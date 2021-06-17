✕ Close PS5 Launch – Play Has No Limits

Update: Game and Amazon could drop today. Read on for more information.

The PS5 console may have been released more than six months ago, but if you’re a gamer you’ll know how hard it has been to get your hands on the device.

Restock issues have been plaguing Sony since the initial reveal, and despite stores reopening in April in the UK as lockdown measures lift, it’s still almost impossible to secure a console in-store (and still not easy online).

In fact, it’s become so difficult for people to get their hands on a PS5 that it’s spawned a whole Twitter community of stock trackers, as well as a 24,500-strong community of Redditors all trying to nab the console before it sells out again.

But, it’s not all bad news; the restock landscape has started to improve in recent weeks. Last month we enjoyed some of the biggest PS5 drops yet, as every major retailer released consoles, including a 20,000-strong drop from Game. June is shaping up to be similar, and while yesterday was somewhat slower, with rumoured drops from Argos and Asda failing to materialise, today is thought to be more promising.

We’re here to help you get your hands on the coveted Playstation by keeping an eye on all major retailers, as well as offering the latest details on any rumoured releases. Follow along live so you don’t miss out.

Show latest update 1623915614 WhatSony PlayStation 5 console restocks are coming up today? Good morning PS5 seekers! It’s been another disappointing night for those staying up for the Argos drop, with the PS5 failing to materialise on the retailer’s virtual shelves yet again. It’s last chance saloon, Argos, you’ve got one more night to show up! Amazon could potentially drop any second now – if not, then it’s likely we could see a drop during Prime Day. Game could hopefully drop after 9am this morning. As usual, we’ll keep you updated with more information as and when it comes in. Alex Lee 17 June 2021 08:40 1623859236 A recap of today’s PS5 restock events: Argos PS5 restock tonight? It’s been a bit quiet on the restock front here today, with no Amazon or Asda restock taking place. Hopefully we’ll see an Amazon drop tomorrow, seeing as it’s Prime Day next week. It’s unlikely that the retailer will have a restock during the shopping event. Argos, however ,is expected to have a drop tonight between 1am and 3am – we hope for all our sakes it’s 1am and not 3am. You can buy both the disc edition (£449.99, Argos.co.uk) and the digital edition (£359.99, Argos.co.uk). Check stock on the Argos website. Good luck, and let’s hope the restock happens tonight! If not, we’ll see you here tomorrow morning. Alex Lee 16 June 2021 17:00 1623857259 Sony PlayStation’s VR 2 is slated for a 2022 release Although you might not have been able to get a PS5 just yet, you’re also going to have to wait a slightly bit longer for another Sony gadget. According to a report from Bloomberg, the successor to the PlayStation VR will be released in time for Christmas next year. It’s still a while away, but hopefully by that time, the chip shortage will have been resolved and you’ll have a PS5 safely inside your home. Sony has already confirmed that the PS VR 2 will have a higher resolution and a wider field of view. We look forward to seeing it in the flesh. Alex Lee 16 June 2021 16:27 1623855089 Game PS5 bundles rumoured to drop tomorrow morning Game is rumoured to drop the PS5 and a selection of PS5 bundles tomorrow morning between 9:40am and 10am according to the @PS5Instant Twitter account. We can’t confirm this ourselves so don’t take it as gospel, but the retailer usually drops between 9am and 11am – so you should be keeping an eye on the page around that time anyway. The retailer has listed some new Ratchet & Clank bundles, with the cheapest costing £519.98 (Game.co.uk). We’ll let you know as soon as the PS5 goes live on the retailer’s website. Alex Lee 16 June 2021 15:51 1623853056 Direct links to the Game PS5 and PS5 digital edition consoles Thanks to Joe Ollett, an independent PS5 stock tracker on Twitter, we already have some direct links that will take you directly to the PS5 disc edition and the PS5 digital edition pre-order pages on Game. Note: You won’t be able to buy the console until it goes live, however, but it’s expected to go live tomorrow morning. As soon as the consoles go live, click on one of the links discovered by Ollett below, and you’ll be taken straight onto the page. Better yet, have the page up before the console goes live tomorrow morning and see if clicking pre-order works. If not, you may have to just refresh the page. Alex Lee 16 June 2021 15:17 1623852219 When was the last AO PS5 console restock? AO last had a drop on Friday , so it’s unlikely the retailer will have another drop this week. That’s not to say you can’t prepare yourself, however. There’s a little trick to getting the PS5 from AO.co.uk when the PS5 is live, discovered in previous drops by the @PS5StockAlertUK Twitter account. It takes a little bit of effort, but many people have seen success using it when the console is live but showing “out of stock”. Note: This will only work when the PS5 product page is live on AO and you’ll need to be using Google Chrome. When the PS5 product page is live, copy the PS5’s product ID and save it somewhere safe. Navigate to a random item on AO’s website. Right-click on the ‘Buy now’ button on the random item and click ‘Inspect element’. In the element inspector, replace the product’s ID with the PS5’s product ID. Click ‘Buy now’. You can test this out with any item on AO’s website if you want a bit of practice before the next drop. There’s no estimated drop date for the next restock just yet, but we’ll let you know if we hear more. Alex Lee 16 June 2021 15:03 1623851431 New Game PS5 bundles just listed It appears Game is still set to drop new PS5 bundles tomorrow. The retailer has just updated its bundles page with new Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart bundles. The PS5 with a copy of Rift Apart costs £519.98 (Game.co.uk). More expesnive bundles include Ratchet & Clank, with an additional dualsense controller, a cap and a copy of Spider-Man: Miles Morales – in a variety of different price combinations. The restock is expected to happen between 9am and 10am tomorrow morning. We’ll let you know as soon as it happens. Alex Lee 16 June 2021 14:50 1623848521 Hades is coming to the PS5 and PS4 in August (ShopTo) Hades is finally coming to the PS4 and PS5! The visually-stunning dungeon crawler game, first released on PC and the Nintendo Switch, received several Game of the Year awards in 2020. It will be released on 13 August – a fitting date for a Hades launch. You can currently pre-order the game for £22.85 from ShopTo. It’s been reduced from £24.99 (Shopto.net). Hopefully the retailer will drop the PS5 next. Pre-order now Alex Lee 16 June 2021 14:02 1623844097 Will there be a Smyths Toys PS5 console restock tomorrow? Smyths Toys had a PS5 restock last week, but could it be about to have another one? While none of the PS5 stock trackers are predicting a drop at Smyths, you start reading into every possible little detail when you’re hunting PS5s. Smyths’ website has just gone down for maintenance, so could this mean the retailer is gearing up for a PS5 drop? Our Spidey senses are tingling, even though our logical brain says no – Smyths is just performing some website maintenance. Either way, we’ll be on the lookout for any potential drops. Alex Lee 16 June 2021 12:48 1623839761 On the hunt for an Xbox Series X as well? The PS5 still hasn’t dropped yet, with Amazon and Asda disappointing us to no end, but it’s not the only console which is ludicrously hard to secure. Microsoft’s Xbox Series X is just as elusive. Finding a retailer with stock is quite the challenge and requires luck as well as research. To give you a helping hand, we’ve got an up-to-date guide on how you can get your hands on the Xbox Series X, detailing every retailer that has previously had stock or offered pre-orders. We’re always refreshing it with the latest information on when new consoles are expected to come in, so check it regularly for restock updates: On the hunt for an Xbox Series X? Here’s when retailers expect more stock Find out when the Xbox Series X is back in stock at Amazon and where to buy the new console from John Lewis, Smyths and Very Alex Lee 16 June 2021 11:36 Newer 1 / 5 Older

