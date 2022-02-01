The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock - live: EE and Asda restocks continue into February – how to get a console
Follow along for live Xbox stock alerts and updates from Argos, Game, Amazon and more
Update: EE still has Xbox series X bundles available for existing customers and Xbox All Access is available from Asda. Read below for more details.
Since launching in November 2020, the Xbox series X has been consistently sold out at most UK retailers. Pandemic-related supply chain issues, coupled with a surge in consumer demand, has made available stock of Microsoft’s flagship games console a rare sight online.
While the tail end of 2021 saw huge numbers of restocks from sites like Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon, since then the supply of Xbox consoles has slowed to a trickle. When it does appear, the Xbox sells out in minutes as customers snap up the available units as soon as they arrive.
That’s why we launched our Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we track every UK retailer at once to bring you live stock alerts as they happen. We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, deals and discounts on Xbox accessories, and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.
Read more:
Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?
- Microsoft Store: Out of stock
- Box: Out of stock
- Amazon: Out of stock
- Game: Out of stock
- Smyths Toys: Out of stock
- Currys: Out of stock
- John Lewis & Partners: Out of stock
- Argos: Out of stock
- Asda: Xbox All Access available
- AO: Out of stock
- Shopto: Out of stock
- Very: Out of stock
- BT: Out of stock
- EE: In stock
- Ebuyer: Out of stock
- Simplygames: Out of stock
Xbox series x bundles available for EE customers
There’s also still stock this morning at EE for existing customers as an add on purchase to your phone plan.
You can get an Xbox series X for £10 upfront, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Video Data Pass and unlimited gaming data for £31 monthly thanks to the company.
New customers who purchase a phone plan can take advantage of these EE add ons after just one month, so if you’re considering making the switch, make it now to be in with a chance of nabbing a console.
Xbox All Access still available from Asda
If you’re after a console today, you’re in luck as it looks like Asda still have Xbox series X bundles available through Xbox All Access.
If you’re happy to pay £28.99 a month for 24 months and can pass their credit checks, Xbox All Access is pretty good value. As well as a brand new Xbox series X, you will also have full access to Game Pass Ultimate which normally costs £10.99 per month.
Good morning, Xbox hunters!
Welcome to Tuesday’s Xbox stock tracking liveblog.
Today we’re tracking every UK retailer at once for any sign of Microsoft’s elusive black cuboid, to bring you live Xbox restock updates as they happen.
If you’re on the hunt for an Xbox on this February morning, stick with us to be the first to know when the console drops. Ready? Let’s go.
Xbox stock tracker, signing off
That’s all from us today. It’s been quiet on the Xbox series X stock front but we’ll be sure to keep you posted throughout February on all the latest stock drops that we can expect.
Here are some steps you can take to ensure you’ll be at the front of the queue the next time the Xbox series X is in stock:
- Register an account at each of the retailers that stock the Xbox series X. They’re listed in the main article above.
- Ensure your correct payment details are saved in your browser on desktop, or on Google Pay or Apple Pay on your phone.
- Are you a BT customer, or know somebody who is? Register your interest on the BT site to get exclusive access to BT’s next drop.
- Sign up for a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, in case the retailer makes its next Xbox drop a Prime-exclusive.
- Download each retailer’s app (if they have one) and add the Xbox series X to your wish list or “save for later” list.
- When the console drops, use the link in your wish list to add the Xbox to your trolley or basket – this usually has a higher success rate than navigating through the website.
- Keep note of the prices of bundles to ensure you’re getting a good deal. Rounding up, the console itself is £450, controllers are £50, the official headset is £90, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs £11 per month. Newly released game are £60, but retailers usually bundle older games with the console.
- The pay-as-you-go Xbox All Access programme is good value for money, so long as you don’t already have a Game Pass subscription.
- Don’t buy a console on social media, these are always scams.
Where can you buy a PS5?
One small consolation for the bigwigs at Xbox is that their biggest rival is also facing serious supply chain issues. The PlayStation 5 is in high demand but it’s a little easier to find on the shelves than the Xbox series X.
We have a good idea of which retailers are most likely to restock Sony’s next-generation next, but you still have to be quick to grab one when they appear.
Follow our PS5 stock tracking liveblog for more updates on new PS5 stock as it arrives.
‘Rainbow Six Extraction’ review
Looking for a new game to play on your Xbox series X? Rainbow Six Extraction is the follow-up to the popular competitive shooter Rainbow Six Siege. Rather than fighting other players online, teams must work together to combat an alien threat using operators and weapons featured in Siege.
In our review, we said “When Extraction plays well, it plays excellently. That’s no doubt that, in part due to the strong foundations that helped to define Siege as an incredibly detailed first-person shooter, and by scaling back to focus on a co-operative experience, Extraction has done well to retain the look and, more importantly, the feel of its competitive counterpart while carving out its own niche.”
The game is available on Xbox Game Pass so it’s a great way to try before you buy (£47.99, Game.co.uk). Read our review in full to find out more about Rainbow Six Extraction.
‘Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’ pre-order details
Are Elden Ring and Dying Light 2 a bit too grizzly for your liking? If you’re looking for something more family-friendly then you can do a lot worse than TT Games’s Lego series. They’ve been around since 2005 and combine fun slapstick humour with huge franchises such as Harry Potter, Indiana Jones and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Now they’re retreading familiar ground with an updated take on Lego Star Wars. This new title will feature all nine of the films from Phantom Menace up until The Rise of Skywalker with hundreds of playable characters.
If you pre-order the game from Smyths Toys (£49.99, Smythstoys.com) you can also get your hands on a free Lego toy as an added bonus. Find out more about the latest Lego Star Wars game.
Which games will be on Game Pass in February 2022?
With each new month, Xbox continues to release new and classic titles onto its subscription service for a monthly fee through Game Pass Ultimate (£3.99, Argos.co.uk). So which games will we be seeing added to the service in February? Here’s a list of the titles that will make its way onto the service:
- Dreamscaper, 3 February
- Edge of Eternity, 10 February
- Total War: Warhammer 3, 17 February (PC Only)
- Shredders, February 2022
Find out more about our favourite Xbox Game Pass Ultimate titles.
Nintendo Switch OLED review
If handheld gaming is more your thing then check out our review of the Nintendo Switch OLED. The console features an OLED display for the first time, which is larger than before and produces punchier colours and deeper blacks. There’s also a redesigned kickstand and double the internal storage of its predecessor.
Our reviewer said of the £309.99 console: “The larger display is fantastic and playing games in handheld mode is an absolute joy. The kickstand feels so solid and makes us never want to look at that little toggle on the back of the original Switch ever again...this is absolutely the best version of the console yet.” Read our full review to find out more.
