Betting > Darts

Premier League Darts Night 6 tips, predictions, odds and free bets

Our darts tipster takes a look at the latest round of the Premier League Darts in Brighton on Thursday
Last Updated: 6th of March 2024
Jamie Casey
·
Darts Writer
Premier League Darts Night 6 tips, predictions, odds and free bets
Premier League Darts Night 6 predictions

The Premier League Darts roadshow heads to Brighton this week for Night 6 of the season. It has been a busy week for the sport’s biggest eight players as they were involved in the UK Open at Minehead last weekend.

In Night 5 in Exeter last week, Nathan Aspinall had his best evening of the competition so far, beating Rob Cross in the final. The Asp has now reached the final in each of the last two weeks, as he was runner-up in Newcastle a fortnight ago.

There are some tasty quarter-final ties in Brighton. World champion Luke Humphries takes on Gerwyn Price, while Cross faces Michael van Gerwyn, two players who are in excellent form on the tour.

Having combed through darts betting sites for the best prices on Thursday's action, here is a look at our three picks for the quarter final matches.

Premier League Darts Night 6 winner odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
% Chance
Luke Littler
25.00%
13/5
--
--
--
3/1
--
Luke Humphries
21.05%
15/4
--
--
--
7/2
--
Michael van Gerwen
20.00%
4/1
--
--
--
10/3
--
Gerwyn Price
11.76%
15/2
--
--
--
7/1
--
Michael Smith
10.53%
17/2
--
--
--
8/1
--
Luke Humphries vs Gerwyn Price predictions 

(7.15pm, Sky Sports Main Event)

After winning the biggest tournament of his career back on the 3rd of January, Humphries has not allowed that success to get his head. He showed at the UK Open in Minehead that he still has the hunger to win big trophies. Unfortunately for “Cool Hand Luke”, he fell just one leg short in the FA Cup of Darts competition, losing 10-9 to Dimitri Van den Bergh in the final.

Humphries averaged over 100 in wins over Stephen Bunting, Benjamin Drue Reus and Dirk van Duijvenbode in Somerset. He blew Ricky Evans away 11-2 in the semi-final, while Masters winner, Bunting, could only win two legs against him in the last eight.

The world number one takes on Price in the opening game of the night in Brighton and he can book his spot in the semi-final. Humphries sits in sixth place in the Premier League standings, but he is only two points off second place. A big night on the south coast can see him close the gap on league leader Van Gerwen.

Price has been beaten in the opening round of the last two Premier League nights. He could only win one leg against Cross last week in Exeter. His luck is unlikely to change against Humphries, who appeals on the handicap markets on betting sites.

Premier League Darts Tip 1: Luke Humphries -1.5 handicap vs Gerwyn Price – 11/10 at BetVictor

Rob Cross vs Michael van Gerwen predictions

(7.45pm, Sky Sports Main Event)

Van Gerwen and Cross sit first and third respectively in the Premier League standings, which indicates how consistent they have been through the opening five weeks. The two former world champions should put on a great show in the second match of the night.

Mighty Mike was stunned by Mensur Suljovic in the fourth round of the UK Open, so he is likely to be highly motivated to put that loss behind him. It was a rare off-night for the Dutchman in Minehead, and he is the favourite across the gambling sites to bounce back with a victory in this contest.

Cross lost 6-4 to Van Gerwen in the semi-final in Glasgow earlier in this season’s Premier League. However, Cross did get the better of the world number two at the Masters, prevailing 10-7. Voltage should put it up to the league leader in this contest and BetMGM go 9/10 on there being over 9.5 legs in the match.

Premier League Darts Tip 2: Michael van Gerwen and Rob Cross Over 9.5 legs – 9/10 with BetMGM

Nathan Aspinall vs Luke Littler predictions

(8.15pm, Sky Sports Main Event)

Aspinall has won five of his last six Premier League matches, but he faces a tough challenge in the opening round in Brighton, as he comes up against rising star Luke Littler.

Littler averaged 106.97 in a 6-2 quarter-final triumph against Michael Smith in Exeter. He didn’t play badly in the semi-final in his tie with Cross, but Voltage was able to hit doubles at key moments in that match.

The Nuke reached the quarter-finals of the UK Open over the weekend. He beat James Wade, Martin Schindler and Dave Chisnall, averaging over 100 in all three of those wins. The World Championship runner-up took out 170 once again in his victory over Wade in what was one of the moments of the tournament. Unfortunately for the Warrington native, Damon Heta produced one of the best performances of his career to defeat him 10-8 in a thriller in the last eight.

Littler is the favourite across the betting apps offering odds on this match, and he can show his class once again. He has been chalked up at 3/1 with bet365 to be the King of the Oche (win the match, top checkout and the most 180s) against Aspinall, and that looks the best bet in this game.

Premier League Darts Tip 3: Luke Littler King of the Oche vs Aspinall – 3/1 at bet365

This year's Premier League Darts is sponsored by BetMGM and they are currently offering new customers £60 in free bets as part of their enhanced welcome offer in the run up to the Cheltenham Festival.

To claim the offer, users will need to register using the link below and then bet a minimum of £10 on a sportsbook selection with odds of evens (2.0) or greater. Bettors will then receive £60 in free bets once their qualifying wager is settled.

As well as the welcome bonus, BetMGM customers can enjoy their Golden Arrows promotion, where customers can win up to £1,000 via a profit boost for the Premier League Darts. To qualify, opt in to the promotion and place a £5 bet on any Premier League Darts selection with odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater.

BetMGM also has a UK casino featuring all the usual table games and best slots online.

Before signing up with BetMGM or any new betting sites, read the terms and conditions of the welcome offer first and if you are betting on darts or any other sport, please be GambleAware.

Jamie Casey
Jamie Casey @jamiecasey37

Jamie Casey is a former sports journalist who now provides editorial expertise in the betting industry. His work has appeared in prestigious publications such as Sky Sports, The Irish Times, RTE, FourFourTwo and many more.

