Our Place has launched it biggest Black Friday sale yet

Black Friday 2023 is just a few weeks away, and retailers are ramping up the excitement. While many shoppers plan to save across gaming, tech and home appliances, it’s also a great time to snap up a bargain on cookware.

While we do expect huge savings on the big day itself, if you can’t wait until Friday 24 November,luckily, Our Place has kicked off its sale already. So, if you’re really keen to kit out your kitchen ahead of the main day, you’ll want to keep reading.

Known for its aesthetically pleasing, neat designs, and cookware that offers multiple functions, Our Place is, well, the place to be for home chefs. The brand also stocks a number of tableware options – plates, bowls and glasses – that have also been discounted.

Whether you’ve had your eye on the always pan (was £130, now £85, Fromourplace.co.uk) since its launch or you’re curious about how perfect the brand’s one-stop pot (was £140, now £99, Fromourplace.co.uk) is, now is the ideal time to grab these higher-priced cookware items for less.

Luckily for all aspiring chefs and interiors enthusiasts, we’ve narrowed down the best Our Place deals for Black Friday 2023 below. We’ve also answered any key questions you might have about the sale event.

Best early Our Place Black Friday deals 2023

Our Place always pan 2.0: Was £130, now £85, Fromourplace.co.uk

(Our Place)

Our Place’s cult-favourite, the best-selling always pan is designed to replace eight typical pieces of cookware you’d find in the kitchen. It’s all you need as you put your chef’s hat on, allowing you to fry, sauté and steam, as well as acting as a skillet, saucier, saucepan and non-stick pan. It even comes with a spatula and spoon rest.

At £85, this is a steal – particularly if you have fallen in love with the pastel colours and aesthetic of the design. In our review of the pan, our tester said: “The always pan 2.0 is beautiful, and it’s made from post-consumer recycled aluminium, which is nothing but a great thing. There’s also a certain satisfaction from cooking on such an uncannily smooth surface, and it could be the more sensible choice if you’re cooking for one or two people.”

Buy now

Our Place perfect pot: Was: £140, now £99, Fromourplace.co.uk

(Our Place)

Just as the always pan replaces all your pan needs, the perfect pot has been designed to combine every single pot use and function. Able to do everything from boiling to baking, crisping to steaming, this pot will replace your stockpot, dutch oven, roasting rack, steamer and more.

With £41 off in Our Place’s early Black Friday 2023 sale, it’s another decent discount to take advantage of – particularly if you’re looking to downsize or get rid of kitchen clutter.

Buy now

Our Place starter set: Was £200, now £140, Fromourplace.co.uk

(Our Place)

Our Place isn’t just discounting its cookware, there are great offers across the tableware range, too. Perhaps you’ve moved into a new home and are stocking up, or maybe you just fancy a change. Whatever your reason, there are savings to be had this Black Friday.

Enjoy all your meals on these beautiful, hand-glazed plates and bowls, which come in a set of 12, so you can dazzle at your next dinner party. You can save £60 on a set of four large ceramic plates, four medium ceramic midi plates and four demi bowls.

Buy now

Our Place demi bowls: Was £60, now £50, Fromourplace.com

(Our Place)

If you’re just looking to pick up a little treat in this year’s Black Friday sales, Our Place’s demi bowls could be the right choice for you. Ideal for dishing up your overnight oats, soups and more, this ceramic set features a glossy interior for scratch-resistant serving. Stylish with a satin exterior finish, they also stack neatly in your kitchen cupboards. Save £10 on this set in the early Black Friday sale.

Buy now

