DIY enthusiasts, gather round. Amazon Prime Day is less than two weeks away now, and it’s going to be the perfect time to fill up your toolbox with new cordless drills and drivers, sanders and jigsaws without spending a pretty penny.

The price-cutting extravaganza will take place on 11 and 12 July, and will see the retailer discount thousands of products, including tech from Apple devices, TVs and laptops to beauty buys, home appliances and Amazon devices.

During previous sales events, we’ve seen combi power drills and corded hammer drills from Bosch and Ryobi fall by more than half price, and we’re hoping to see similar discounts during Amazon Prime Day.

We’ll be drilling through the reductions on Amazon’s website to find the best Prime Day deals on home improvement gadgets and power tools before and during the event, so stay tuned. No dud deals allowed.

Best pre-Prime Day power tools deals 2023

Bosch Professional 12V cordless circularsSaw GKS system: Was £316.31, now £194.99, Amazon.co.uk

Cut up wood with ease thanks to this early Prime Day deal on a cordless circular saw system from Bosch. It features a compact and ergonomic design, small grip circumference and only weighs 1.4kg so you’ll be able to saw without your hand getting heavy. There’s also an LED light to help you see where you’re cutting. And because it’s an entire system, it comes with a hex key, a parallel guide rail adapter and a quick charger.

Ryobi OnePlus R18MT-0 18V cordless multitool: Was £131.49, now £99.95, Amazon.co.uk

Ryobi is a firm favourite among DIY enthusiasts, and this multitool is currently 24 per cent off in this early Prime Day deal. It features a four-position pivoting head which can cut through drywall, metal, wood, plastic, composite and can also sand down materials. It comes with a plunge cutting blade, flush cutting blade, sanding pad, five sanding sheets and a universal accessory adaptor.

Black + Decker 55W detail mouse electric sander BEW230-GB: Was £37.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re looking to sand down some wood in the home or remove paint and rust, look no further than Black + Decker’s electric sander. Said to be lightweight and comfortable, it’s fitted with a dust extraction port that you can connect directly to your vacuum, so you’ll never make a mess while smoothing things out. It also comes with six sanding sheets. The sander is currently 29 per cent off in this early Prime Day deal.

Terratek 20V cordless drill driver: Was £44.99, now £28.04, Amazon.co.uk

Save 38 per cent on Terratek’s 13-piece cordless drill driver that’s loaded with a lithium-ion battery in this early Prime Day deal. There are 16 different torque settings for ultimate versatility, and it’s equipped with a variable speed pressure trigger that can reach 650rpm and levers that help you switch between drilling and withdrawing screws in a snap. Included in the box is a magnet holder, six drill bits, two Pozi-drive screwdriver attachments, two Phillips screwdriver attachments and two slotted screwdriver attachments.

When will Prime Day 2023 start?

Amazon Prime Day 2023 officially begins on Tuesday 11 July at midnight and lasts for a whole 48 hours, ending on Wednesday 12 July at 23:59. But Amazon already has deals on power tools, including drills, drivers and more, just waiting to be snapped up now. We expect more and more power tools to be discounted in the coming days. Bookmark this page for all the latest deals,

