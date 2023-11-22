Next Ireland manager odds: Neil Lennon favourite for role

Stephen Kenny is believed to have taken charge of his final game as Republic of Ireland manager after Tuesday night's 1-1 draw with New Zealand. Kenny has overseen his side’s failure to qualify for Euro 2024 after suffering seven defeats out of nine games in Group B, although four of the losses came at the hands of France and Netherlands. The 52-year-old has endured a tumultuous time in charge, suffering an embarrassing home defeat at the hands of Luxembourg, and winning only six out of 29 competitive games.

Pressure has gradually built on his position, and reports suggest that the New Zealand game was his final outing in the Ireland dugout. But, who are the contenders to replace him? have already priced up a list of candidates led by former Hibernian and Celtic manager Neil Lennon. Lennon is the early favourite, but Ireland will want to ensure they hire the right man in a bid to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

BoyleSports' Next Republic of Ireland manager odds: Neil Lennon - 5/2

- 5/2 Lee Carsley - 5/1

- 5/1 Roy Keane – 5/1

– 5/1 Steve Bruce – 11/2

– 11/2 Chris Hughton – 10/1

– 10/1 Gus Poyet – 12/1

– 12/1 Sam Allardyce – 16/1

– 16/1 Mark Kennedy – 20/1

– 20/1 Chris Wilder – 20/1

– 20/1 Damien Duff – 20/1

– 20/1 Rafa Benitez – 20/1

Lennon the favourite to replace Kenny Lennon has been priced at 5/2 to replace Kenny in the odds by . However, he has been out of the game since 2022 after being sacked by Cypriot side Omonia after just 29 games in charge. Before that, Lennon endured a mixed spell with Celtic in his second stint in the dugout. He won two league titles after replacing Brendan Rodgers, only to surrender the crown to Rangers in his third campaign, prompting his dismissal before the end of the 2020/21 season.

Lennon has undoubted pedigree due to his success in his first spell at Celtic, winning three Scottish Premierships on the bounce. During his time with the Bhoys, his team recorded a famous win over Barcelona in the Champions League on their way to the round of 16 before losing out to Juventus. Lennon also steered Hibernian back into the top tier of Scottish football before leading them into the Europa League. The 52-year-old has a solid CV, but he is not the only contender worth consideration.

Carsley in the frame? Former Republic of Ireland midfielder Lee Carsley is another strong candidate for the role. Carsley was capped 40 times by Ireland and was part of Mick McCarthy’s squad at the 2002 World Cup. Since turning to coaching in 2011, Carsley had caretaker spells in charge of Coventry, Brentford and Birmingham City before he was hired as England Under-20s head coach.

After only 10 months in his position, Carsley was shifted to England Under-21s head coach, where he oversaw the Young Lions' triumph in the European Championships in 2023. Carsley has won 20 out of 25 matches during his England Under-21s tenure, and could even be the head coach in-waiting to replace Gareth Southgate should he leave his post at the culmination of Euro 2024 for the England senior team. However, he does have odds of 5/1 with , which are worth a look if he wishes to make the move into senior football sooner.

Former Sunderland managers outsiders? Three former Sunderland managers make up the next range of candidates. Steve Bruce has odds of 11/2, although his managerial stock is low after his poor spell in charge of West Brom in 2022. Under the spotlight of his two biggest roles, Bruce came up short at Sunderland and Newcastle United, which could hinder his chances at replacing Kenny. Gus Poyet steered the Black Cats into the final of the EFL Cup in 2014 and led them to a miraculous survival run before being sacked in 2015. Poyet has failed to manage more than 32 games at a club since, but has found a stable role as Greece manager. The 56-year-old has led Greece into the play-off stage in Euro 2024 qualifying where they will face Kazakhstan in March. Although Poyet has odds of 12/1, he will be unlikely to leave Greece soon given their current position.

Roy Keane would be the sentimental appointment, although he has not managed in over 12 years since leaving Ipswich Town. Keane served as Martin O’Neill’s assistant for five years during his time as Ireland manager, helping his team reach the round of 16 at Euro 2016. But, both men would leave their roles in 2018 after failing to guide Ireland into the World Cup. Keane is currently a pundit with Sky Sports, and after flirting with a return to Sunderland in 2022, he has shown no desire to head back to the sideline. Whether he could be tempted with the Ireland job as manager remains to be seen, but odds of 5/1 seem short for a man who seems comfortable in the TV studio.

