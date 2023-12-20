Jump to content
Betting > Darts

World Darts Championship Day Six predictions: Darts betting tips, 16/1 treble and free bets

Our darts tipster returns for day six at the Ally Pally with all eyes on former champion Peter Wright
Last Updated: 20th of December 2023
Joe Short
·
Darts Writer
World Darts Championship Day Six predictions: Darts betting tips, 16/1 treble and free bets

PDC World Championship Day Six predictions

Peter Wright is the headline act on day six of the 2024 World Darts Championship but the big value for darts betting fans comes from other fixtures on Wednesday night.

Wright has endured his fair share of second-round nightmares at the Ally Pally but UK betting sites don’t expect him to succumb to a shock loss this time around. He’s down to face Jim Williams, the Welshman who didn’t need to hit top form to bypass Norman Madhoo 3-0 in the first round.

Wright vs Williams may be the headline act for Wednesday but the night’s other matches perhaps hold as much interest from a betting point of view.

Indeed, the evening session kicks off with a mouthwatering encounter between Ryan Joyce and America’s Alex Spellman. Richard Veenstra and Christian Kist then take on Ben Robb and Luke Littler respectively, with the Dutchmen both expected to win.

But it’s these games that could provide the shocks that new bookmakers are worried about – the type of against-the-odds results that have the potential to supercharge a darts acca.

With that in mind, here are three darts tips for Wednesday’s World Championship action, which can be combined into a treble that pays over 16/1 with Betway.

Ben Robb vs Richard Veenstra predictions

(8.10pm) 

Veenstra has not had the best of seasons and heads into the 2024 World Darts Championship having only just recovered from a five-tournament losing streak that cost him a decent draw for the Players Championship Finals.

The Dutchman is favourite to beat Robb at 1/2 but those odds don't take the New Zealander’s form into account. Robb has shone in the recent MODUS Super Series, winning 13 of his last 17 contests this December.

Granted, he doesn’t have the pedigree of Veenstra but he does carry some good form.

Veenstra has beaten Michael Smith and Jonny Clayton in recent weeks but also lost to lesser opponents. His rollercoaster form makes him an unreliable favourite and we’re opposing him with our first PDC World Championship prediction.

PDC World Championship Day Six Tip 1: Ben Robb to win- 7/4 with SpreadEx

Spreadex Betting
Established 1999
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)

Luke Littler vs Christian Kist predictions

(9.10pm)

One might expect Kist, as the PDC Order of Merit qualifier, to lead the betting against Development Tour ace Littler. However, darts betting sites are backing the Englishman for victory here after his recent successes.

Littler won the World Youth Championship in November, beating Gian van Veen 6-4 in the final. At just 16, Littler is tipped as one of the next generation of bright stars in darts.

This is his first PDC World Darts Championship appearance, having reached the fourth round of the UK Open earlier in the year.

At 4/11, the bookies evidently think Littler should dispose of Kist with ease. However, if the gap between the Worlds debutant and Kist is as big as the odds suggest, it may be worth backing Littler on the handicap. 

In the latest Darts World Champions odds he’s 8/11 to cover a -1.5 handicap, which means he’ll need to win the best of five contest by at least two sets for the bet to land.

PDC World Championship Day Six Tip 2: Luke Littler -1.5 – 8/11 at BetMGM

BetMGM UK Sports
Established 2023
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. 3 days to claim & 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply.

Peter Wright vs Jim Williams predictions

(10.10pm)

Wright is not as heavy a favourite on betting apps as you might expect to beat Jim Williams. This belies a scepticism in the Scottish fourth seed that doesn’t do him justice.

Wright has won two of the last four World Darts Championships but fallen in the third round in the other two. Granted, he is vulnerable to an early exit but his form is strong, winning the European Championship less than two months ago.

Williams, meanwhile, posted a fairly mundane 87.84 average in his routine win over Norman Madhoo on Sunday. He will need to be a lot sharper to even threaten Wright here.

With that in mind, a 3-1 Wright victory is our preferred choice. The Scot isn’t about to whitewash his opponent but nor should he be overly troubled.

PDC World Championship Day Six Tip 3: Peter Wright to win 3-1 – 11/4 with Betway

Betway Sports
Established 2006
Get £10 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. *New customers only. This offer is valid for 7 days from your new account being registered. Min Deposit: £10. Free Bet awarded: £10. 1 x £10 must be wagered at odds of 1.75+ to unlock Free Bet. Debit Card deposits only (exclusions apply). Free bet will expire 7 days after the 1st deposit. 18+. BeGambleAware.org. Bet The Responsible Way. Full Terms apply

Get a free bet on the darts

Plenty of betting sites are running darts-related offers during the World Championship, some of which can be used in conjunction with our predictions for day six at Ally Pally, if you wish to follow them. 

For example, Betfred are offering new customers £30 in free bets when you open a new account, deposit and then wager a minimum of £10 on any event, including darts, at minimum odds of evens.

By using the Betfred promo code Welcome40, you can get £30 in free bets to use at their sportsbook and a £10 bonus to use at their UK casino.

Remember to check the terms and conditions before you open a new account with a bookmaker and always gamble responsibly. 

Betfred Sports
Established 2005
Get £40 in Bonuses When You Stake £10
VISIT SITE
New 18+ UK customers only. Register using the promo code WELCOME40, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £30 in Free Bets and £10 in Extra Spins (50x20p) credited within 10 hours of bet settlement. Free Bet stakes are not included in any returns. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.
Joe Short
Joe Short @_jshort

Joe Short is a freelance journalist and former editor at the Daily Express, covering politics, football, tennis and darts, among other things. He contributes sports betting tips for The Independent.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.