Next has a reputation for throwing impressive sales, hosting four seasonal events each year where it offers up to 70 per cent off categories including womenswear, menswear, children’s, baby, home and furniture. And now its 2021 event has officially started.

As one of the most anticipated sales of them all, Next traditionally sees thousands of eager shoppers swarm to bricks-and-mortar stores to line up ahead of the doors opening at 5am.

But this year the sale is going to look a little different. Even the most eager of shoppers will be enjoying a lie in because the retailer will not be opening its stores on Boxing Day.

Whether you want to add some warm weather essentials to your wardrobe, treat your kids to some new pyjamas or redecorate your home with stylish new furniture, the event is the perfect chance to snap up a bargain. And we’ve got the lowdown.

What’s included in the Next Boxing Day sale 2021

Next is a go-to destination for everything from clothing to homeware, and it stocks a stellar line-up of brands including The North Face, Mango and more. It’s currently offering up to 50 per cent off selected items, and we couldn’t be more excited.

While you can’t click on individual product links, you can compare the price history of an item thanks to a nifty feature on its website, which is particularly helpful for making sure you really are bagging a bargain.

In terms of its homeware, there are huge savings to be had on soft furnishings, including a natural jute rug which has been discounted handsomely from £75 to £28.

Meanwhile, its baby range is equally as impressive, with whopping discounts to be had on babygrows, footwear and sleepbags.

Next also has a great collection of celebrity collaboration lines, including with Emma Willis, with offers on its basics, as well as occasionwear.

As for its menswear, you can secure a discount on labels such as Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein and Nike. Owing to the sale’s huge popularity, we’d recommend beating the crowds and getting your shopping lists ticked off early.

When does the Next Boxing Day sale start?

With Next stores closed on Boxing Day, shoppers had been left wondering what it would mean for the retail giant’s mammoth sale.

The good news is that the retailer has kickstarted things online on Christmas Eve, while the sale will begin in-store on Monday 27 December instead, with the majority of stores opening at 6am. Head to the Next website to find your nearest store and check specific opening times.

Is Next open on Boxing Day 2021?

Traditionally, Next opens the doors of all its physical stores bright and early on Boxing Day to kickstart its sale, but this year it’s making a big change.

With Christmas falling on a weekend, Next has confirmed it will close all its stores in England, Wales and Northern Ireland on Boxing Day for the first time in years.

This is because Boxing Day falls on a Sunday, which means that any stores which do open are subject to shorter trading hours and can be open for no longer than six consecutive hours between 10am and 6pm.

Next isn’t alone in its decision. Several other high street stores are closing on Boxing Day too, including Aldi, Sainsbury’s, M&S and Home Bargains.

