Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Tuesday

Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out for all the latest movements.

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the , but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.

For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Chelmsford with two selections now online.

#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

18:00 Chelmsford – De Vega’s Warrior – 1pt @ 5/1

De Vega’s Warrior remains a maiden after 17 starts but he’s running in a 0-70 for the first time and is off another career-low mark. Both aspects are a help to his chance and he arrives on the back of a decent run behind a subsequent winner over 1m 6f at this track.

He didn’t go with an excess of enthusiasm at times but Rossa Ryan taking over in the saddle is a big positive and he did at least run the closing stages well. An extra couple of furlongs will do no harm and hopefully tackling lesser quality opposition will enable him to find a better rhythm.

18:30 Chelmsford – Baldomero – 1pt @ 5/2

Baldomero is an admirable sort but hasn’t won as many races as he deserved to. His own consistency being the problem as he has spent the last 19 races being rated between 88 and 91. This, however, looks to be one of the best opportunities he has had in a while.

Recent form isn’t a problem, either, his last two outings yielding a third to Willem Twee and a short-head second to Admiral D. Both were at Kempton but he ran well over a mile here before and it’s a suitable track for him. If he gets a nice lead from Night On Earth, he’ll be hard to beat.