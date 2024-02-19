Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Football

PSV Eindhoven vs Borussia Dortmund predictions: Champions League betting tips, odds and free bets

PSV host Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their last 16 Champions League clash at Philips Stadion
Last Updated: 19th of February 2024
Simon Sinclair
·
Football Writer
PSV Eindhoven vs Borussia Dortmund predictions: Champions League betting tips, odds and free bets
PSV vs Borussia Dortmund predictions 

PSV Eindhoven and Borussia Dortmund meet in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie at Philips Stadion on Tuesday evening (8pm, TNT Sports 2). 

The Dutch outfit finished second behind Arsenal in Group G, earning a valuable point against the Gunners in matchday six to beat out Lens for a place in the knockout stage. 

Peter Bosz now comes up against his former club in a bid to steer PSV towards their first quarter-final appearance since 2007.  

Bosz’s side are blazing a trail in Eredivisie, holding a 10-point lead over reigning champions Feyenoord as they pursue their first title in six years.

Dortmund are well off the pace in the Bundesliga title race, trailing Bayer Leverkusen by 17 points. Edin Terzic’s men are embroiled in a battle to remain in the top four amid fierce competition near the top of the table. 

Die Schwarzgelben are unbeaten in their last nine in all competitions, although they have drawn five of those games, including their stalemate with Wolfsburg last time out. 

PSV are narrow favourites with football betting sites to win the first leg, and you can find a price of 9/4 for Dortmund to claim the victory on the road. Here are our predictions using the best Champions League odds.

Can PSV rely on strong home form?  

PSV are unbeaten at home since November 2022 – a run that stretches 30 matches in all competitions. 

The Dutch outfit won one of their three matches at Philips Stadion in the group stage by defeating Lens courtesy of Luuk de Jong’s strike. However, they were also impressive during the qualifying rounds, hammering both Sturm Graz and Rangers.  

Bosz’s men have been relentless in Eredivisie in their march towards the top-flight crown, winning all 11 home games. So, it will be a daunting prospect for Dortmund to attempt to collect a result on the road, or potentially limit the damage ahead of the second leg. 

Despite issues elsewhere, Dortmund were excellent in the group stage, topping Group F ahead of Paris Saint-Germain. After losing their opening match, the German side went unbeaten in their next five games, winning on the road at Newcastle and Milan.

Terzic’s men do have their faults, but you cannot knock their resilience. They’re one of the few teams to prevent Leverkusen winning at home this season, playing out a 1-1 draw. 

Even though PSV have been strong at Philips Stadion, the quality and determination of Dortmund weighs into our prediction when looking at betting apps

It could follow a similar pattern to PSV’s games against Arsenal and Sevilla, so we’re backing a draw and both teams to score at odds 7/2 with Parimatch

PSV vs Borussia Dortmund Tip 1: Draw and BTTS – 7/2 Parimatch

De Jong to be a threat

De Jong has been a standout operator for PSV in his second spell at the club. The 33-year-old endured three unsuccessful seasons in LaLiga with Sevilla and Barcelona before returning to Eindhoven in 2022. 

He found his form for the Dutch outfit and has remained predatory under Bosz as he did for his predecessor Ruud van Nistelrooy.  

De Jong has been on point in the Champions League from the off this term. The Netherlands international has scored seven in nine appearances, including vital strikes against Sevilla and Lens.

After being held in check in the first game of the season, De Jong has mustered at least one effort at goal in 28 straight matches. He’s always in the game and PSV will look to feed their star man, who has scored seven in six since Eredivisie’s return from the winter break.  

Dortmund did keep three clean sheets in the group stage and will be a tough opponent to crack. Although we’re backing a PSV goal it may not necessarily come from De Jong.  

But his presence in the final third could see him test Gregor Kobel in the Dortmund goal. After looking at gambling sites, we’re taking De Jong to post over 1.5 shots on target at 11/5 with BetMGM

PSV vs Borussia Dortmund Tip 2: Luuk de Jong over 1.5 shots on target – 11/5 BetMGM

Look out for a Can card 

Despite playing only four matches during the group stage, Emre Can managed to collect three yellow cards. 

The only game that he managed to avoid a booking was Dortmund’s win over Newcastle at St. James Park. That he picked up three cautions is all the more impressive considering Can only committed four fouls.

