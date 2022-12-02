As the nights draw in and evenings spent snuggled on the sofa become ever more tempting, it’s time for a lowdown on the best Sky TV has to offer. From exclusive television series, to Sky Movies, Premier League football and Formula One, there’s never been a better time to become a Sky customer.

And it isn’t just the content itself that’s worthy of your attention. Sky has a whole bunch of exciting ways to watch, from the new Sky Stream with over 30,000 shows streaming to your TV, to the Sky Glass 4K TV that doesn’t need a satellite dish, and the Sky Q box, there’s something for everyone.

What to watch on Sky this winter

This winter, TV fans are spoilt for choice with new dramas from Sky. This England sees Oscar winner Kenneth Branagh transform into the role of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a series that retells the story of the UK’s battle with the coronavirus pandemic and Johnson’s turbulent tenure at Number 10.

Then there’s the second series of Gangs of London, exclusive to Sky Atlantic and starring Sope Dìrísù and Michelle Fairley. Set a year on from the death of Sean Wallace at the end of the first series, the story sees brutal gang leader Koba bid for a complete monopoly over London’s drug trade.

Sky is also set to celebrate the 2022 World Cup, with a season of sporting fun in the form of Rob & Ramesh vs The World Cup, Got, Got Need, and the return of Fantasy Football. Meanwhile, comedy lovers can look forward to seeing award-winning Sheridan Smith star in Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything.

Say hello to Sky Stream

If you’re not in the market, for a new TV, but still want to enjoy hit Sky shows like I Hate Suzie Too, Brassic and House of The Dragon, how about the power of Sky Q in a tiny, wireless box? That’s where the new Sky Stream comes in, thanks to its compact dimensions and TV streaming over Wi-Fi.

Sky Stream offers the same access to Sky TV as the Q box and Glass TV, plus the ability to record, pause and rewind live TV, and access all of your favourite streaming applications like Netflix and BBC iPlayer, all over a wifi connection. No cables and no satellite dish required. It even comes with Sky’s voice-controlled remote, which gives instant access to your favourite TV shows with a simple voice command.

Once you’ve logged into all of your streaming services, there’s no more need to jump between iPlayer, Netflix, Disney+ and others. This is because, with SkyStream, content from all of your streaming apps appears in the same place, making it easy to see what’s new across every service. What’s more, with Sky’s Smart Search system you can quickly find the show you’re looking for, even if you don’t know which channel or streaming app it’s on. Just search for the show by name, and you’ll be taken right to it.

Sky Stream is designed to work with your existing internet provider, but is also available with Sky Broadband.

Don’t know what to watch? Ask the TV

Sky Stream comes with a remote control that has its own integrated microphone. If you’re stuck for what to watch, just press the blue button and ask the remote: “What should I watch?”. Sky Stream will then serve up a selection of trending content to pick from.

The remote also acts as a handy way to search for programmes when you can’t remember what channel they’re on. Just ask Sky Stream to play the show, and it’ll find it. No need to search through every channel and streaming service.

Sky Glass is the smarter TV

There’s more to Sky than set-top boxes and satellite dishes – and that’s where Sky Glass comes in. This is a television with Sky built in, and which connects to your internet connection instead of a dish, so it’s even easier to set up and get started.

Sky Glass doesn’t look like the generic TVs you’re used to. It’s available in five distinct colours – ceramic white, dusty pink, racing green, ocean blue, anthracite black – and features a premium metal design with chamfered edges and an integrated sound bar with support for 360-degree Dolby Atmos sound.

The Sky Glass TV has an Ultra HD resolution and comes in three screen size options of 43in, 55in and 65in. It’s even the world’s first TV to be certified CarbonNeutral, just like Sky Stream. All of your apps are in one place, hundreds of hours of TV can be recorded at the touch of a button, and content is summoned with voice commands.

Entertainment made easy with Sky Q

Sky Q brings you all of the latest TV, movies and even all of your favourite streaming services, from Netflix and YouTube, to Prime Video, Spotify and Apple TV, right to your television.

All you need is for a Sky engineer to install a satellite dish, if your property doesn’t already have one, then plug that into your shiny new Sky Q box and hook the box up to your TV or home cinema system with an HDMI cable.

The Sky Q box has the power to record, pause and even rewind live television, so you’ll never miss a goal again. Meanwhile, the series link function makes it easy to store an entire series of your favourite TV show, to watch back whenever you like, and the Sky Q box has enough space to record 500 hours of TV. This cleverness can be expanded across multiple rooms in your home, thanks to Sky Multiscreen. Install a wireless Sky Q Mini box, and you can pause live TV in one room, then continue watching in another, all without missing a moment.

Sky TV offers over 40 channels in crystal-clear HD, and there’s even a selection of Ultra HD content with High Dynamic Range (HDR), making colours more vibrant and blacks even deeper.

