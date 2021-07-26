We’re expecting a few stock drops at big retailers this week (iStock/The Independent)

The Xbox series X launched eight months ago, but since then production of the Microsoft’s next-generation console has slowed to a crawl. Ongoing supply chain problems and a global shortage of semiconductors have constrained supply of everything from games consoles to electric toothbrushes.

While the cheaper and less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find in UK stores, the flagship Xbox series X console is sold out everywhere. The few consoles that make it to the shelves sell out quickly too, which is why we’ve started this Xbox series X stock tracker.

If you’re want to know where to buy an Xbox series X today, we’ve got you covered. We’ll update you with stock drops as and when they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates.

Show latest update 1627284756 Follow the liveblog for the latest Xbox series X restock news Good morning Xbox hunters! Welcome to this week’s Xbox series X liveblog, where we’ll be monitoring every UK retailer to bring you news of Xbox series X restocks in real time. Last week Very and Argos had a small number of consoles available, following bigger restocks at John Lewis and Amazon earlier in the month. Though things are slowing as we approach August, restocks are happening more frequently now, and we could see more availability this week. When stock does appear it sells out quickly, so be sure to follow along with us as we bring you the latest Xbox series X restock news as it happens. Steve Hogarty 26 July 2021 08:32

