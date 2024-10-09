Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Boots star gifts are one of the best shopping phenomenons to come out of the Christmas countdown, so to say I was excited to learn of a star gift partnership with The Ordinary would be an understatement.

Luckily, I got an exclusive first look and can reveal that this week’s star gift is The Ordinary’s the hydrate and brighten set, which is now half-price. The bundle includes an impressive roster of products – so much so, I wouldn’t be surprised if it sells out at lightning speed.

What is included? Well, you’ll be treated to five full-size items, all of which deserve their own spot in The Ordinary’s skincare hall of fame; in fact, one of them – the hyaluronic acid (£15.50, Boots.com) sells every minute, according to Body+Soul.

If you’re looking to supercharge your skincare routine and are interested to see if this is worth your money, keep reading for my full review.

How I tested

open image in gallery We got to work testing the products on our skin at home ( Lucy Smith )

With a cleanser, exfoliating AHA, eye treatment, face serum and moisturiser herein, I set about reviewing the products together as a full face routine, noting their feel both initially and long-term on the skin, how they were packaged and overall efficacy. Scroll on for my verdict.