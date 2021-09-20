✕ Close Microsoft’s great showing at Gamescom 2021

Almost a full year after it launched, the Xbox series X is still reliably sold out everywhere in the UK. Supply chain problems have slowed production of the new console to a crawl, leaving shoppers wondering where to buy the new Xbox.

The less powerful Xbox series S is more readily available to buy online, but the more advanced Xbox series X sells out within seconds of new stock appearing. Knowing when and where the Xbox will be restocked is key to getting hold of one.

If you want to know where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, you’ve come to the right place. Our stock tracking liveblog will update you with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates and milestone events.

Show latest update 1632123793 When did Argos last restock the Xbox series X? Argos hasn’t restocked the Xbox online in weeks, and has sailed right past every predicted restock date. We’ve heard rumours of some in-store restocks happening at random spots around the country, but it’s been almost two months since the retailer last any stock on the site. The best way to buy an Xbox series X from Argos is through the app. Add the console to your wish list, which lets you slip the Xbox into your basket in advance for a speedy checkout when the time comes. Steve Hogarty 20 September 2021 08:43 1632123080 Where is the Xbox series X in stock right now? Right now, the Xbox series X is sold out everywhere. So let’s start poking around a few retailers and rating their chances of restocking the Xbox today, shall we? First up we’ve got AO, which last restocked the Xbox series X on Friday, 17 September, when it sold the console as part of a rather expensive bundle costing £614. It was pricey enough that shoppers hesitated, which kept the restock going for a good 45 minutes. Such a recent restock means AO is unlikely to receive another allocation of Xboxes soon. We’ll keep tabs on the retailer all the same, but we think your best chance of finding an Xbox right now is to look elsewhere. Steve Hogarty 20 September 2021 08:31 1632121859 Follow the liveblog for the latest Xbox stock alerts Good morning, Xbox hunters! Welcome to this week’s Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog, where we’ll be monitoring UK retailers for sightings and rumoured of Microsoft’s elusive new console. The Xbox can appear without warning and sells out almost instantly, so we’re here to bring you live stock updates as they happen to give you the best chance of grabbing one. Steve Hogarty 20 September 2021 08:10 Newer 1 / 1 Older

