Save on spa days with Virgin Experience
Whether you’re looking for a relaxing weekend away or a spa day, we’ve found two great offers from Virgin Experience.
Weekend spa break with dinner for two: Was £411, now £299, Virginexperiencedays.co.uk
Enjoy a two-day spa break with dinner in Berkshire and save nearly 30 per cent. For £299, you’ll be served breakfast each morning and a three-course dinner on one of the evenings. And if you fancy a nosy around, the hotel’s within easy reach of the Downton Abbey setting.
Spa day with deep tissue massage at Bannatyne health club: Was £60, now £40, Virginexperiencedays.co.uk
Invest in some well-deserved me time by heading to one of 41 Bannatyne Health Clubs across the UK, with full access to the spa facilities including the pool, sauna, steam room and relaxation area. Get treated to a 30-minute deep tissue back massage and a £5 voucher to spend on the day.
The best discounts on Nintendo Switch consoles right now
Since the original console launched in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has been incredibly popular with gamers of all ages and, as such, Switch deals are extremely hard to come by.
However, if you’ve got your heart set on a Nintendo Switch or a Nintendo Switch lite and you want to save some cash wherever you can, we’ve managed to find some savings on the consoles, accessories and games that are well worth having on your radar.
Nintendo Switch neon red and blue: Was £299.99, now £274.98, Amazon.co.uk
One of the most recognisable games consoles out there, this package includes the device and Switch dock in black and the contrasting Joy-Con controllers that allow for individual or two-player action. From long car journeys to commuting, play on the go with up to nine hours of battery life.
Nintendo Switch lite grey: Was £199.99, now £188.99, Amazon.co.uk
Dedicated to handheld play wherever you are, the Nintendo Switch lite is a more affordable and lightweight console. With its 5.5in touchscreen and up to seven hours battery life, it’s perfect for gaming on the go. The resolution is even the same as on the original Switch.
Enhance your viewing experience with these Now deals
With the Premier League underway, there’s no better time to upgrade your streaming channels and Now is offering a great deal on a sports membership that includes a three-month boost. Stream the biggest football moments plus international cricket, F1, golf and more for just £25 a month for 10 months, reduced from £33.99.
Or, save 50 per cent on a cinema membership and pay £4.99 a month for six months. Watch award-winning movies, Sky originals, classics and enjoy new premieres every single day. Happy streaming!
We’ve got your dinner sorted with these Dominos deals
Whether you’re recovering from the weekend or simply want to satisfy a craving, Dominos is a classic for good reason – and the only thing better than pizza is saving money on pizza.
Right now, you can enjoy 30 per cent off when spending £45 or more online and entering the code “YTXSNDWB” at checkout. Or, save 30 per cent on orders over £25 via Voucher Codes by entering “LZVRQTRE”.
Want a tablet upgrade? We’ve found the biggest discounts on Apple iPads
It’s been 11 years since Apple launched the iPad and it remains one of the most popular tablets to invest in. But they don’t come cheap and the retail giant rarely takes part in sales events. Luckily for you, we’ve got you covered on the best discounts right now.
Apple iPad pro, 12.9in: Was £1,069, now £829.40, Amazon.co.uk
You can enjoy a saving of nearly 20 per cent on Apple’s iPad pro with Amazon’s latest reduction. Though a slightly older model, the iPad was praised in our review of the best tablets, with our technology critic noting that “the design is the same as last year,” and that it still “looks amazing”.
Apple iPad, 10.2in: Was £399.97, now £319.97, Laptopsdirect.co.uk
Similarly to Apple’s other tablets, this eighth-generation original iPad has been designed with ease of use and versatility at the fore. With a crystal clear 10.2in retina display, you can connect it to an Apple Pencil (£119, Apple.com) and a smart keyboard (was £99, now £85, Very.co.uk), which only adds to its appeal.
We found the cheapest Apple iPads
Whether it’s a mini or a pro, there’s always a discount to be had and we’ve found the cheapest and best Apple iPad sale at Amazon and Laptops Direct
Raise a glass to these champagnes deals for August 2021
Want bubbles for every occasion at purse-friendly prices? We’ve found the best deals on champagnes to snap up right now, whether it’s an anniversary, a birthday, job promotion or you’re already stocking up the cabinets for Christmas.
Laurent-Perrier brut NV magnum, 12%, 150cl: Was £86, now £64.50, Waitrose.com
Splashing out on a bottle of Laurent-Perrier is the perfect way to celebrate an anniversary with a partner, or to mark a friend or family member’s birthday. Infused with hints of citrus and stone fruit, it’s been aged for three years and has a pretty impressive saving – what better time to indulge?
Taittinger brut prestige rose, 75cl: Was £40, now £34.99, Asda.com
This Taittinger brut prestige rosé has notes of red summer fruits, wild strawberry and raspberry, for an elegant but flavourful palette. Asda recommends this as “the perfect summer aperitif” and suggests to pair it with fruit-based desserts and cheeses.
The best broadband deals
Whether working from home or streaming media, there’s no denying the importance of broadband in our day-to-day lives – but tariffs are an increasingly costly. As such, we’re on hand with our handy comparison tool that helps you find out the best broadband deal in your area.
Whether it’s EE, BT, Sky or Virgin Media, there’s an offer for you. Make sure you read our broadband buying guide, too, for all the information you need when choosing a provider.
Book lovers, Amazon’s Kindle daily deals start from 99p
Amazon’s always reliable for a great deal and one of its best is on Kindle books, with selected titles reduced every single day. From British classics and historical fiction to romance novels and memoirs, there’s something for everyone in Amazon’s extensive online library. Here’s what we’re adding to our reading list.
‘Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind’ by Yuvol Noah Harari, published by Vintage Digital: Was £10.99, now £1.99, Amazon.co.uk
A nonfiction bestseller, Sapiens is a deep dive into everything we know about being human and how we got here. Engaging and informative, Harari’s tome is an accessible way into the history of our species.
‘The Weekend’ by Charlotte Wood, published by Weidenfeld & Nicolson: Was £8.99, now £4.99, Amazon.co.uk
Cited as one of the books of the summer, Wood’s novel explores the lifelong friendship between four women. When one of the group unexpectedly dies, the grieving women gather for one last weekend at their late friend’s beach house where the ground shifts dangerously between the remaining three.
We’ve found the cheapest SIM-only deals
The best way to avoid expensive monthly phone bills is to keep your handset at the end of your contract and get a cheap SIM-only deal instead.
The largest UK network providers – Vodafone, Three, O2 and EE – all offer competitively priced deals for your mobile.
One of the cheapest deals we’ve found is from Three, which is currently offering six months half price for 8GB of data, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts (£5, Three.co.uk).
