milestone events.
Read more:
Check stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below:
Where is the Xbox series X in stock right now?
Following the giant restock at Very yesterday, and Game’s sold out run of Xbox All Access – the pay-as-you-go payment programme – the Xbox series X is now out of stock across the board.
We’re back to square one. But don’t fret, we’re predicting more drops later this week.
Rise and shine, Xbox hunters
Good morning, and welcome back to Wednesday’s Xbox stock tracking liveblog.
We’re continuously scanning the retail horizon for the first sign of Microsoft’s elusive next-gen console, to bring you live UK stock alerts as they happen. The moment the Xbox series X appears in stock anywhere online – you’ll be the first to know.
Xbox live blog signing off
That’s the end of another day of Xbox hunting. Did you manage to buy one from Very this morning? Or did you opt for the Xbox All Access deal from Game? Either way, we hope you secured the console you were looking for.
If not, then don’t worry because the IndyBest team will be back again tomorrow, bright and early, to live blog our way through the day. With a bit of luck, we should start to see restocks from the likes of Amazon, Smyths and Currys PC World soon.
Does Smyths have any Xbox stock?
Smyths Toys doesn’t tend to get that many restocks, with Xbox series X consoles landing online on 8 June, 5 August and 9 September, plus a click-and-collect drop on 10 August. The drop earlier in September was particularly small, so we’re holding out hope that the next drop will be larger.
Thankfully, the Smyths website states that more Xbox series X stock is due to arrive at some point in September, so hopefully patient shoppers will have no more than a couple of weeks to wait.
When did Amazon last have Xbox stock?
Amazon has had more Xbox series X restocks than most other retailers this year. We saw two in June, two in July, two in August (albeit in Germany and France instead of the UK), a further German restock on 8 September and a UK restock a day later.
Clearly there’s a pattern developing here with two restocks per month. But that doesn’t necessarily mean Amazon won’t have more Xbox series X stock before October, especially when three of the last four drops have been in mainland Europe.
We’re holding out for another UK Xbox restock soon. UK stock landed at the end of June and July, so the same could well happen later in September too.
What is Xbox All Access?
Since Game still has Xbox series X stock through Xbox All Access, here’s a quick explanation of what that is. Simply put, Xbox All Access is a way of buying an Xbox series console (X or S) via monthly payments instead of one out-right payment.
But here’s the good bit. Included in the monthly cost is access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which itself grants access to over 100 premium games, including Halo, Minecraft, Forza and many others. On top of that, Xbox All Access customers also get EA Play, which gives you in-game rewards and access to a library of Electronic Arts games.
Xbox All Access is priced at £28.99 per month for 24 months for the Xbox series X, and is available right now from Game. The less powerful Xbox series S is £20.99 a month, also for 24 months. Both are offered with 0% finance.
