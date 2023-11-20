Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Monday

Horse racing tips today:
- 16:30 Kempton – Awtaad Prince – 1pt @ 50/1 with Bet365
- 18:30 Kempton – Catch The Paddy – 1pt @ 9/2 with William Hill
For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Kempton with two selections now online.
As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the bookmakers, but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.
Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out today's racecards for all the latest movements.
16:30 Kempton – Awtaad Prince – 1pt @ 50/1
Awtaad Prince is a complete hit-and-hope selection who is more likely to finish last than first. The price tells us that but I wouldn’t be totally shocked if he got involved and he was last seen running over hurdles, which can often settle horses down for a return to the flat.
He needs to relax as he’s often overdoing it in his races and not getting home, but it’s only four flat runs since he was beaten little more than a length off 84 at Yarmouth. He’s 10lbs lower in the weights now and has had some excuses for being below-par since that performance.
Cheekpieces return having been discarded for his hurdles attempt and he has previous at this track having run a decent race behind some talented horses over 7f in June, at which point he was rated 86. If he relaxed into a nice rhythm, he could at least outrun his massive odds.
18:30 Kempton – Catch The Paddy – 1pt @ 9/2
Catch The Paddy is a talented horse when things go to plan and if he takes to the All-Weather, I see no reason why he can’t win this. His half-brother won four times on an artificial surface, which adds some hope, and it’s interesting to see that he’s being kept on the go for a crack at it.
His last run came at the end of September and yielded a good win in a 0-105 at Newmarket, where he did well to score from a sit at the rear of the field. A 4lb rise demands more but he’s scopey and has the potential to step forward at a mile as well. Granted luck in the run, he can go well.
You can get involved in our horse racing tips today by signing up at one of these new betting sites where you'll find exclusive offers.
You'll discover multiple betting markets on horse racing today and plenty of other sports at these online betting sites too, while you might even score yourself some free bets.
James Boyle is a hugely respected horse racing tipster with a proven track record of profitable analysis of UK and Irish racing for the likes of the Racing Post, RacingFM and Gambling.com. Over the last decade, James has built up an army of followers and you can now find his daily tips exclusively at The Independent.