Update: Argos PS5 stock is now live. Read on for more information.
The PS5 console launched more than six months ago, but ongoing supply problems mean it’s difficult to actually get your hands on Sony’s new console.
Restock issues have plagued the console since launch day, and despite stores reopening in the UK, it’s still almost impossible to secure a console in-store (and not easy online either).
But the restock landscape seems to be improving, with huge drops appearing from every single major retailer throughout May. Sadly, that wasn’t the case in June, with the only bright spots being from Game and Very. This week, we’ve had a lengthy drop at Game, one at AO and an unexpected one from Currys.
So if you’re still searching for the console, we’re here to help you get your hands on the coveted PlayStation 5 by keeping an eye on all major retailers, as well as offering the latest insight on any rumoured releases.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
Argos PS5 stock is dropping region by region
PSA: Argos has just dropped the PS5 onto its website. The drop is happening region by region, and it’s only available for collection and not delivery, so you’ll have to pop into your nearest store. Immediate collection is definitely happening though. Keep refreshing if your location hasn’t appeared yet.
We feel sorry for those who stayed up late last night, went to bed and now might be missing out on this drop, so we hope you troopers out there have managed to get one.
Argos PS5 stock is now live
Good morning PS5 hunters! And what a morning it is.
Argos has just dropped, after having yet another bugged drop this morning at 3am. You can check out on either the app or the browser. And it’s available for collection only. Be aware that this is a regional drop, so your region might not have gone live just yet, but wait for your region to show up as green on the site. People have already been successful. Good luck!
Good night from your PS5 stock trackers
What a day – the Game PS5 drop is still trundling on, as it has been doing for pretty much the whole day today, and we could still have even more Game action tomorrow in physical stores. We’d recommend keeping your eyes on Argos tonight (if you’re up for the challenge) as the PS5 could drop on the website between 1am and 5am in the morning.
Good luck for those of you staying up, but we’re off! We’ll see you in the morning, hopefully, with new consoles in hand.
When is the next Argos PS5 restock?
Argos is expected to have a PS5 restock later tonight (or tomorrow morning, if you want to be accurate). The consoles could drop on the website between midnight at 5am. But if you thought that was bad, get this. Consoles drop regionally, so your city might drop at 1am, but a city in the North East might drop at 5am. It’s all a bit of a pain – if you need a console, though, you need a console.
Smyths Toys could also have a new batch of consoles in-store between 12 July and 16 July. We’ll let you know if we get any more updates.
Tips for the ongoing Game drop
Here are our top tips for securing a PS5 from Game, once again:
- Opt for an ‘unpopular’ PS5 bundle (one that you think other people won’t go for). This isn’t always the cheapest.
- In the URL for PS5 bundles, make sure that it says “true” next to InStockOnly, so that yu don’t inadvertently queue for a bundle that has already sold out.
- Once you’re in the queue, stay in the queue.
Game PS5 consoles are back in stock!
Game, you little tease. After almost three hours of replenishing the PS5 watering fountain, stock eventually sold out. Now we’re back for a second round of cancelled orders. This drop will be much smaller, but the consoles are all there for your perusal. All the bundles are back as well. Hurry, we don’t think these wil last long.
The cheapest disc edition bundle comes with a “Player1” T-shirt (£464.98, Game.co.uk). The most expensive disc bundle comes with a dual sense controller and a pulse 3D gaming headset (£599.97, Game.co.uk).
Other highlights include a PS5 disc edition bundle that includes a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and an additional dual sense controller (£594.96, Game.co.uk) and the same PS5 bundle, except with Demon’s Souls (£594.96, Game.co.uk).
New PS5 firmware update is out now
Well done to those of you who secured a console at Game this morning. When it arrives, you’ll be able to update it to the latest PS5 firmware. But what exactly does the firmware include? Not very much, if we’re honest. The patch notes say “improved system performance”.
It will take up 902MB on your PS5. For those who already have the PS5 console, it should automatically download and install if you’ve left it on standby.
PlayStation State of Play kicks off tonight
The next State of Play is kicking off tonight! For those uninitiated, it’s a live showcase event in which new PS4 games and PS5 games are unveiled. We’ll be getting a detailed look at the time-bnending game from Arkane, Deathloop. It’s an upcoming PS5 exclusive, and we should get to see some new third-party and indie titles too.
State of Play will start tonight at 10pm UK time. If you stay up just a little bit longer, you could also catch the Argos drop.
Currys VIP pass codes have just been sent out
Yep, we know. Despite Currys PC World having a drop yesterday morning, it has just sent out a new batch of VIP pass codes. The retailer closed its VIP pass code lottery system to new entrants at the start of June, but people are still being sent codes to redeem in-store. We’d recommend checking your inbox and junk folder to see if you were lucky enough to be picked this time round.
If not, pop into your local Game tomorrow and you could be leaving with a PS5 in your hands right then and there.
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.