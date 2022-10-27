Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s no secret that Holly Willoughby’s This Morning outfits have fast become a major talking point, earning her a legion of fans and followers on her daily hashtag #hwstyle.

Already this week, Holly has proved she knows a thing or two about fashion. Yesterday, she introduced us to our new favourite tweed mini skirt from Sandro. As for today’s look, if you’re after an autumn wardrobe refresh, Holly is delivering even more style inspiration.

For the show – which will see her and co-presenter Phillip Schofield meet English trainspotter and social media personality Francis Bourgeois – she’s paired skinny-fit black trousers from Sézane with an & Other Stories frilled silk blouse, which features a heart polka-dot print – and we’re dotty about it.

The ensemble screams autumn chic, and is ideal if you’re in a workwear wardrobe rutt. So, if you want to emulate Holly’s look, you’re in luck, because we’ve tracked down where to buy her exact ensemble. Read on to find out where to snap up her outfit for today’s show.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

For Thursday’s This Morning show, Holly Willoughby wore a £120 frilled silk blouse from & Other Stories with a £95 pair of trousers from one of our favourite French brands: Sézane.

& Other Stories frilled silk blouse: £120

(& Other Stories)

If you’re dotty for a polka-dot print, you’re going to love this silk shirt. It features frilled detailing at the collar and upper buttons, and will undoubtedly become a linchpin in your wardrobe. Owing to the fact it’s made from silk, it’s likely to fall nicely and have a luxury feel.

Buy now

Sézane Clara trousers: £95

(Sézane)

Sézane is one of our favourite French fashion brands. The Clara trousers have a high-waist fit and a side zip closure, and they look as those they’ll be particularly flattering. The ideal pair to have in your wardrobe. Thanks for the tip off, Holly.

Buy now

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe, rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red magazine in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally”. She added: “For a long time, I was pretty clueless.” However, her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles, in our opinion.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Whiteman was previously an assistant to Smith, who is now based in Sydney.

Smith is often credited with having engineered Holly Willoughby’s transformation to a national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine. “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying: ‘I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up’.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Peksah has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair include Batiste dry shampoo, T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£23.20, Lookfantastic.com).

Willoughby is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador and shared a clip of herself dying her own hair, using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range, during lockdown, if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in southwest London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

