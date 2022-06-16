A long six years after the release of her last acclaimed studio album Lemonade, the Queen B Beyoncé is officially back with the announcement that the first part of her new album, Renaissance, is set to drop on 29 July.

The 16-song record is available to pre-order now and eagle-eyed fans have already spotted that “act i” is listed as a track, leaving us to assume and eagerly anticipate that a second act is on the horizon.

The singer’s seventh studio album was announced by the video streaming service Tidal. This comes after Beyoncé deleted her profile and logo images across all her social media platforms last week, leaving fans suspecting whether new music was about to drop.

There is a big precedent for this; Beyoncé’s self-titled album in 2013 was released without warning or promotion in the early hours of the morning.

If you’re looking to get ahead of the game and pre-order the long-awaited album, you’ll not only get the album CD, but also a T-shirt, 28-page photo booklet and a mini poster – a Bey Hive member’s dream. Here, we’ve got everything you need to know.

Read more:

Renaissance box set, pose 1: £32.93, Shop.beyonce.com

(Beyonce Shop)

The ideal collectible for Bey fans, the sleek black box with campaign graphic detailing in the interior is complete with a Renaissance pose 1 T-shirt that has Beyoncé depicted on the front and graphics on the back, alongside the pièce de résistance of the CD.

There’s also a 28-page photo booklet to rifle through and a mini poster. We don’t yet know the exact cover artwork, graphic campaign detailing and T-shirt design – all of which are set to be revealed closer to the time.

The collectible box is available from Beyoncé’s online shop and will begin shipping on 29 July upon the album’s long-awaited release.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts audio, try the links below:

Looking for a turntable? Read our guide to the best record players