Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Saturday

For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meetings at Lingfield and Wolverhampton with three selections now online.

11:15 Lingfield – Intricate Pillar – 1pt @ 4/1

Intricate Pillar could be building up to a better performance sometime soon and this may not be a bad opportunity for her to gain a first handicap success. Since a tongue-tie went on, she has placed second on both of her outings, once at Kempton and then over C&D a couple of weeks ago.

The way those races were run was quite the contrast, the first a thorough test putting an emphasis on stamina and the other was very slowly run. I was surprised she performed so well, and maybe it says more about the level of opposition that day, but she would prefer a stronger gallop.

This should be run at a more suitable pace and another plus is seeing the brilliant Rossa Ryan booked. His presence will be a help and if all goes to plan in-running, it would be disappointing if they’re not involved late on. Quotes around the 4/1 mark aren’t huge but look acceptable to me.

15:11 Lingfield – Willem Twee – 1pt @ 5/2

No prizes for originality in backing Willem Twee to make a successful first attempt in pattern company. On the other hand, he has more scope for improvement than the rest of the field and arrives on the back of a new peak effort having bolted up in a Kempton handicap recently.

He ended up with a mediocre position following a slow break but made up ground so impressively between the two pole and a furlong for home, before keeping on well. This is a different track but he seems to have lots of pace and will be tough to keep out of the picture again.

20:00 Wolverhampton – Sarah’s Verse – 1pt @ 12/1

Sarah’s Verse gives her running more often than not and things don’t always go the way she needs them to mid-race. Whether they will here is anyone’s guess but she has a better draw compared to her course run a couple of weeks ago and looked to remain in form there.

She wasn’t best placed after a slightly slow start but hit the line well and whilst clearly having no problem with the 6f trip, there’s more chance of the pace overdoing it back at 5f. They shouldn’t be hanging around this time and if she can keep tabs early, she won’t be far away late.