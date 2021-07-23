The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock - live: Latest UK restock news from Argos, Smyths, AO, Game and more
Follow along live for the latest updates on Xbox series X stock at Argos, Smyths, AO, Game and more
The Xbox series X launched last November, but supply problems have slowed production of Microsoft’s next-generation console to a trickle.
The cheaper and less powerful Xbox series S is relatively easy to find in UK stores, but the flagship Xbox series X console continues to be sold out everywhere. The few consoles that do make it to the shelves sell out quickly too, which is why we launched this Xbox series X stock tracker.
If you’re on the hunt for Microsoft’s newest console, don’t worry. We’ll be bringing you all the latest developments on Xbox series X stock drops as and when they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates.
Read more:
Check stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below:
Where is the Xbox series X in stock today?
Based on previous restocking patterns, and with a hefty dollop of speculation, we predict the next Xbox series X restock will happen at AO.com or Amazon UK.
The Xbox series X was last in stock at AO.com on 13 July, and was sold as part of a bundle costing £614. The bundle included a charging dock, extra controller and wireless gaming headset. Bundles tend to stay in stock longer as they’re slightly more expensive and less appealing to scalpers as the bundled accessories eat into their potential profit.
This drop happened at midday, so pay close attention to AO today when the clock strikes noon.
On 14 July, Amazon UK had a small number of Xbox series X consoles available (£449.99, Amazon.co.uk), which were quickly snapped up by shoppers.
Follow our liveblog for the latest Xbox series X restock news
Bonjour tout le monde, Xbox hunters!
Ready for another day of Xbox series X stock tracking? Stick with us as we take the legwork out of finding Microsoft’s elusive next-gen console, as we monitor every UK online retailer to alert you to new Xbox series X restocks as soon as they happen.
This week we’ve already had Xbox restocks at Argos and Very. And last week we brought you live news of a John Lewis and Amazon restock.
New Xbox series X consoles are popping up more regularly now, which suggests we could see another big drop before the week is out.
When new stock does appear it sells out quickly, so be sure to stick with us for the latest Xbox news and updates.
Here’s a picture of an Xbox, just to remind you what we’re fighting for.
Xbox series X stock trackers, signing off
They say no news is good news, which means that today must have been pure, untrammelled joy for anyone trying to buy an Xbox series X.
We haven’t had the faintest suspicion of an Xbox restock from any of the retailers under our watchful gaze, which is frankly rude of them.
Amazon Canada currently has the Xbox series X in stock – the Canadians are going wild about it – but sadly the same can’t be said for Amazon UK.
Could this indicate another Amazon UK restock on the horizon? We think it might, and as fresh Xbox series X stock is popping up with increasingly regularity, we think it won’t be too long before another retailer receives an allocation of Microsoft’s next-generation console.
Join us again tomorrow to be one of the first to know when that happens.
Is Game Pass better than PlayStation Now?
Microsoft and Sony both offer their own games subscription services. PlayStation Now and Xbox Game Pass give players the option to pay a flat monthly fee to access a rolling library of hundreds of games, rather than purchasing games outright. Subscribers also get discounts on new games.
Launched back in 2017, Game Pass was widely billed as gaming’s answer to Netflix. The service unlocks a library of more than 100 games, which subscribers are free to download and play at their leisure so long as they keep paying their subscription fee.
But is Game Pass actually worth the money? Have a read of our explainer and we’ll tell you everything you need to know.
Want a PS5 instead?
Had enough of trying to track down an Xbox series X? You might have better luck crossing the floor and buying a PS5.
Sony’s next-generation console is also facing serious supply chain issues, but this week has seen a number of major retailers restock the PS5, and we’re expecting even more to happen shortly.
To be in with a chance of buying either next-generation games console, you need to know where to look and when to expect new stock to arrive. That’s why we’ve also launched a PS5 stock tracking liveblog to help you keep on top of new stock as soon as it appears.
When will Amazon have the Xbox series X in stock?
Amazon was one of only two UK retailers to get the Xbox series X back in stock last week. On 14 July, Amazon UK had a small drop of the Xbox series X (£449.99, Amazon.co.uk), which was quickly snapped up by stock hungry shoppers.
Before that, Amazon last had the Xbox series X in stock on 29 June. In the run up to that drop, Amazon made it possible for customers to pre-order the console ahead of new stock arriving, so by the time the series X was available it had already sold out.
Amazon recently limited sales of new PS5 consoles to Amazon Prime customers, a precedent that could also be extended to Microsoft’s next-generation console if these supply issues persist. Check out our PS5 stock tracking liveblog for more updates on Sony’s console.
Which Xbox headset is best?
While we wait for more Xbox series X stock to pop up, let’s have a look at what’s included in the box. Or, more accurately, what isn’t.
The Xbox series X doesn’t come with a headset, but it’s compatible with all existing headsets for the Xbox One. You can also use your usual wired or wireless headphones, either by plugging into the headphone jack on the Xbox controller or connecting wirelessly over Bluetooth.
Microsoft produces an official Xbox wireless headset (£89.99, Game.co.uk), which can seamlessly pair with your Xbox series X for crystal-clear voice chat with your friends online. But third-party manufacturers make wireless headsets in a vast array of styles.
You can play Xbox games on your laptop
You don’t have to buy an Xbox series X to start playing the latest Xbox games.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can play a selection of Xbox games on their PC right now, thanks to Microsoft’s cloud streaming service.
Xbox Cloud Gaming streams games straight from Microsoft’s servers to your laptop or phone, through your internet browser or the Xbox app. It requires a fast internet connection and membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (£32.99, Argos.co.uk), which unlocks on-demand access to more than 100 games.
Thankfully, laptops are easier to find than the Xbox series X. If you’re thinking of upgrading, check out our list of the best laptops in 2021.
The best VPN for Xbox series X
There are a couple of reasons why you might want a VPN for gaming. A virtual private network keeps your IP address hidden when you play, and allows you to spoof your location to access digital stores from other countries that might be cheaper, or offer games not available where you are.
The Xbox series X has built-in security when playing online, but there are still benefits to routing your console’s internet traffic through a private VPN server. You can use a VPN with your Xbox series X to stream Netflix shows not available in your country, for example. You’ll want to make sure the VPN you choose is fast and responsive enough to avoid lag and dropouts while playing online.
To help you out, we’ve rounded up the best VPNs for torrenting, streaming and gaming.
