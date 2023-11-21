Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Tuesday

Horse racing tips today:
For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Chelmsford with two selections now online.
As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the bookmakers, but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.
Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out today's racecards for all the latest movements.
18:00 Chelmsford – De Vega’s Warrior – 1pt @ 5/1
De Vega’s Warrior remains a maiden after 17 starts but he’s running in a 0-70 for the first time and is off another career-low mark. Both aspects are a help to his chance and he arrives on the back of a decent run behind a subsequent winner over 1m 6f at this track.
He didn’t go with an excess of enthusiasm at times but Rossa Ryan taking over in the saddle is a big positive and he did at least run the closing stages well. An extra couple of furlongs will do no harm and hopefully tackling lesser quality opposition will enable him to find a better rhythm.
18:30 Chelmsford – Baldomero – 1pt @ 5/2
Baldomero is an admirable sort but hasn’t won as many races as he deserved to. His own consistency being the problem as he has spent the last 19 races being rated between 88 and 91. This, however, looks to be one of the best opportunities he has had in a while.
Recent form isn’t a problem, either, his last two outings yielding a third to Willem Twee and a short-head second to Admiral D. Both were at Kempton but he ran well over a mile here before and it’s a suitable track for him. If he gets a nice lead from Night On Earth, he’ll be hard to beat.
James Boyle is a hugely respected horse racing tipster with a proven track record of profitable analysis of UK and Irish racing for the likes of the Racing Post, RacingFM and Gambling.com. Over the last decade, James has built up an army of followers and you can now find his daily tips exclusively at The Independent.