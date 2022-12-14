Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s that time of year again. Christmas is upon us and soon we’ll all be gorging on leftover Yorkshire puds and mince pies while feverishly browsing through the best deals in the Boxing Day sales.

Every festive period, we see retailer’s slash prices on the hottest gadgets, the most sought-after home appliances and popular beauty and cosmetic products. But there’s one specific kitchen gizmo that’s going to be a hot commodity in the sales this year, and that’s the humble air fryer.

Whether we’re talking Ninja or Tefal or Tower, air fryers have been flying off the shelves non-stop throughout the entirety of 2022 as the cost of living crisis bites. The versatile gadget doesn’t just cook healthier meals, but it’s also said to use significantly less energy than cooking meals in the oven.

If you’re in the market for an air fryer this year and want to grab a bargain in the Boxing Day sales, we’ve rounded up everything we know about the 2022 post-Christmas sales, including the air fryer deals we’re expecting to see.

When will the air fryer Boxing Day deals begin in 2022?

No big shocker here, but seeing as Boxing Day falls on 26 December every year, so will the Boxing Day sales. Unlike Black Friday, most retailers stick to the scheduled programme when it comes to post-Christmas sales. That’s when we expect the air fryer deals to start dropping, with deals landing all the way through the back end of December and into the January sales.

What can we expect from air fryer Boxing Day sales this year?

While air fryers are even more popular this year than they were in 2021, we’re still expecting the deals to be fairly similar to the ones last year.

In terms of Ninja air fryers, Amazon slashed the price of the Ninja air fryer AF100UK (£129, Amazon.co.uk) by 23 per cent, bringing the price under £100. This specific model frequently hovered around the £85-mark in 2019, but the lowest we’ve seen it drop since then was £90 in the summer. We’re hoping for a sub-£100 deal this Boxing Day.

As for our favourite air fryer – the Ninja foodi dual zone (£199, Very.co.uk) – dropped down to around £150 last Boxing Day, but it’s actually out of stock at a number of retailers, so we’re unsure as to whether it’ll go on sale again this year.

If you’re looking for a Tefal air fryer, one Boxing Day deal we spotted last year was on the Tefal actifry genius XL. Another one of our favourite air fryers, it was discounted by a massive 48 per cent last year. It usually retails for £284.99, but this deal took it down to just £148.99.

As it so happens, the actifry is actually on sale right now (Was £284.99, now £229.90, Amazon.co.uk), but it might fall even further after Christmas.

Last year’s Boxing Day discount on our favourite Tower Xpress pro air fryer (£140, Argos.co.uk) wasn’t the best, with most retailers keeping it at its recommended retail price, but the model was still fairly new at that point, so we weren’t entirely surprised.

We’ve since seen it drop to a low of £99 in April at Very, but it’s scarcely fallen under £120 since then. We’ll be hoping that changes this sales season.

The best pre-Boxing Day air fryer deals to shop now

If you can’t wait for the Boxing Day sales to get started and want to see your loved one unwrap an air fryer on Christmas Day (so that they can then cook up a leftover dish in the magical machine), we’ve spotted a few deals you might want to take advantage of ahead of the bargain bonanza.

Daewoo halogen air fryer low fat oven: Was £89.99, now £39.99, Robertdyas.co.uk

This air fryer costs less than £40 and will help you rustle up quick, healthy and easy meals with less fat, this halogen air fryer has both a carbon heating bulb and a built-in fan to circulate the air evenly. With its 12l capacity, it’s large enough for the entire family, while its two heating racks enable you to cook different food at the same time. Plus, the self-cleaning function means you simply add warm, soapy water and let the appliance do the hard graft for you.

Tefal turbo cuisine and fry multi pressure cooker and air fryer: Was £229, now £199, Ao.com

AO is giving you a £30 saving on this Tefal air fryer and pressure cooker. With 15 different settings, the Tefal turbo can fulfil almost any cooking need: from air frying chips until they are crispy and golden to pressure cooking meat and hearty stews. Its 7.6l capacity is enough to feed the whole family and then some. The handy timer will let you know when your food is ready to be served, so you won’t have to worry about over cooking, and thanks to the keep-warm function it won’t cool off until you’re ready to put dinner on the table.

Tefal actifry advance health air fryer FZ727840: Was £199.97, now £139, Appliancesdirect.co.uk

There’s currently £50 off this Tefal air fryer at Appliances Direct. Like many other air fryers, food is cooked using considerably less oil than in a conventional fat fryer, with Tefal claiming just a spoonful will do the trick. Also, like other models, another key benefit is how quickly food cooks, with 1kg of mixed food taking 30-34 minutes. There’s also an auto-paddle, which stirs your food for even results, meaning you don’t need to rotate it half-way through.

