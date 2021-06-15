✕ Close PS5 Launch – Play Has No Limits

The PS5 console was released more than six months ago, but if you’re a gamer you’ll know how hard it has been to get your hands on the latest device.

Restock issues have been plaguing Sony since the reveal, and despite stores reopening in April in the UK as lockdown measures lift, it’s still virtually impossible to secure a console in-store.

It has become so difficult for people to get their hands on a PS5 that it’s spawned a whole Twitter community of stock trackers, as well as a 24,500-strong community of Redditors all trying to nab the console before it sells out again.

But, it’s not all bad news, as the restock landscape has started to improve in recent weeks. We enjoyed some of the best PS5 drops ever last month, as every major retailer released consoles, including a 20,000-strong drop from Game. June is shaping up to be similar, as we saw two big restocks at Very and Game yesterday, with AO, Smyths Toys, Asda and ShopTo rumoured to follow. John Lewis also released a drop this morning that lasted just four minutes.

Owing to the high demand, we’re here to help you get your hands on the coveted Playstation by keeping an eye on all major retailers, as well as offering the latest details on any rumoured releases. Follow live so you don’t miss out.

Buying PS5 on Amazon Smile Show latest update 1623743990 Buying PS5 through Amazon Smile (The Independent) Amazon is also rumoured to have a drop this week, with many Twitter accounts predicting it will go on sale this morning. What's more, the Xbox Series X is in stock right now on Amazon, which indicates we could be getting PS5 stock any minute, as the two consoles are often dropped on the same day. It's worth bearing in mind that the digital edition (£359.99, Amazon.co.uk) often drops before the disc edition (£449.99, Amazon.co.uk). Top tips for securing a console at Amazon ahead of drop: Make sure to use Amazon Smile – a separate website that gives a portion of the cost of your purchase toward a chosen charity of your choice. Amazon Smile gets a lot less traffic than the regular Amazon website, so if there are issues, Smile should work better

Add the console to your wish list and then add it to your basket – apparently, people have found more success this way Eva Waite-Taylor 15 June 2021 08:59

Eva Waite-Taylor 15 June 2021 08:59 1623743205 Sony PS5 stock UK update Good morning! We'll be bringing you all the latest news and updates on the PS5 restock over the course of today. But first, rumours were circulating that Argos would be dropping new stock at around 1am this morning – its last drop was on 10 May at 3am, but it sold out within a few hours – but, it appears the retailer decided to hold its stock for another day. This was not what the PS5 restock Twitter tipsters were expecting: Of course we'll be keeping you in the know for the next drop, but our top tip for if you're struggling to get onto the Argos website is to use the iOS and Android apps, as they are known to perform better. Eva Waite-Taylor 15 June 2021 08:46

Alex Lee 14 June 2021 14:01 1623670990 (Amazon) For those of you who didn't tune into the Summer Game Fest live stream last week, a number of developers had announced new PS5 and PS4 games, which will be releasing in the next few months. One of these games was Hidetaka Miyazaki's dark fantasy game Elden Ring. It will be released on 22 January 2020 on both the PS4 and PS5. At the moment, Amazon only has the PS4 version available for pre-order, but for any forward-thinking gamers hoping to get a PS5 very soon, the PS4 version of Elden Ring will have a free PS5 upgrade – so don't fret if you pre-order the game now. Pre-order now Alex Lee 14 June 2021 12:43

