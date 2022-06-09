And just like that, it was the collaboration we didn’t know we needed this season: Manolo Blahnik for Birkenstock. Now, a second drop has been announced and it’s promising to be even more stylish than the first.

The German shoe brand reached new heights in 2020 when its sandals and clogs became the unsung heroes of lockdown, with everyone from Reese Witherspoon to the Beckhams donning theirs on countless occasions. And its popularity is showing no signs of waning.

This may just explain why Manolo Blahnik became the latestfashion house to join Birkenstock’s luxury roster, following in the footsteps of Dior, Jil Sander and Valentino.

It’s the Spanish designer’s expertise in footwear that makes this one particularly exciting. Pivoting from its signature heels, Blahnik has fused high fashion and creative design with quality and function, leaving us with the most glamorous Birkenstock capsule collection we thought we’d seen to date. That was until its latest collaboration was announced.

The new Rodra sandal in polka dot (Birkenstock)

Whether you prefer the Arizonas, or, like Blahnik, you’re partial to the Bostons, they’ve seen another serious update: think plush suede in a black and white polka dot finish or Blahnik’s signature PVC material, a mainstay in his collections since the Seventies. And this time, there’s a new sandal silhouette thrown into the mix: the Rodra. Boasting a similar design to the Arizonas but with a cross-strap style, it’s opulence designed for the poolside.

Compared to the first collection’s rich blue and fuchsia velvet or classic black leather with jewelled embellishments, the second drop is markedly more minimalist and understated.

If this sounds like something you cannot wait to get your hands on, read on for everything there is to know about the latest collaboration.

Manolo Blahnik x Birkenstock: From £495, Manoloblahnik.com

(Birkenstock)

Release date: 23 June

Available at: 1774.com and Manoloblahnik.com

1774.com and Manoloblahnik.com Prices: Yet to be confirmed, but the last collection was between £495 to £560

Combining Blahnik’s signature design with the comfort of Birkenstocks, the four-strong capsule collection includes a brand new take on the cult-favourite Boston clogs, now reimagined in a luxurious and gaudy (in all the right ways) black and white polka dot design. The bold design embodies Blahnik’s signature style.

The Arizona sandal is also back, either crafted in a black or white finished PVC. This cool, transparent style is reminiscent of Blahnik’s instantly recognisable 1970’s designs.

(Birkenstock)

And for the collaboration’s latest drop, a brand new style has been added to the line up. The Rodra sandal comes in the same playful black and white polka dot print, with the wide cross straps adding an elegant touch.

As you’d expect from the designer, the shoes feature eye-catching and glamorous details and will cost between £495 and £560. The hard bit is to choose whether to go for the reimagined PVC Arizona, the Boston or the new Rodra, not to mention which print and design. But whichever one you choose, they’ll arrive in a polka dot shoebox and dust bag, staying true to Manolo Blahnik’s standard styling.

Luckily there’s not got long to wait as the new line is set to drop on 23 June. But with the first launch being an instant sellout success, you’ll want to be quick investing in a pair for yourself.

To make sure you stay in the know, we’d recommend signing up to receive email notifications directly from the Manolo Blahnik website.

