May was a huge month for PS5 restocks, but will June follow suit? Follow live (The Independent)

Update: Amazon, AO, Smyths Toys and John Lewis could all drop this week. Read on for more information.

The PS5 console was released more than six months ago, but if you’re a gamer you’ll know how hard it has been to get your hands on the latest device.

Restock issues have been plaguing Sony since the reveal, and despite stores reopening in the UK as lockdown measures lift, the situation doesn’t seem to be getting much better.

It has become so difficult for people to get their hands on a PS5 that it’s spawned a whole Twitter community of stock trackers, as well as a 24,500-strong community of Redditors all trying to nab the console before it sells out again.

But, it’s not all bad news, as we enjoyed some of the best PS5 stock drops yet in May. There was a huge 20,000-strong drop from Game, the long-awaited Very release, and restocks at Amazon, AO, Smyths, ShopTo, Argos and others. Pretty much every major retailer had a stock drop (sometimes more than one) last month. And June is expected to be even better.

Owing to the high demand, we’re here to help you get your hands on the coveted Playstation by keeping an eye on all major retailers, as well as offering the latest details on any rumoured releases. Follow live so you don’t miss out.

Read more:

You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

PS5 live restock updates PS5 restock expected at Amazon, AO, Smyths and more

Tips for securing a PS5 from Smyths Toys

Game PS5 bundles Show latest update 1622541636 PS5 scalping is becoming less profitable In a sign of good things to come, it appears that scalpers are finding the PS5 less and less profitable for them to buy and sell on as the months pass by. According to some analysis from a Twitter stock tracking page, the PS5 is slowly going down in price on eBay, with the next shipment expected to last a lot longer than other PS5 restocks. We’d recommend never buying from resellers. It fuels the scalping industry and you’ll be paying a lot more for a console that should cost half as much. Alex Lee 1 June 2021 11:00 1622538645 Game PS5 bundles: What bundles does the retailer have? The last time we checked, Game had the largest number of PS5 bundles out of all the retailers. At the time, the cheapest disc edition bundle came with a “Player1” T-shirt (£464.98, Game.co.uk). The most expensive disc bundle came with a dual sense controller and a pulse 3D gaming headset (£599.97, Game.co.uk). Other highlights included a PS5 disc edition bundle with a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and an additional dual sense controller (£594.96, Game.co.uk) and the same PS5 bundle, except with Demon’s Souls (£594.96, Game.co.uk). Ellie Fry 1 June 2021 10:10 1622536917 PS5 restock UK: Tips for Smyths Toys With a Smyths Toys restock on the horizon, we thought we’d compile a few tips to help you secure one. Smyths Toys is expected to have a restock between 3 June and 5 June. Its website is notorious for crashing during a drop, so it’s best to be prepared. Refresh the page constantly if you need to. We’ve also heard that Smyths drops the PS5 slowly over the course of the day to help handle the traffic, so if it says out of stock, refresh the page and check again. It’s also a good idea to set up an account so that when there is a drop, all your information is already filled in and you can checkout more quickly. Ellie Fry 1 June 2021 09:41 1622534124 PS5 restock expected at AO, Amazon, Smyths Toys, ShopTo and John Lewis this week So which retailers are expected to drop more PS5 stock this week? Turns out quite a few. After Amazon teased us with that phantom PS5 drop last week, we’re hopefully going to see both Amazon and AO drop either today, tomorrow or Thursday, while ShopTo could drop anytime this week. Smyths Toys is also expected to have a PS5 restock between 3 and 4 June, while John Lewis could either have a drop today or next week. We’ll let you know the second a drop takes place. Alex Lee 1 June 2021 08:55 1622533482 A new week of PS5 stock tracking Good morning everyone! We hope you had a fab, sunny weekend and are ready for some more PS5 stock dropping goodness. We certainly are. Last month, and especially last week, saw one of our best stock drops in the PS5’s short history. On Wednesday last week, we had massive drops from Game, Very, Littlewoods, ShopTo and Currys. We’re hoping that this month is going to be just as good – if not better. In all the PS5 frenzy, we’ll be here to alert you whenever the PS5 drops. Keep us bookmarked and keep us refreshed. Alex Lee 1 June 2021 08:44

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.