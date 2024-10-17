Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Babyliss hot brush has been the talk of social media ever since Matilda Djerf put 80s bouncy blow outs back on everyone’s hair radar. The year was 2021, everyone was lusting after the feathery, voluminous style and – with the £450+ Dyson airwrap at its height – praying for a low cost curling alternative.

Come November, the Babyliss 9000 hot brush (was £130, now £50, Lookfantastic.com) had dawned on our hair horizons and, three years on, we’re still just as obsessed with the tool, with one TikToker dubbing it “the best hair tool [they’ve] ever tried”.

The device is actually cordless so will serve you just as well on a flight as it will from the comfort of your own home and – now this is the real clincher – its currently reduced by a whopping 72 per cent, bringing it down from £130 to £50. Keep reading for all the details, including how to shop now.

BaByliss 9000 cordless hot brush: Was £130, now £50, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Lookfantastic )

What’s so fascinating about this styler? Well, it features three temperature settings up to a max of 180C, takes seconds to reach said temperature and features a ceramic barrel for smooth, sleek results. It also has an auto-safety shut-off (ideal for those of us who worry about forgetting to turn off tools every time we leave the house) and comes with a two-year guarantee.

Featuring in our round up of the best hot brushes, our reviewer enjoyed how “you can use it for 40 minutes without any cables getting in the way,” as well as commenting that “the LED light at the base of the wand helpfully indicates the battery life”.

They also found that it produced the best long-lasting curls on its 180C setting and, as far as the appearance of those curls: “It delivers a lovely bounce – especially on the ends – and gives that salon blow-dried look within minutes,” our tester wrote. What more could you want?

