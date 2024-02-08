Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Football

Manchester City vs Everton predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

Man City can move to the Premier League summit with a victory over Everton on Saturday lunchtime
Last Updated: 8th of February 2024
Simon Sinclair
·
Football Writer
Manchester City vs Everton predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets
Man City vs Everton predictions 

Manchester City can make a statement in the Premier League title race by leapfrogging Liverpool at the top of the table with a win over Everton on Saturday lunchtime (12.30pm, TNT Sports 1). 

The Cityzens are on the march in the defence of the top-flight crown and their pursuit of a successive treble. Pep Guardiola’s men have won nine games in a row in all competitions, including the Club World Cup. 

Phil Foden scored a hat-trick last time out to lead City to a comeback win over Brentford, moving them within two points of Liverpool at the Premier League summit. Another victory would take them above the Reds entering the crux stage of the season.

Man City vs Everton odds
Best Odds
February 10th | 12:30pm
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
% Chance
Man City Man City
83.33%
2/11
2/11
1/5
2/11
1/5
1/6
Draw
12.50%
13/2
11/2
11/2
7/1
5/1
13/2
Everton Everton
6.25%
11/1
12/1
12/1
12/1
11/1
15/1
Handicap : No odds available at this time
Over 3.5
47.62%
11/10
11/10
11/10
11/10
11/10
11/10
Under 3.5
57.80%
4/6
7/10
7/10
8/11
4/6
8/11
Asian Handicap : No odds available at this time
Man City -2 Man City -2
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Everton +2 Everton +2
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Teams Best Odds
Man City Man City
1/5 Betway
1/5 Betway
1/5 BoyleSports
2/11 Spreadex
2/11 BetVictor
2/11 Bet365
1/6 Unibet
Draw
7/1 Bet365
7/1 Bet365
13/2 Spreadex
13/2 Unibet
11/2 BetVictor
11/2 Betway
5/1 BoyleSports
Everton Everton
15/1 Unibet
15/1 Unibet
12/1 BetVictor
12/1 Betway
12/1 Bet365
11/1 Spreadex
Over 3.5
11/10 Spreadex
11/10 Spreadex
11/10 BetVictor
11/10 Betway
11/10 Bet365
Under 3.5
8/11 Bet365
8/11 Bet365
7/10 BetVictor
Man City -2 Man City -2
--
Everton +2 Everton +2
--
Everton secured a vital point in their battle against relegation last time out. Jarrad Branthwaite scored at the death to secure a 2-2 draw with Tottenham.  

The Toffees are still winless in their last six Premier League games and one point adrift of safety, sitting in 18th place in the standings. 

They face a nervy wait for the result of their appeal following their 10-point deduction for the breach of Financial Fair Play rules, but can start digging themselves out of trouble with an unlikely result at the Etihad Stadium. 

City are the overwhelming favourites with football betting sites to secure the three points. For optimistic Toffees backers, you can get a 14/1 price on an Everton away win. 

After looking at the Premier League odds, here are our predictions.

Can City fix their defensive issues? 

Although City have been in irrepressible form, their defensive issues in the Premier League will concern Guardiola. The Cityzens have kept only one clean sheet in their last 12 league games, which came against Sheffield United at home.  

Neal Maupay’s strike for Brentford extended their run before Foden inspired a comeback. City conceded 33 goals in the Premier League last season and have already shipped 25 in 22 matches this term.  

It is placing more pressure on their players in the final third, but even without Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland for extended periods, City have coped successfully. 

