Euro 2024 qualifying predictions: Betting tips and odds for Tuesday’s matches

Croatia vs Armenia predictions Reaching a sixth consecutive Euros has been a struggle for a transitioning Croatia side but expect them to confirm their spot in Germany next summer with a win over Armenia in Zagreb. This could have been a showdown for second place in Group D had Armenia beaten Wales at home last Saturday, but the 1-1 draw means they’ll have to wait a little bit longer for a first-ever major tournament appearance. That draw made it five games without a win for the Armenians, a run which includes a narrow 1-0 home loss to Croatia in September. On the road, Armenia have lost 10 of their last 16 away games, going down to a 2-0 loss to 10-man Latvia in their most recent away fixture in the qualifiers.

Armenia may have struggled to get much out of this game before their elimination was confirmed, but now with nothing to play for, Croatia should get the win they need. The Croats like to dominate the ball, ranking fifth for average possession in qualifying for the Euros, limiting the damage their opponents can do. But they have been far less efficient when they've worked their way into the final third, scoring only eight times from open play and may not run away with the win. Six of their seven matches in the Euros have featured fewer than four goals and we’re backing a relatively low-scoring home win with our first Euro 2024 qualifying prediction. Croatia vs Armenia Tip: Croatia & under 3.5 goals – 19/20 with Betway

Gibraltar vs Netherlands prediction Gibraltar always knew November’s international break would be testing with games against France and Netherlands, but perhaps didn’t expect a record 14-0 loss to Les Bleus when they walked out in Paris on Saturday evening. That was the heaviest defeat any side has ever suffered in European Championship qualifying, Before that loss, Gibralatar's biggest defeat under boss Julio Cesar Ribas was a 7-0 home loss to Netherlands in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. Another big Dutch win is forecast by against a team that’s lost its last 25 European Championship qualifiers, but Gibraltar may keep the scoreline relatively respectful.

They hadn't shipped more than five in the 19 games prior to facing France and the Dutch having nothing to play for having secured second place in the group with a 1-0 win over Ireland last time out. Netherlands have found goals hard to come by on the road to Euro 2024, scoring 11 in total. That puts them behind the likes of Albania, Iceland and Kazakhstan for average goals per game in qualifying, while they’ve created fewer big chances than 23 other nations. The reverse fixture finished in a 3-0 win for the Netherlands and a similar result is expected against a Gibraltar side that could produce a response to their Paris pummelling. Gibraltar vs Netherlands tip: Netherlands to win & under 5.5 goals – 8/11 with bet365

Kosovo vs Belarus prediction Neither Kosovo nor Belarus will be going to Euro 2024, Kosovo’s 1-1 draw with Switzerland ending their slim hopes of sneaking in. That point in Basel is part of a strong end to the qualifying campaign for the Dardanians, who have lost one of their final five matches since Primoz Gliha returned for a second spell as head coach. Gilha was appointed after a 2-1 defeat to Belarus with Kosovo drawing twice with Switzerland and recording two wins to nil in the five games since.

Belarus head to Pristina after a narrow 1-0 win over Andorra, making it one defeat in six with a result which summed up their qualifying campaign nicely. While they’ve been largely competitive, Belarus struggle to break down their opponents. Belarus have failed to score in four of their nine qualifiers, setting up a low-scoring meeting against a Kosovo side without its two top scorers from qualifying, Milot Rashica and Vedat Muriqi, due to injury. Kosovo vs Belarus tip: Under 2.5 goals – 3/4 with BetGoodwin

Romania vs Switzerland predictions Switzerland’s draw with Kosovo allowed Romania to jump into first place in Group I and they now just need to avoid defeat to the Swiss at home to confirm top spot. Both nations have gone through qualifying unbeaten, with Romania's last defeat having been over a year ago. The success of Edward Iordanescu’s team is based upon a solid defensive foundation with Romania conceding just five goals in nine qualifying matches. Their backline will be tested by a free-scoring Swiss team that’s netted the joint-fourth most goals in the group stages of qualifying.

However, Switzerland’s scoring ability hasn’t added up to as many wins as boss Murat Yakin would like with his side drawing five of their last six games. That includes leading Romania 2-0 at home in September heading into added on time and conceding twice as the game finished 2-2. The Swiss struggle to keep the back door closed, yet are priced as favourites with most bookmakers, who believe they can end Romania’s long unbeaten run. But the Tricolirii have lost just two of the last 27 home European Championship qualifiers and can potentially upset Switzerland at 13/8 in BetMGM’s draw no bet market. Romania vs Switzerland Tip: Romania draw no bet – 13/8 with BetMGM