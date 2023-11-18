Euro 2024 qualifying predictions: Betting tips and odds for this weekend’s matches

Switzerland vs Kosovo predictions (Viaplay Online, 7.45pm Saturday) Switzerland will be looking to secure qualification to a third successive European Championship on Saturday with a win over a Kosovo side that still has an outside shot at going to the finals themselves. The Swiss sit top of Group I but are now level on points with second-placed Romania after being held to a 1-1 draw by Israel on Wednesday. Not for the first time in this qualifying campaign, Murat Yakin’s team dropped points from a winning position, while they finished the clash with 10 men after Edimilson Fernandes’ sending-off. They let victory slip through their grasp in the return meeting with Kosovo in Pristina, Vedat Muriqi scoring an injury-time equaliser to rescue a point that could turn out to be precious for the Kosovans.

That point could prove crucial for Kosovo, who sit fourth in the group, four points off the automatic qualification spots and with no hope of a play-off spot. A win in Basel is therefore a must to keep their dream of playing at a first major tournament alive heading into their final group clash with Belarus. Kosovo will need to go on the front foot and they head to Switzerland in good form, winning their last two qualifiers. They’ve also scored in seven of their last 10 away games, including in a 1-1 friendly draw with the Swiss last March. The Swiss have bagged an impressive 21 goals in qualifying, helping over 2.5 goals to land in seven of their eight games. This shapes up as an entertaining Saturday night in Basel, albeit one that the home side are liable to enjoy more with making them strong favourites to record a 10th win in the last 13 home Euro qualifiers. Switzerland vs Kosovo tip: Switzerland to win & over 2.5 goals – 20/21 with bet365

Hungary vs Montenegro predictions (Viaplay Sports 1, 2pm Sunday) Hungary had a 97th-minute own goal from Bulgaria’s Aleks Petkov to thank for sending them through to Euro 2024 with a game to spare. The Magyars got the point they needed to qualify in a bad-tempered 2-2 draw in Sofia on Thursday, but top spot in Group G is still up for grabs. Serbia could still overtake Marco Rossi’s team, who are unbeaten in qualifying and have won all three of their home games in this campaign. That’s bad news for Montenegro, who need a win in Budapest and for Serbia to lose at home to Bulgaria to sneak into the top two.

Montenegro may yet earn a play-off spot, but that’s far from certain so they need to take a positive approach to this game if they want to be guaranteed a spot in next summer's tournament. Miodrag Radulovic’s men have scored in each of their three previous away qualifiers, while both teams to score has landed in Hungary’s last five games. With our second Euro 2024 qualifying prediction, we’re backing these two sides to avoid a repeat of June’s goalless draw with both teams to score priced at 11/10 with BetGoodwin. Hungary vs Montenegro tip: Both teams to score – 11/10 with BetGoodwin

Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Slovakia predictions (Viaplay Online, 7.45pm Sunday) Slovakia can look forward to playing in their third consecutive European Championships next summer after beating Iceland 4-2 to lock up second place in Group J, behind Portugal. Bosnia & Herzegovina were expected to challenge Slovakia for that spot but have endured a qualifying campaign to forget, entering the last round of fixtures in fifth and fresh from a 4-1 loss to Luxembourg. That made it back-to-back defeats for Bosnia in qualifying after being hammered 5-0 at home by Portugal last month. Safe in the knowledge they have a play-off spot in the bag, the Dragons appear to have lost their focus, opening the door for Slovakia to sign off from qualification with a win.

The Falcons merited their 2-0 home win over Bosnia back in March and have been solid on their travels recently, losing just three of their last 11 away internationals. Slovakia are catching Bosnia at a good time with the hosts missing their most recognisable talents in Miralem Pjanic and Edin Dzeko, the visitors may pick up a win on the road. Backing Slovakia in the draw no bet market at 11/10 with offers the protection of stakes being returned if the game ends in a draw. Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Slovakia tip: Slovakia draw no bet – 11/10 with Betfred

Spain vs Georgia predictions (Viaplay Sports 2, 7.45pm Sunday) The automatic qualifiers from Group A were confirmed in October, but there’s been no let up from leaders Spain as they made it five qualifying wins on the bounce with a 3-1 victory in Cyprus on Thursday. Since winning the Nations League in the summer, La Roja have been stacking up the wins, but still haven’t been confirmed as group winners yet with Scotland having hung on to their coattails to remain two points behind. expect them to confirm first place with a win over Georgia, who are heading to the Euro 2024 play-offs after earning a spot via the Nations League. Spain won the reverse fixture in Tbilisi 7-1 so Georgia may be fearing the worst in Valladolid.