10 Black Friday deals you need to see, from jewellery to tech

Calling all deal-hunters, Black Friday is finally here. For the uninitiated, this means all your favourite brands and retailers slashing the price of big-ticket items.

Owing to the sheer number of deals made available during the shopping bonanza it can feel overwhelming, with huge discounts on everything from tech to jewellery.

Luckily, that’s where this guide comes in, it’s here where you’ll find 10 of the top Black Friday discounts from some of your favourite brands, including Anker, Mac, Mejuri, Eufy and so many more.

To make sure you don’t miss out on a seriously impressive saving, keep reading for all of the Black Friday highlights. Happy shopping! This guide is an advertisement feature paid for by featured brands.

Anker 623 magnetic wireless charger, Anker.com

(Anker)

Make sure your iPhone and AirPods never run out of charge with this wireless charger. Designed to charge the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, as well as AirPods and other compatible earbuds at a blazing-fast speed. The magnets snap into place to ensure perfect alignment and secure hold of your devices for a stable and efficient charge, every time. If this sounds like something you need in your tech bounty, luckily for you we’ve got you an exclusive discount code – by entering “INDY623” at the checkout, you’ll benefit from a whopping 30 per cent saving until 4 December.

Shop Black Friday tech deals at Anker.com now

Buy now

MAC Cosmetics macstack mascara: Was £26, now £20.50, maccosmetics.co.uk

(MAC Cosmetics)

Popular make-up brand Mac is of couse taking part in Black Friday, and it’s offering an impressive 20 per cent off sitewide, as well as a free gift for orders over £35. If you’re looking for some advice on what to buy, the brand’s latest mascara launch made waves when it was released earlier this year. Promising to be a buildable and clump-free formula, say hello to lengthened and defined lashes.Shop beauty Black Friday deals at Maccosmetics.co.ukBuy now

Mejuri anchor chain bracelet: Was £148, now £118.40, Mejuri.com

(Mejuri)

Everyone’s favourite jewellery brand Mejuri is kicking off its Black Friday sale on 23 November, which promises to be the perfect time to get a showstopping Christmas gift for a loved one (or indeed yourself). What’s more, Mejuri is offering early access to the sale from 21 November for subscribers. The brand is full of beautiful earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and rings, but it’s this simple chain bracelet that caught our eye. Minimalist yet elegant, it’s the perfect everyday piece.

Shop Black Friday jewellery deals at Mejuri.com now

Buy now

eufy robovac G20: Was £259.99, now £168.99, Eufy.com

(eufy)

When it comes to smart home appliances, eufy is the brand to know. If you were hoping to invest in its tech, you’ll be glad to know the brand is offering up to 45 per cent off its security devices and cleaning appliances. If you want a recommendation, its robot vacuums are highly regarded and take the pain out of doing the chores. Better still, it’s currently 35 per cent off.

Shop Black Friday home security and cleaning appliances deals at Eufy.com now

Buy now

Beaverbrooks Vivienne Westwood The Wallace gold tone quartz watch: Was £255, now £124, Beaverbrooks.co.uk

(Beaverbrooks)

When it comes to beautiful diamonds, stylish watches, and must-have jewellery, Beaverbrooks remains a firm favourite, and it’s currently offering up to 50 per cent off, so it’s time to make someone’s Christmas extra sparkly. We’ve got an eye on this Vivienne Westwood watch, which has been reduced by an impressive 50 per cent. But trust us, the entire Beaverbrooks Black Friday sale is just as great.

Shop Black Friday diamond, watches and jewellery deals at Beaverbrooks.co.uk now

Buy now

Rohan Womens Kendal Waterproof Jacket, was £235, now £176, rohan.co.uk

(Rohan)

Calling all outdoorsy types, this one is for you. From 21 November until 28 November, Rohan is offering 50 per cent off selected products, as well as 25 per cent off waterproofs and £25 off hotter shoes. We love Rohan’s womens Kendal Waterproof Jacket, available in Juniper Red or French Blue, now with 25% off. Really, there’s never been a better time to shop for all your outdoor equipment.

Shop Black Friday outdoor equipment deals at Rohan.co.uk now

Buy now

Kobo Clara 2E: Was £129.99, now £109.99, Kobobooks.com

(Kobo)

Bookworms will love that Kobo has reduced the price of the Clara 2E eReader by £10. Rather amazingly, the device’s exterior is made from more than 85 per cent recycled plastic, including 10 per cent ocean-bound plastic, and it allows you have access to more than six million titles at once. Stories can shape who you are, and words can transform the world around you. Ready to elevate your reading world even further? Start reading with Kobo and benefit from the Black Friday saving.

Shop Black Friday eReader deals at Kobobooks.com now

Buy now

Lights Lucande Wynona ceiling light 5-bulb black: Was £149.99, now £99.90, Lights.co.uk

(Lights.co.uk)

Light up your life this Black Friday and beyond. From 8 November to 27 November you can enjoy discounts of up to 60 per cent off with Lights.co.uk Black November sale. Better still, Lights.co.uk is offering an extra 15 per cent off orders over £80 with the code “BF15”, and an extra 20 per cent off on orders over £200 with the code “BF20”. If you’re looking for an on-trend chandelier, we’ve got our eye on this five-bulb ceiling light.

Shop Black Friday light deals at Lights.co.uk now

Buy now

Virgin Wines Black Friday bargain mixed case: Was £127.88, now £99.88, Virginwines.co.uk

(Virgin Wines)

Cheers to Virgin Wines for hosting such a top-notch Black Friday sale, with up to £44 off premium wine cases, with many costing less than £100. This bargain mixed case includes a number of wines made in partnership with the very best independent winemakers across the globe.

Shop Black Friday wine deals at Virginwines.co.uk now

Buy now