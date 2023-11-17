Netherlands vs Ireland predictions: Euro 2024 qualifying betting tips and odds

Netherlands vs Ireland predictions: Netherlands to win and both teams to score – 13/5 BetVictor

Cody Gakpo to score any time - 29/20 BetMGM

Over 23.5 fouls – 10/13 Unibet Netherlands will be looking to edge their way closer to Euro 2024 qualification in their clash against Republic of Ireland on Saturday (7.45pm, Viaplay). The Oranje are second in Group B, level on points with third-place Greece, and need three points from their final two qualifying games to be sure of their place at the tournament in Germany next year. Netherlands secured a huge result last time out against Greece as Virgil van Dijk scored a 93rd-minute winner from the penalty spot moving them ahead of their rivals in the race for the second automatic qualification spot. Ronald Koeman’s men can now take a final step towards the Euros by beating Ireland, whose own qualification hopes may actually benefit from losing in Amsterdam.

Ireland’s defeat to Greece ended their prospects of qualifying through the group stage, but they could still reach the play-offs courtesy of their Nations League standing if enough teams ahead of them have already secured their Euros place. Stephen Kenny will still be pressing his side to go for all three points as he remains under pressure following his team’s struggles in Group B, losing five of their seven games. As a result of Ireland’s issues, have made Netherlands the overwhelming favourites for the contest, but it is a pressure-game for Koeman’s side.

Established 2022 50% Back as a Welcome Bonus up to £25 on First Day Losses VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

Netherlands to edge out Ireland Netherlands have not been at their best in qualifying and are edging their way over the line rather than charging towards Euro 2024 with momentum. Koeman’s men needed a late penalty from Van Dijk to defeat Greece last time out and have only mustered 10 goals in six games, three of which came in their 3-0 triumph over Gibraltar. Cody Gakpo and Nathan Ake are the Oranje’s leading marksmen in qualifying with two goals apiece, which hardly suggests that Netherlands are ready to dismantle Ireland in Amsterdam. But, other than their matches against France, Netherlands have found a way to victory. It might not always be pleasing on the eye, but the talent is there to close out yet another win at home.

Ireland can cause problems on their day and there is hope for the future in their squad with Evan Ferguson leading the line. He is always a threat to opposing defenders with his size and finishing ability, notching three goals in his eight appearances for Ireland, including one last time out against Gibraltar. The contest will likely follow a similar pattern to the reverse fixture in Dublin. Netherlands have the quality to win the game, but Ireland can cause a stir with their young talent. With our first Netherlands vs Ireland prediction, we’re backing both teams to score, but the hosts to win at odds of 13/5 with . Netherlands vs Ireland Tip 1: Netherlands to win and both teams to score – 13/5 BetVictor

Established 1946 Get £30 in Free Bets When You Bet £10 VISIT SITE 18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days, no cashout. Get 6x £5 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. 7 day bonus expiry. Debit Card / Apple Pay payments only. Click for T&Cs. Please Gamble Responsibly.

Gakpo to keep up Euros form Gakpo has found the net in his last two Netherlands appearances, scoring in the 2-1 win over Ireland in Dublin and in his side’s victory over Greece on home soil. He missed the last two rounds of qualifying matches due to injury but is now back to full fitness. Netherlands need their forward operating at the peak of his powers to ensure they avoid the play-offs. Gakpo has a great record in international football, scoring eight goals in only 19 appearances. But, the 24-year-old has been off the boil for Liverpool this term, which is a cause for concern ahead of a major tournament for the Oranje. He has found the net four times in 14 games in all competitions, notching only two goals in the Premier League.

Gakpo has failed to score in his last three and has looked short of confidence, notably in the Reds’ 1-1 draw against Luton, albeit he only played 25 minutes off the bench. He has been moved around the final third, playing on the left and through the middle of a three-man attack. It’s fair to say he has yet to hit his stride in his second season at Anfield. The forward seems more comfortable with his defined role behind Wout Weghorst for Netherlands that could yield another successful outing for his national team. We’re backing him to score any time with our second Netherlands vs Ireland prediction at odds of 29/20 with BetMGM. Netherlands vs Ireland Tip 2: Cody Gakpo to score any time - 29/20 BetMGM

Established 2023 Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. 3 days to claim & 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply.

Fouls galore in Amsterdam The two sides have combined for 156 fouls between them in 13 matches in qualifying. Netherlands have averaged 12.3 fouls per game, while Ireland are averaging 11.7. It all suggests that the game might not flow end-to-end in Amsterdam, which may benefit the visitors more than the Oranje. In the meeting between the sides in Dublin, Ireland committed 16 fouls, four of which came from midfielder Jason Knight, while Netherlands were not shy of putting their boot in either.