Premier League Winner odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
% Chance
Man City
60.61%
9/14
8/15
8/13
5/9
4/7
5/9
Liverpool
28.57%
11/5
5/2
5/2
12/5
5/2
12/5
Arsenal
12.50%
13/2
7/1
13/2
7/1
13/2
7/1
Tottenham
1.41%
70/1
66/1
50/1
66/1
50/1
66/1
Aston Villa
1.23%
70/1
80/1
50/1
66/1
50/1
66/1
Teams Best Odds
Man City
9/14 Spreadex
9/14 Spreadex
8/13 Betway
4/7 BoyleSports
5/9 Unibet
5/9 Bet365
Liverpool
5/2 BetVictor
Arsenal
7/1 BetVictor
Tottenham
70/1 Spreadex
Aston Villa
80/1 BetVictor
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
80/1 BetVictor
But, to turn their momentum into a surge towards the top-flight crown, Guardiola will be targeting clean sheets. Everton have drawn a blank in their last three away games in all competitions, but top scorer Abdoulaye Doucoure could return at the Etihad.  

The Toffees are winless in their last 14 matches in all competitions against City, losing the reverse fixture 3-1 at Goodison Park in December. They earned a 1-1 draw last season, but suffered 5-0 and 3-0 defeats in their previous two visits. 

Guardiola’s men are slowly clicking into top gear and surely another clean sheet will come sooner rather than later. After looking at betting sites, we’re backing the hosts to win to nil at 21/20 with BetVictor

Man City vs Everton Tip 1: Man City to win to nil – 21/20 BetVictor

BetVictor Sports
Established 1946
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Haaland to return to scoring ways 

Haaland missed 12 games with a foot injury, but has made a staggered return to the City line-up. 

He appeared off the bench against Burnley before playing 86 minutes in the win over Brentford, laying on an assist for Foden. Haaland has not found the back of the net in the Premier League since City’s draw with Liverpool on November 25.  

It’s testament to how prolific he was before his injury that Haaland is still the joint-top scorer in the top flight with Mohamed Salah and remains the leading contender with betting apps to finish with the Golden Boot for a second season in a row.

Premier League Top Goalscorer odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
% Chance
Erling Braut Haaland
69.25%
2/5
4/9
--
--
--
2/5
Mohamed Salah
14.29%
4/1
6/1
--
--
--
4/1
Dominic Solanke
7.69%
9/1
12/1
--
--
--
10/1
Heung-Min Son
7.69%
12/1
12/1
--
--
--
12/1
Ollie Watkins
5.88%
14/1
16/1
--
--
--
12/1
Teams Best Odds
Erling Braut Haaland
4/9 BetVictor
Mohamed Salah
6/1 BetVictor
Dominic Solanke
12/1 BetVictor
Heung-Min Son
12/1 Unibet
Ollie Watkins
16/1 BetVictor
For City to reach their peak form, they need the Norwegian fit and firing on all cylinders as they prepare for the stretch run on three fronts. 

Haaland has a good record against Everton, scoring in both meetings with the Toffees last season. After missing so much time due to injury and not scoring since November, he will have the itch in front of goal. 

We’re backing him to make the decisive impact from the start by scoring the first goal in the match at odds of 5/2 with Betfred

Man City vs Everton Tip 2: Erling Haaland first goalscorer – 5/2 Betfred

Another low card count for City? 

City have been one of the most disciplined teams in the Premier League this season. Only Arsenal have collected fewer yellow cards than Guardiola’s men, although the Cityzens have picked up two red cards over the course of the campaign. 

In their win over Brentford, City had a clean game, avoiding the ire of referee Jarred Gillett. Since their return from the Club World Cup, they’ve earned seven yellow cards in five Premier League matches.  

We expect that City will dominate the ball and Everton will look to sit back. So, the hosts will not be making too many challenges have only committed seven fouls in their last two games.

Premier League Relegation odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
% Chance
Sheffield
97.09%
1/500
--
--
1/33
--
1/40
Burnley
84.60%
1/12
--
--
2/11
--
4/23
Luton
45.45%
6/5
--
--
6/5
--
6/5
Nottingham
38.10%
6/5
--
--
13/8
--
8/5
Everton
25.00%
9/4
--
--
3/1
--
3/1
Teams Best Odds
Sheffield
1/33 Bet365
1/33 Bet365
Burnley
2/11 Bet365
2/11 Bet365
Luton
6/5 Unibet
Nottingham
13/8 Bet365
13/8 Bet365
Everton
3/1 Unibet
