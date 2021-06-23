This week we’ve already seen drops from Very, Asda, Game and Smyths Toys, with more rumoured to follow (The Independent)

The PS5 console was released more than six months ago, but no one could have predicted how hard it would be to get your hands on the device.

Restock issues have been plaguing Sony since the initial reveal, and despite stores reopening in April in the UK as lockdown measures lift, it’s still almost impossible to secure a console in-store (and still not easy online).

In fact, it’s become so difficult for people to get their hands on a PS5 that it’s spawned a whole Twitter community of stock trackers, as well as a 24,500-strong community of Redditors all trying to nab the console before it sells out again.

But, it’s not all bad news; the restock landscape has started to improve in recent weeks. While June hasn’t brought the monster drops we had in April, this week we’ve already seen a lengthy drop at Very, a restock at Asda, and even in-person drops at Game and Smyths Toys. There’s plenty of rumoured drops on the horizon, too.

Still searching? We’re here to help you get your hands on the coveted Playstation by keeping an eye on all major retailers, as well as offering the latest details on any rumoured releases. Follow along live so you don’t miss out.

Smyths Toys PS5 restock came and went in a blink of an eye Show latest update 1624435041 PS5 Smyths Toys: Could it start taking in-store PS5 pre-orders? We can’t verify this one, but a Smyths Toys store has allegedly put this sign up in its window, suggesting that the retailer will start taking pre-orders for the PS5 console. We aren’t too sure what store this is, but customers have begun calling in on their local stores to see if it’s true, and sadly employees seem surprised about this news. We’ll update you if we hear any more information. Smyths has just had a PS5 drop, and it may still be dropping slowly in some locations. The bulk of the consoles have likely now all sold out, however. Alex Lee 23 June 2021 08:57 1624434243 Smyths Toys PS5 restock came and went in a blink of an eye Smyths has just had a restock of the PS5 disc edition (£449.99, Smythstoys.com), but it sold out within two minutes. Some happy customers did manage to secure the console, while others received the dreaded out of stock alert just as they were paying. We hope some of you did too. We’ll let you know about any other drops – the retailer is reportedly preparing to take pre-orders in-store very soon. We’re hopefully going to see Amazon drop the PS5 console next, potentially with that Ratchet & Clank bundle. Alex Lee 23 June 2021 08:44 1624433211 What PS5 restocks can we expect today? Good morning PS5 hunters! While we’ve been off gallivanting in the world of Amazon Prime Day deals over the past couple of days, over in the land of PS5 restocks, things have been bountiful. Very is quickly becoming one of our favourite PS5 stockists, with a PS5 restock lasting a whole four hours yesterday before selling out at the retailer. Earlier in the day, we had a smaller drop at Asda. While we didn’t get a restock on Prime Day, Amazon could be dropping the console today. Alex Lee 23 June 2021 08:26

